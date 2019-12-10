Sifting Through The Story At Strongbridge Biopharma

We examine the impacts of these moves and update the investment case around Strongbridge in the paragraphs below.

In November, the stock of Strongbridge Biopharma fell 30% on the abrupt departure of its CEO and altering of an agreement with a key marketing partner.

It is hard to believe that 2020 is already quickly approaching. Thanks to an uptick in M&A and the rally in the overall market over the past few months, the biotech sector has done well as we head to year-end. The SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) continues to hit fresh 52-week highs recently and has had a stellar fourth quarter to this point.

As I peruse the biotech holdings, it is no surprise that my top performing small-cap biotech holding was a former 'Busted IPO' - Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM). The stock is up more than ten-fold since we provided a bullish investment analysis on this small-cap name almost exactly one year ago.

Obviously, most Busted IPOs don't work out nearly as well. This underfollowed niche of the market tends to lend itself to a lot of home runs and strike-outs and not much in between. Diversification is a key to managing risk along with a whole bunch of risk tolerance. Of course, it does not take many 'ten-baggers' to make up for a lot of 'whiffs' in this niche of the market. Today, we look at one of those 'misses' and see if there is any hope left for this deeply Busted IPO.

Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) fell over 30% in early November after the company announced its CEO was resigning and its marketing partner was altering a previous agreement. The stock has stabilized some recently, but it still has been a miserable year for its shareholders. We will sort through the story at this still somewhat intriguing small-cap concern in today's article.

Company Overview:

Strongbridge is a Pennsylvania based 'Tier 3' biotech concern focused on building up a franchise to address rare diseases which is comprised of its rare neuromuscular and endocrine treatments. It has one fully owned product (KEVEYIS) on the market. Another - MACRILEN - was sold to Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) with considerations (see below) late in 2018. The company is working on another wholly-owned compound, RECORLEV, which is in late-stage development. With the decline of the stock over the past week, SBBP has a market cap just under $100 million and a stock around $1.85 a share.

The News:

While this leadership change was unexpected, it should mean little to the investment thesis for the stock. The bigger part of the story is Novo Nordisk has bailed on funding (as of December 1) and using Strongbridge's endocrine sales force for three years as originally agreed to within the agreement they made in October of last year around MACRILEN, which is used to treat adult growth hormone deficiency. Novo Nordisk still paid $145 million upfront, took a $35 million equity stake at $7 a share and still would owe tiered royalties on MACRILEN sales within that agreement. So basically, the company will have to pay two years of salary for sales force (assuming it keeps them) it appears. That is an approximate $7 million-8 million annual cost.

The company also disclosed preliminary sales from KEVEYIS for Q3 came in at $5.7 million, a 36% increase from the same period a year ago. KEVEYIS is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of Primary Periodic Paralysis which is an ultra-rare neuromuscular disorder. The company confirmed full-year revenue from KEVEYIS should be between $18 million and $20 million which matched previous guidance.

More importantly, a key Phase 3 study for wholly-owned RECORLEV™ in endogenous Cushing’s syndrome is approximately two-thirds complete now. Top-line results should be out in the second or third quarter of next year. Enrollment is taking a bit longer than expected, as top-line data was originally expected in the first quarter of 2020. If results are positive, the company will file an NDA within six months of that data disclosure.

Source: Company Presentation

Q3 Results:

A few days after the big news early in November, Strongbridge posted third-quarter numbers and updated the outcome of the MACRILEN agreement in regards to the 23-person sales force. Both earnings and revenues were slightly above the top- and bottom-line consensus estimates. The company confirmed KEYVEYIS delivered $5.7 million in sales in Q3 and management stated it believes full-year sales of the compound will be in the high end of its previous $18 million-20 million range.

It also provided an update around Novo Nordisk. The company paid Strongbridge $6 million to terminate the previous sales force funding agreement. This more than covered severance for these personnel and marginally helped Strongbridge's cash position. On November 18, the company added 15 more individuals to the lay off list which will conserve cash further.

The company ended the third quarter with $80 million of cash on the balance sheet and no debt, not yet including the $6 million payment from Novo. Management stated it has 'cash runway' through the first half of 2021.

Analyst Commentary:

After its third-quarter earnings report, four analyst firms including Stifel Nicolaus and Oppenheimer reissued Buy ratings on SBBP with price targets ranging from $5 a share all the way up to $18. Three of the four ratings did contain downward revisions to their price targets as one might expect given the recent news around the company. While there has been no insider buying on the dip, as one would hope, not a single insider has sold a share since the company came public in 2016 either, which is encouraging somewhat.

Verdict:

Obviously, the company will continue to ramp KEYVEYIS sales in the U.S. and more importantly the development of RECORLEV continues to progress. One article in Seeking Alpha earlier this year projected that if RECORLEV is approved, the compound could see eventual peak sales of $800 million to $1.6 billion. Even if RECORLEV is approved and manages a fraction of those projections, the stock is woefully undervalued.

The market seems to be seriously undervaluing the company’s assets, the abrupt departure of the company’s CEO and the breaking of deal on the funding of the sales force notwithstanding. The company's market cap is currently just under $10 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Let's examine that from a 'sum of the parts' perspective. The company now has just over $80 million in cash on hand, a product that should deliver nearly $20 million in sales and is growing at a nice clip, and a late-stage pipeline asset in RECORLEV.

Strongbridge may have little hope of ever delivering the performance that AXSM did for its shareholders in 2019. However, based on our 'sum of the parts' valuation, the shares do seem significantly undervalued at current levels.

