Cisco: Don't Get Surprised By Its Guidance

The company's attractive valuation and dividend make the stock a strong long-term investment case. Especially with broad markets trading at much higher valuations, Cisco provides more margin of safety.

Cisco (CSCO) recently spooked investors when it released guidance for fiscal year 2020 second quarter. The stock plummeted by high single digits and continued its downward trend.

Image source: Cisco Investor Relations

On a YTD basis, the stock continues to substantially lag the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) by more than 50%, but this short-term pain could provide healthy long-term gain, as the current stock price represents a very attractive opportunity despite that negative short-term guidance.

The market got spooked by Cisco's guidance, but for long-term investors, the investment case remains intact.

What is going on at Cisco?

Cisco's latest FY2020/Q1 earnings beat consensus bottom and top line with a healthy $0.03 EPS beat. While revenue marginally beat estimates by $70 million, the Y/Y growth rate of +2% was the lowest over the last two years and marked a substantial decline compared to previous growth rates earlier in the year where top line growth was more than triple that.

Period Revenue growth EPS growth Q1 2020 2% 12% Q4 2019 6% 19% Q3 2019 6% 18% Q2 2019 7% 16% Q1 2019 8% 23%

The major reason for that significant slowdown is growth is reduced enterprise spending, which earlier sent shares of Arista Networks (ANET) crashing. While the macro environment already turned more challenging in FY2019, Cisco's business has been incredibly resistant to these changes, but now in FY2020, the macro weakness has also started to affect Cisco's business and will do so even more in the upcoming quarter.

While the main challenges continue to be service provider in emerging markets, this quarter we also saw relative weakness in enterprise and commercial. Despite these headwinds and because of key decisions we made four years ago to change our business model, we remain well positioned to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities across cloud, automation, 5G, security and collaboration.



(Source: Cisco Systems Q1/2020 Earnings Call)

During the current quarter, its Security segment continued its very strong performance, clocking in growth of over 20%, followed by Applications with 6% Y/Y growth. Cisco's biggest segment - Infrastructure Platforms - responsible for more than half of its quarterly revenue, however, posted a 1% decline, weighed down by a weak routing business which offset higher demand from solid growth in data center and enterprise campus customers.

Geographically, the APJC region declined 8% Y/Y, while Americas and EMEA each grew by a healthy 4% Y/Y. That strong decline in APJC is mostly attributable to China, which continued its accelerating decline, with orders down 31% vs. the 26% decline reported in the preceding quarter.

The situation in China amid the ongoing trade war is obviously a unique phenomenon and nothing which Cisco can really influence. If a favorable phase one deal between the U.S. and China is reached, this should reduce a lot of macro uncertainty for the company, but it could also very well be the case that China starts to increasingly turn away from sourcing IT equipment and services from U.S. multinationals as the U.S. is doing itself with Huawei. That could potentially jeopardize a deal from being signed.

Still, disregarding China for a moment, it shows that Cisco's business transformation and business model is still working in a way that it generates reliable and sustainable growth, with the latter being particularly driven by the ongoing business transformations towards a subscription-based pricing model. Software subscriptions made up around 70% of the company's total software revenue during the quarter, expanding 11pp on a Y/Y basis.

What's more, despite top line growth slowing down, Cisco's margins continued to improve over the last quarters, with gross margin rising from 63.8% in Q1/2019 to 65.9% in Q1/2020 and operating margin expanding by similar magnitude (up from 31.9% to 33.6%).

How about Cisco's guidance?

Cisco's guidance is calling for revenue to decline between 3% to 5% and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 to $0.77, representing growth of 4.1% at the mid-point.

Before diving into that, let's first remember that Cisco is usually always pretty conservative with its guidance range and more often than not ends up hitting the upper end of that range of exceeding it. This was also evident for the current quarter, where the company projected growth between 0% to 2% and ended up posting 2%.

(Source: TheStreet)

With Cisco guiding as low as -5%, investors got spooked and, unsurprisingly, sold out their shares. Wall Street generally does not like two things: (1) declining growth and (2) accelerating declines. The company is currently showing both.

Orders are down across the board and across all geographic areas, with the public sector remaining the strongest and enterprise commercial the weakest. However, it should be noted that none of that is a surprise given that in the previous quarterly earnings call, Cisco already mentioned that it started "to see some early signs of some macro impact towards the end of Q4," and now those developments have simply continued over an entire quarter.

For the upcoming quarter, Cisco is not really expecting any further negative developments, but given that it will have a very tough comparison vs. the prior-year quarter, it helps explain that disappointing guidance.

The best thing Cisco can do is to simply continue its business plan by transitioning towards the software model and maintaining its pricing power and margins:

So one of the big things we want to do is continue to transition towards the software model. We had 30 years of a net 30 CapEx model. So it's, we're in the midst of that transition. We're making progress on the timeline that we expected. That's the biggest strategic thing I think we can do.



(Source: Cisco Earnings Call FY2020/Q1)

Buyback Timing Is Off, Dividend Is Solid

Cisco's cash flow remains strong, growing 7% Y/Y if excluding a $0.4 billion receipt in relation to the litigation settlement with Arista Networks. Buyback activity finally started to notably decline after Cisco had wasted billions in previous quarters when the stock was around $10 higher. During the most recent quarter, the repurchased stock worth $768 million at an average price of $48.91, which stands in sharp contrast to the $4.5 billion at an average price of $54.99 the company spent in the previous quarter. I highly welcome this development after having expressed multiple times that Cisco needs to be much more prudent with the timing of its buybacks.

Under the current program, the remaining authorized amount for stock purchases stands at $12.7 billion, which leaves lots of opportunity to buy back stock at cheaper prices, boost EPS and improve dividend payout metrics.

As Cisco completely failed with its buyback program in recent quarters, it continued to burn through its liquidity reserves, which are currently standing at $28 billion but down from $33.4 billion from the previous quarter and $42.6 billion on a year-over-year comparison. That is still a very comfortable liquidity buffer allowing for further M&A and other investments, but there is always the risk that a company fires off its dry powder too early; similarly, to us retail investors when we buy into a stock at the end of its rally. This is not only detrimental to shareholders and the company's cash balance, but it also reduces its options to leverage the true power of buybacks when the stock is facing a correction or bear market.

Cisco paid its first ever dividend in 2011 as backed by the company's leadership position in its market. Management was convinced that now is the right time for Cisco to pay back to its shareholders, particularly as the company has finally overcome the nightmare and aftermath of the 2000/01 dot-com bubble. Although only six years old, the company's dividend track record is impressive and aggressive alike, despite the relatively soft 6.1% most recent dividend hike. Combined with its buyback spree, Cisco does now have roughly the same dividend payments as in April 2017 ($1.49 billion vs. $1.45 billion) despite the dividend being $0.06 higher per share (+20.6%). This leaves lots of room for continued solid dividend growth and makes Cisco a very stable and reliable long-term dividend growth company.

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Based on Cisco's mid-point guidance of $0.76, the current dividend payout ratio stands at a healthy 46%, with the dividend expected to be raised in February again to at least $0.37 from $0.35.

Investor Takeaway

Cisco's growth has stalled right now and is expected to decline during the first half of FY2020. While that does not look particularly attractive, the reasons for that expected performance are manifold, with headwinds ranging from Brexit, China trade war, unrest in Latin America and the upcoming presidential elections.

Considering Cisco's valuation of roughly 13.5 times earnings, its dividend yield of 3.2%, its strong liquidity position and its long runway ahead once customers start to order more, the current price is deemed attractive, although I am not expecting any sizable rally anytime soon unless trade tensions meaningfully ease.

