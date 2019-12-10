Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - December 8, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Fitbit (FIT)

Fitbit also continues its volatile run. The stock was slowly declining through the week and saw that decline accelerate following a report on its potential acquirer Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Data by YCharts

The Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") announced on Thursday that it had issued an initial enforcement order regarding the $2.6 billion takeover of Looker Data Sciences. This prevents companies integrating their businesses whilst the regulator carries out an early-stage review of the acquisition. The following table shows the CMA action timetable.

Phase I Date Action TBC Deadline for phase 1 decision (*) TBC Launch of merger inquiry 4 December 2019 Initial enforcement order 2 December to 20 December 2019 Invitation to comment

We previously wrote extensively on the merits of this deal as a potential merger arbitrage investment opportunity. This action by the CMA now confirms our analysis. Google, amongst other tech giants, has been described as a “robot vacuum cleaner” in the way that it collects information about its users to give it a competitive edge. Margrethe Vestager, the European Union’s Competition Commissioner, who coined this description, is currently looking into how companies such as Google collect and use this information.

Undoubtedly, this has caused the FIT merger arbitrage spread to widen. Although the Looker deal was cleared by U.S. regulators last month, this commencement of an investigation by the CMA increases the possibility that U.S. regulators may decide to investigate the Fitbit acquisition. Should this be the case, the expected completion date could be pushed back by three months or even longer. We believe this deal would still close successfully, however, as it would be natural to assume Google has been at least half expecting some sort of investigation and thus prepared accordingly. If this wasn't already the case, it would be natural to assume it is readying its defenses now in anticipation of regulatory hurdles. In the meantime, traders will keep a close eye on the CMA proceedings. However, with the invitation to comment window open until December 20 it is unlikely there will be much to glean in the meantime.

This increased possibility of an extended completion time frame caused the simple spread to widen significantly. The longer time frame has been offset by the larger simple spread, so the annualized spread level has remained more or less constant. Thus implying the probability of deal closure has not altered significantly (We discussed closing schedules in a previous article). The stock closed on Friday to finish the week at $6.74, down $0.22. This gives a simple spread 9.05% against Google's proposed takeover at $7.35 per share.

Target Stock Name Fitbit Target Stock Ticker FIT Acquirer Stock Name Google Announcement Date November 1, 2019 Expected Completion Date to be completed in 2020 Offer Price $7.35 Payment Method All-Cash Deal

Our initial in-depth analysis of this deal was when FIT was trading above $7. Despite a 4-5% decline since then, we still don't see this as an attractive arbitrage play... yet. Until a more serene regulatory landscape is observed, we shall remain on the sidelines. However, for those that are brave enough, a further $0.06 drop would give a spread of 10%. The official expected closing is currently given as “expect the Merger to be completed in 2020." Were this deal to take a year to close (the "end date" is given as November 1, 2020), then a 10% annualized return may soon be a very real possibility. Something to keep in mind.

Changeyou.com continues its volatile run and remains as one of the top movers this week settling in the winner's enclosure. The stock closed the week at $9.73, up 1.88% against an offer price of $10 from Sohu (SOHU). There has been little deal news since the recent earnings announcement. However, we previously suggested the potential viability of using our active arbitrage strategy on this deal. This involves actively buying and selling the stock to take advantage of the volatility of deal closing probability ("DCP"). We initially took an average-sized position late on Monday and exited the position during the middle of the week. We shall continue in this manner for the foreseeable future.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

Consistent yet docile rise throughout the week helped the broader market continue its upward trajectory. A combination of positive employment data, including increasing wages and an improving global PPI figure, supported the broader market. However, contrary to expectation, volatility as measured by the VIX did not decline. Although it appears temporarily subdued, the outcome of the ongoing trade negotiations remains lurking in the shadows. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 0.16% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) had a positive but somewhat more volatile week. By Friday, the MNA ETF was up 0.18%. (You can read our analysis of the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 9 advances and 11 declines this week with 0 non-movers. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads continues with a full complement of constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com declined 0.22% and the dispersion of returns was 1.17%. This is comfortably below the level experienced over the medium term 3-month and long-term averages. The negative performance of the portfolio was attributed to the declines of FIT and PACB.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 8.18% and thus remains reasonably high due to the large spreads available in PACB and RRGB. For the coming week, the T20 portfolio now has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash following a recent slew of new deal announcements such as BOLD, MDCO and WMGI. The portfolio (details available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) continues to be dominated by PACB. The PACB simple spread continues to be the largest and remains above 60%.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

