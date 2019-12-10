Cleveland-Cliffs - AK Steel: A Look At Financials

The initial dust has settled after the announcement of Cleveland-Cliffs’ (CLF) purchase of AK Steel (AKS), and it’s high time to look at the financials of the combined company, which is especially important because Cliffs is buying a company that is financially weaker.

Cliffs finished the third quarter with $399.3 million of cash, $606.1 million of working capital, long-term debt of $2.1 billion and pension obligations of $233.2 million. AK Steel had $30.8 million of cash, $1.06 billion of working capital, $1.97 billion of long-term debt and $785 million of pension obligations. Two items catch the eye in AK Steel’s basic financials – the difference between the cash position and the working capital position, and the size of pension obligations. The size of AK Steel inventories is typical for a steel company so there’s nothing truly worrisome, although proactive inventory management can sometimes be an important source of cash. The pension obligations look big but, fortunately, they are spread across the years. As per AK Steel’s latest 10-Q, the company will have to make pension contributions of approximately $50 million in 2020 and $50 million in 2021.

So, a combined company would have had $430.1 million of cash, $4.1 billion of long-term debt and $1 billion of pension obligations at the end of the third quarter. As discussed in my first article on the deal, Cliffs’ plan is to make a four-year (2020-2023) debt-free window for itself by pushing AK Steel’s maturities to the right:

Source: AK Steel 3Q 10-Q, author’s work

Cliffs itself has gone through a period of maturity management so it had no maturities before 2024 at the time of the deal announcement:

Source: Cliffs 3Q 10-Q

Due to the upcoming refinancing efforts, the average interest rate of legacy AK Steel debt should drop closer to legacy Cliffs debt levels because the combined company is more financially stable than the standalone AK Steel.

On the cash flow side, Cliffs generated $388.1 million of cash in the first nine months of this year while AK Steel had an operating cash flow of $192.5 million. As Cliffs is going through a period of major spending due to the construction of a hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant, it spent $449.5 million on investing activities while AK Steel invested $125.8 million in the first nine months of this year. A combined company would have been balanced in terms of cash flow with an operating cash flow of $580.6 million and investing cash flow of $575.3 million (putting financing activities which include things like debt repayments, buybacks and dividends aside for a while).

Since the HBI plant is set to be constructed before the second half of 2020, Cliffs’ capital spending activities are about to decrease. Before the AK Steel deal, this fact was the major pillar in Cliffs’ bull thesis since investors and traders counted on increased free cash flow and the corresponding increases in the dividend and, hopefully, share price. Now, the company will have to “service” almost 400 million shares (compared to ~270 million before the deal). Cliffs’ current quarterly dividend is $0.06 per share, a run rate of $0.24 per share annually. If the dividend level is to be kept intact, the combined company will spend about $24 million on dividend on a quarterly basis (roughly $100 million annually). I do not think that this level of dividend will be a problem for the combined company, especially in the light of an upcoming HBI plant start-up and decreased capital spending levels.

Cliffs EPS estimates. Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Analyst estimates have been trending down for Cliffs in recent months. The same is true for AK Steel:

AK Steel EPS estimates. Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

At current estimates for 2020, a combined company is projected to have earnings of roughly $0.70 per share. At a price level of $8.50, Cliffs is therefore trading at a forward P/E of roughly 12 (for the combined company) which is hardly expensive but not that cheap compared to forward P/E levels we have seen in Cliffs’ shares for quite some time. Does this mean that $8.50 is a ceiling for Cliffs’ stock for now? I don’t think so. It’s important to note that a combination of two companies cannot be fully evaluated by simply adding their earnings estimates together – deals go the right way, and they also go the wrong way, so a newly formed combined company is likely to have earnings which will be different from the current estimates. In Cliffs’ case, any investor or trader willing to own the stock, for the long term or for some shorter period of time, is betting that Cliffs’ management team will extract value from AK Steel assets, something that AK Steel’s own management team failed to do. Interestingly, the market quickly became positive on the merger after the initial shock, so it looks like there are enough people willing to bet on Cliffs’ CEO turnaround skills:

In my opinion, the initial financials of the combined company will be sound enough to provide the management with plenty of time to deliver on its plans regarding synergies, potential re-start of the Ashland facility for pig iron production and general turnaround of AK Steel business which could have clearly done better in recent years. I remain bullish on Cliffs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.