Enphase: Leading A Burgeoning Industry

The solar industry continues to be one of the most volatile and competitive industries in the world. Over the past decade, the solar sector has witnessed the collapse of countless solar giants, including those supported by the government. Despite the growing demand for solar, companies have had an extremely hard time profiting from this growth. The business of manufacturing, installing, and managing solar panels has proven to be highly unpredictable as a result of continual technological obsolescence and cut-throat Chinese competition.

Enphase (ENPH) is one of the few solar companies that have thrived in the current environment. Enphase has been one of the pioneers in the burgeoning MLPE (module-level power electronics) solar industry, which is an increasingly important segment of solar. The company's products are proving to be incredibly effective in optimizing solar modules and therefore increasing the cost-effectiveness of solar systems. As such, it is not surprising to see industry first movers like Enphase and competitor SolarEdge (SEDG) outperform the industry.

Focusing on MLPE Technologies

The traditional solar business has proven to be incredibly difficult for most companies. Even industry standouts like First Solar (FSLR) and SunPower (SPWR) have long experienced major issues competing in the growing market. The continual precipitous price drops of solar panels, driven by technology advancements and commodity style manufacturing, have made it extremely hard for companies to remain profitable. The emergence of commodity style panel manufacturing in China has only compounded such issues.

By investing in MLPE technologies, Enphase has found a way to profit from solar's rapid growth without experiencing many of the industry's downsides. The company's microinverter technology has become one of the most dominant MLPE products on the market. The ability for the microinverter to focus on single solar panels is proving to be highly valuable in areas such as residential solar where efficiency is key. As one of the pioneers in this growing solar segment, Enphase has put itself at the forefront of the industry.

The advantages offered by Enphase's microinverters have made the company increasingly competitive against standard central inverters. The concept of converting and managing energy from individual panels as opposed to arrays of panels is proving to be a winner in areas such as residential solar. Although installation costs may be higher given that there are more microinverters to install when compared to traditional inverters, the long-term benefits of microinverters outweigh the negatives.

Enphase, along with SolarEdge, has a stronghold on the US inverter industry. Enphase continues to successfully capitalize on its first-mover advantage into this highly promising space. To date, Enphase has shipped more than 23 million microinverters, which represents 4+ GW. Whereas many traditional solar companies continue to flounder in the tough environment, Enphase has successfully cemented a foothold in an increasingly promising subsegment of solar.

Improving Financials

Enphase had suffered major financial difficulties for years. In 2016, Enphase experienced losses of $67.5 million and even had to restructure its business. The company improved its financial situation slightly in 2017 but still experienced losses as a result of tough industry conditions. It was only in Q4 of 2018 that Enphase reported its first profitable quarter. Enphase's restructuring and technology revamps have clearly made a major positive impact on the company as it continues to improve its financial situation.

Enphase is experiencing explosive revenue growth as a result of the many changes that have occurred. The company reported a Q3 revenue of $180.1 million, which represents 34% Q/Q growth and 131% Y/Y growth. On top of that, Enphase has been steadily improving its non-GAAP gross margins to 36.2% in Q3. While competition from the likes of SolarEdge will surely put pressure on Enphase moving forward, the company is increasingly well-equipped financially to deal with such competition. Enphase's ability to attain profitability in recent quarters is a testament to the company's growing competitiveness.

There have also been many positive industry changes that have helped propel Enphase over the past year. Notably, the Chinese technology giant Huawei decided to exit the US microinverter market. Given the sheer size of Huawei, the company's exit is a huge win for Enphase. Although Enphase is currently a leader in the MLPE solar space, the company is still relatively small and resource-strapped compared to Huawei. If Huawei had been able to stick around, Enphase's long-term prospects would likely be dramatically dimmer.

Enter Generac

Even with Huawei's pullback from the US solar business, Enphase will almost certainly face a far more competitive landscape moving forward. Citron Research recently released a report stating that Generac (GNRC) represents a threat to Enphase and SolarEdge's stranglehold of the US solar inverter market. The report points to Generac's impressive track record of success in other industries such as generator manufacturing as evidence of the company's threat.

In the eyes of Citron Research, Generac's track record of success in areas such as backup generation makes the company a credible threat to take market share from Enphase. Source: Generac

While Generac certainly has the potential to become a significant player in the MLPE solar market, a large disruption is unlikely, given that the company has no experience in the industry. Generac's success in other industries may not necessarily translate to the MLPE solar market, especially considering how competitive the solar industry is. In fact, Enphase may be more of a long-term threat to Generac than the other way around. Enphase is making moves in home energy management/storage and could as a result become a direct threat to Generac's businesses. With the rise of battery technologies in particular, Generac's engine products should face far more competition in the long run.

Given the growing economic demand for more cost-effective battery technologies as a result of electric vehicles and solar's soaring popularity, investments into battery technology will only ramp up moving forward. Companies like Tesla (TSLA) are already investing billions into making batteries more cost-effective. Given that Enphase is already integrating battery technology into its products, the company is ahead of the curve on this front. Generac's entrance into the MLPE solar market speaks more to the shifting nature of the energy industry than anything else.

Conclusion

The success of Enphase and SolarEdge is getting noticed even by industry outsiders. It would not be a surprise to see the sector attract larger players as the industry grows. Even if Enphase begins to lose market share to new competitors moving forward, the MLPE market is growing fast enough for Enphase to thrive. Moreover, Enphase is starting to diversify into the home energy management industry in order to grow its total addressable market.

Enphase has a healthy lead on the industry as one of the only dominant microinverter companies in the US solar inverter market. In fact, Enphase and SolarEdge account for more than 80% of the inverter solar watts sold in the US. At its current market capitalization of nearly $3 million and forward P/E ratio of 27, Enphase still has more room for upward movement. Enphase is one of the most promising solar plays in an industry plagued by volatility and uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.