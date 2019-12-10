SS&C Technologies: Strong Cash-Generating Business With A Solid Moat

It has been having positive free cash flow yield every year for the last 10 years while growing its FCF in absolute terms.

Overview

SS&C (SSNC) has had a solid Q3 where the company grew its revenue by 15% YoY to ~$1.2 billion while also raising its Q4 and full-year outlook. With that in mind, the company is on-track to post ~$4.6 billion by the end of the year, which represents ~34% YoY growth. Overall, we believe that SS&C is an interesting company that will continue to present investors with potential upside due to a few things: 1) The company’s recent shift into software-enabled service business with a recurring revenue model will continue to strengthen cash flows and growth predictability. 2) SS&C has a strong balance sheet that continues to enable it to pursue attractive M&A deals to boost its growth. 3) The company competes in the financial services industry, which is characterized by high switching costs and entry barriers.

Strong financial services moat with the right product and model

Since 1995, SS&C has acquired 53 businesses that have contributed to the company’s strong financial performance as of today. In the last 10 years, it has also never spent a year without being profitable. The company reached a $1 billion revenue in 2015.

Since 2015, revenue has grown by approximately three times. The company has also consistently posted a positive FCF (Free Cash Flow) yield every year for the last 10 years while growing its FCF in absolute terms. As of FY 2018, it generated a staggering $560 million of FCF. Furthermore, the company’s recent focus on increasing its software-enabled services since 2016 as the business expanded has been a margin-enhancement move. In 2018, recurring revenue from its software-enabled services made up 82% of the total revenue, which is a substantial increase from only 65% of total revenue in 2016.

The strong cash-generating ability and balance sheet have enabled the company to pursue the most attractive strategic acquisition deals. In April 2018, SS&C acquired DST Systems to expand its business into the Healthcare services market. DST Systems generated a revenue of ~$2.5 billion prior to the acquisition. The recent $1.5 billion acquisition of Intralinks in 2018 is another key deal. Previously, we have known Intralinks for its virtual data room platform that allows financial services and investment firms to securely manage their sensitive documents. The acquisition creates a strategic value where Intralinks can leverage SS&C’s core client base, which includes PE (Private Equity) and hedge fund firms. On the other hand, SS&C will enrich its ecosystem of offering and drive more cross-selling opportunities across the board.

Ultimately, we believe that all these will allow SS&C to extend its solid run through its strengthened moat. Given the recent expansion into the Healthcare market, the company will also see a strong tailwind from the macro perspective. As the market research suggested, the demand for insurance and retail investment will continue to drive the growth in a $26.5 trillion financial services market. The increase in retail investment activities will also drive the demand for SS&C solutions going forward.

Financial services, brokerage, and investment firms need to deal with strict compliance with rules and regulations on a periodic basis. SS&C solutions serve as painkillers that help these firms to manage the painful compliance processes seamlessly across their businesses. Eventually, the opportunity cost to replace the system will be higher as SS&C clients’ managed assets and compliance complexities grow, creating a strong moat for the company.

Risk and Valuation

Fundamentally, SS&C remains exposed to the downside risk of the global financial market, though the company's strong balance sheet position and management help alleviate the issue. During the market downturn, however, we see a challenge where it would be difficult to raise debt financing to fund additional large-scale acquisitions necessary to move the needle given SS&C's ~$15 billion market cap.

For a company that generated ~$3 billion of revenue last year and a ~21% 5-year CAGR, we believe that SS&C is attractively priced. Furthermore, there is also an upside through dividend payout, whose growth has been steady in the last few years.

In FY 2019, we will see a record-high payout growth of ~42% YoY with a DPS of $0.425. SS&C currently trades at a trailing P/S of ~3.28. With an expectation of $4.8 billion in FY 2020 and the assumption of an unchanged share count of ~252 million, we set our price target at ~$62 per share. Overall, the company’s strong financials, business fundamentals, and solid executions present a great buying opportunity for technology investors looking for exposure to the combinations of a recurring revenue model, growing dividend payout, and financial services type of moat.

