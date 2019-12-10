Barnes & Noble Education: Getting Closer

Although revenues and profits are declining, management is optimistic about the future of the legacy business.

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) recently reported Q3 results, and the market did not like it, sending the stock down 20%. While it has recovered somewhat, we still don't think the current price reflects the company's full potential, especially with two activists working with management and with BNED's incredible portfolio of assets. We think the current drop represents a great buying opportunity.

Q3: Not very terrible

Although the market seemed disappointed by BNED's performance, we think there was a major overreaction. Yes, sales continued to fall and profits continue to shrink, but there was good news too. We'll analyse the results of each of the company's segments below.

(Source: WY Capital, press releases)

Retail sales continued to decline due to textbook price and volume declines stemming from efforts by the industry and campus bookstores to make textbooks more affordable. Students have also opted for cheaper rentals and used textbooks, as well as free material across the internet, over new, full-priced textbooks. However, BNED believes that its fast-growing FirstDay inclusive access program will help slow down sales declines in the future.

We continue to see increased market adoption with revenues from FirstDay increasing 93% year-over-year. As we saw with certain pilot schools this fall our new FirstDay complete packages and pricing will result in a true win-win-win for our institutional customers and their students, BNED and the publishing partners, who collaborate with us. Students enjoy significant courseware discounts while penetrations approaching 100% of adoptions provide BNED and our campus partners with substantially improved economics.



Source: Q2 2020 call

This program helps students get both printed and digital course materials at a discount to retail price and has been incredibly popular, growing nearly triple digits YOY and having 100% sell-through. However, the majority of BNED's textbook sales come from in-store textbook sales, so overall textbook sales are still declining.

BNED also continued to develop its next gen e-commerce platform. The site will be launched in 2021, and management believes it can help the company reverse declining retail sales trends and help boost general merchandise sales, which have been another growth driver for BNED over the past few years.

Our new e-commerce platform will provide a hyper local personalized shopping experience for all customers and ensure that we provide a best-in-class omnichannel experience for the campus communities we serve. Which should resolve the increased sales for us and our partners.



Source: Q2 2020 call

BNED's efforts in appealing to institutional investors has finally paid off this year, with the company growing net new business around 3x from 2019 to 2020.

We have made great strides in winning new business this year, year-to-date with five months still remaining in fiscal year 2020, we have contracts to open approximately $97 million of new business gross sales for 36 million net after store closings. By comparison in fiscal 2019, new business gross sales net of historic closings were 12.8 million.



Source: Q2 2020 call

As you can see, despite the current sales decline, management is very optimistic about retail over a longer time frame. Considering the strong growth of the FirstDay inclusive access program and the great performance of merchandise, we think the turnaround will happen sooner rather than later.

(Source: WY Capital, press releases)

The wholesale segment continued to perform poorly. While revenue declines slowed substantially, adjusted EBITDA continued to fall substantially. Management did not talk about this segment for two quarters, but in Q4 it mentioned that its end objective for the wholesale segment is to be an innovative service provider for the industry, especially in consignment rentals, in which BNED takes title but earns margin and a fee for processing the rentals for the publishers. The company has mentioned that the model was facing market acceptance and publisher execution issues, but that it believes there will be increased cash flow benefits realized in 2020 from this.

(Source: WY Capital, press releases)

We discussed the DSS segment, especially bartleby, in more detail in our article on Chegg here, but basically bartleby continued to grow extremely fast with limited marketing effort, and we believe there is more growth to come from the 6 million students BNED serves. Revenue continued to decline for Student Brands, but this was more than offset by bartleby growth. Adjusted EBITDA also continues to decline as BNED continues to invest in bartleby.

We should also note that the company has engaged an advisor to evaluate strategic opportunities. We think this reflects the improvement in BNED's corporate governance as a result of the two activists investing in the company, and this should enable management to generate much more shareholder value in the future.

As you saw in this morning's press release today, we announced that BNED's Board of Directors has approved the engagement of a financial advisor to assist, with the evaluation of a range of potential strategic opportunities.



Source: Q2 2020 call

Valuation

The valuation of BNED continues to be very conservative for the amount of cash flow it generates. Despite its portfolio of attractive assets, the company has a market cap below $200 million.

Retail $140 million The retail segment generates over $80 million in adjusted EBITDA with over 30% FCF conversion. Although revenues are declining, general merchandise increases and FirstDay should slow and stop the decline at some point. We think a 6x multiple is appropriate, and therefore, value the business at around $140 million. Wholesale $84 million Even with the adjusted EBITDA decline in wholesale, it still generates around $30 million of EBITDA per year with over 70% FCF conversion. However, due to the uncertain nature of this business's turnaround, we will only value the business at a 4x FCF multiple. Bartleby $20 million We estimate that retention of the 100k gross subscribers is around 20%, meaning that annual revenue is around $2 million and valuation is around $22 million. Student Brands $25 million We estimate that Student Brands should generate around $8 million in adjusted EBITDA per year with 40% conversion, and since this is a high-quality subscription business, we believe it should trade at an 8x multiple, meaning it should be valued at $25 million. Total $269 million 37% higher than the current valuation.

The main risk continues to be execution. Even with the activists, digital subscriptions is a tough business, and it's hard to know whether BNED can succeed in an extremely competitive environment.

Takeaway

Overall, while revenue continues to fall and profits continue to drop in the short term, we are confident that management will eventually stabilize the business, especially with two activist investors invested in the company. Meanwhile, the valuation continues to remain extremely low, with the company trading 37% less than a conservative SOTP valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.