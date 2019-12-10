PCI: The Wisdom Of Buying A CEF At A Premium (Or Not)

What other data points (other than premium) should investors be looking at as they consider PCI or other fixed-income CEFs?

A recent article penned by Rida Morwa did a fine job of presenting the positive portfolio and performance attributes of PCI - PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund. The third-largest CEF by virtue of market cap (out of ~500 CEFs), PCI's NAV return over the past three years places it in the top 10 of all fixed-income CEFs (along with 4 other PIMCO funds).

Source: CEFConnect.com

There's certainly a very powerful case to be made for both income and total return investors owning this fund. PCI, not unlike other PIMCO fixed income CEFs, is not your garden variety bond product. It employs sophisticated, alpha-bearing strategies designed to provide consistent, all-weather income and capital appreciation.

Source: PIMCO.com

However, with a strong near-term move in price resulting in a 10% premium amidst flat NAV, investors would be wise to carefully consider the current risk/reward tradeoff.

Premium Considerations

The knee-jerk reaction amongst some CEF investors and observers is to eliminate from consideration any CEF trading at a premium, this would include PCI. The typical defense of this stance being "why would I EVER want to own assets trading at a demonstrable premium when I can buy something trading at a discount?" To wit, you can find taxable FI CEFs trading at 80-90 cents on the dollar today compared to the 111 cents on the dollar that you'll have to pay to own PCI. That represents 20% (or more) current pricing disparity.

Superficially speaking, this seems to make sense. But limiting CEF analysis to just premium/discount is woefully insufficient. Investors need to broaden their scope, factoring past and projected NAV performance, amongst other statistical and macroeconomic finesse, into the overall analytical mix.

Qualitatively speaking, investors must also realize that they may have to pay a steeper price to buy into quality management.

At the end of the day, does it make more sense to own a CEF trading at a modest - or even sharp - premium to NAV with lower yield that is providing perennial double-digit total returns or one at a discount with higher yield that is providing mid-single-digit total returns? Over time, I'd argue the answer becomes quite clear.

Morwa wrote in his article:

.........While some investors might worry about the premium, it is more important to consider what our return will be and whether the premium is likely to continue increasing or whether it will decrease.

I agree with this sentiment, to an extent. CEF premium isn't something to necessarily worry about, but it is something the investor must carefully consider and not treat with reckless abandon. While conditions may exist that could point to premium expansion, predicting how far a premium may ultimately extend is the consummate shot in the dark. What may be more important is management's ability to increase NAV. Continued premium gains would be less likely if NAV appreciation lagged, in my view.

The rather large risk to signing up with what appears to be high-quality management or performance at a premium is the possibility of fate reversal. If PCI and other PIMCO FI funds begin to lose their performance edge, the management-inspired premium following the complex would undoubtedly contract, creating an unpredictable, but probably notable downdraft. I don't see that as particularly likely over the near term, but one should not discount that potential risk, either.

Fundamental/Macroeconomic Considerations

Beyond management quality and pricing, investors must also place heavy weight on a fund's underlying portfolio and how that factors into the current macroeconomic scenario or into one that may be brewing.

Source: PIMCO.com

While the housing market may be showing signs of continued stability, it won't take much to make mortgage investors nervous. It would be unwise to forget that PCI dislocated to a 10% discount and roughly 10% yield point late last year on arguably much ado about nothing. That was certainly much more of a golden entry opportunity than what you are looking at now. However, if a 10% premium becomes a permanent 10% discount, well, you can you do the math there.

The overarching interest rate scenario will also factor into PCI's pricing. A rising rate scenario might present general fixed income headwind and price depreciation, although in my view something dramatically in excess of 2% on the 10-year Treasury may be a stretch next year. Domestic political distraction, China, and other hotspots will likely keep the lid on rates. But even if rates do rise, if PIMCO's managers are able to manage choppy NAV waters through swaps and hedging, the damage here compared to your garden variety bond fund may be minimal.

With PCI employing in excess of 40% leverage at a recent cost of about 2.4%, the fund's borrowing profile should not be forgotten either. While mortgage-backed securities and the fund's overall profile may present a "safer" credit alternative to funds populated mainly with lower-grade corporate debt, there is no free lunch with any levered investment vehicle.

Finally, for those that follow PIMCO's UNII trends, rolling three-month coverage for the fund dropped substantially (to 37%) according to the latest report. This could represent an anomaly, but it is certainly something to keep an eye on as far as forward distribution coverage is concerned.

Conclusion

It is understandable why an investor would have some level of trepidation when considering a premium-priced bond fund. Still, if excess long-term income and returns can be had with a premium-priced vehicle, investors may be doing themselves a disservice by opting for an inferior product with a better surface valuation.

All told PCI's proven competent management, historical performance, stable distributions, and underlying portfolio attributes should make it to anyone's short-list of FI CEFs worth owning. However, one cannot flippantly ignore the now double-digit, historically high premium.

On a personal level, with PCI now edging into my top 10 holdings, I'm in no rush to add to the position, but would probably consider doing so on a substantial dip. For investors without a position, but intent on establishing one, I'd probably advise a "tippie toe" approach rather than a full steam ahead one. Dollar-cost averaging or other preconceived periodic investing may be a prudent tactic for the premium-concerned PCI investor.

I certainly wouldn't start a position with the assumption or sole notion that PCI's premium doubles over the course of the next year. While the fund is certainly worth owning and holding, it isn't worthy of a blind chase.

If we eliminate last year's dislocation and peg PCI's price at $22.50 (near par) at the beginning of 2019, between price appreciation and dividends, investors will see 25% total return this year. All that, while the NAV remained flat. That's a trendline not likely to sustain itself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.