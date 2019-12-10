S&P 500: Why Stocks Could Be Headed Higher For Now

Enjoy the gains while you can still get them in equities.

Technical as well as fundamental factors imply stocks likely have more upside from here.

Image Source

I was somewhat stunned by the employment numbers reported last Friday. 266K jobs were created in November versus an expected 186K, a 43% beat. Also, it wasn't just the impressive jobs numbers that caught my attention. YoY average hourly earnings came in higher than expected, the unemployment rate ticked back down to 3.5%, and consumer data came in better than anticipated.

I've discussed that the U.S. economy faces significant long-term issues in other articles, and some data like manufacturing is concerning. Nevertheless, and despite these concerns, the overall U.S. economy seems to be on relatively solid footing for now.

This implies that the current expansion in stocks is likely to continue for at least the next several quarters, possibly longer. That doesn't mean there won't be corrections going forward. In fact, we just witnessed the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) go through a 3% dip in a blink of an eye (3 trading days). Thus, there will likely be more dips going forward. Nevertheless, as long as the overall economy continues to expand, stock prices should continue to melt up into 2020, and likely throughout the first half of next year.

A Technical Overview

Let's look at the technical image of the major averages to get a better idea for where stocks could be headed in the near and intermediate term.

The S&P 500/SPX

Source: StockCharts.com

Recently, the SPX got overbought as the RSI moved decisively above 70, the full stochastic also looked a bit stretched, and other technical indicators began sounding alarm bells. Market participants became too complacent, and stocks clearly got ahead of themselves.

However, now that the SPX had a correction of 3%, the technical image appears substantially healthier. I would prefer to see some consolidation around the 3,150 level before stocks proceed to move higher, but the next leg should bring the SPX to around the 3,250-3,300 level, roughly 3-5% higher from current levels.

Bear Case

In a bearish-case scenario, and this will occur only if the SPX is unable to penetrate through the current 3,150 resistance, look for a pullback and then initial support at 3,100, then for more solid support at 3,000. The 3,000 point would represent a correction of roughly 5% from SPX's all-time high.

There is a Worse Case

In a worst-case scenario, the SPX could correct by roughly 10% from recent highs, which would take it all the way back down to the 2,800-2,850 resistance point. Honestly, I do not see a fundamental reason why a correction of this magnitude would occur now or anytime soon (next several weeks/months). Nevertheless, from a technical standpoint it is possible, and market participants should be aware of the possibility.

Nasdaq 100 (QQQ)

The Nasdaq 100 is up by a staggering 44% since its December 2018 bottom. However, despite its meteoric rise, this does not mean that the tech sector will not move higher from here. In fact, it now appears likely that tech stocks are destined for new all-time highs along with the S&P 500.

Looking at the Nasdaq

The breakout level is at around the 8,700, breakdown is at roughly 8,400, and if things get ugly, we could see 7,700 or lower in the heavily weighted tech sector average. Percentage-wise, this would be a correction of about 12% from Nasdaq's all-time highs.

Once again, this scenario does not appear likely, but it is a possibility, especially if a black swan swims out of left field for an unforeseen reason.

DJIA

The DJIA appears very similar to other major averages (SPX, QQQ). It got significantly overbought, corrected, and if the near-to-intermediate term fundamental economic background remains optimistic, the DJIA is likely to break out above the 2,8250 level and make a run for Dow 30,000.

This will likely happen sometime within the first half of 2020, would represent a move of around 7% from current levels, and will roughly coincide with SPX 3,350.

Russell 2000 Index ETF

Finally, the small caps are outperforming, which is what you want to see in a bull market, even if it is a very late stage of one. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is finally breaking out of its mundane nearly 1-year long trading range. This shows faith in the U.S. economy, as most companies in this index derive the majority of their profits from the U.S. domestic market.

IWM 5-Year Chart

We can see that while IWM is in the midst of a breakout, unlike other major averages it is not at all-time highs yet. However, I think it can get there relatively soon (1-3 months). Thus, we are looking for $170 in the near term and roughly $180 before the next short-, intermediate-, or long-term top is reached.

The VIX

At nearly 16, the VIX is elevated. It is not signaling the same level of complacency as it was several weeks ago, and this is a good thing. This implies that market participants are not simply buying everything in sight but are hedging their positions, and it also illustrates that the VIX could, and will, likely go lower from here as the SPX stabilizes, consolidates around 3,150 and proceeds to move higher.

Bottom Line: The US "Economy" is Remarkably Resilient

While I remain convinced we are quite close to the end of this economic expansion and bull market cycle, I cannot ignore how remarkably resilient the U.S. economy (stock market) truly is. Despite some troubling economic readings, the latest employment, consumer and other data suggest that the bull market in stocks likely has some room left to run.

The bull market is likely to continue for at least 3-9 months in a base-case scenario and go on for 6-15 months or longer in a best-case scenario.

It appears likely that stocks are headed higher from here after all for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOME STOCKS IN THE S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, DJIA AND RUSSELL 2000. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.