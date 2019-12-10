Cleveland-Cliffs: Insiders Signaling Confidence In Merger

We examine the merger as well as the new insider buying in the stock in the paragraphs below.

Soon thereafter, insiders resumed their purchases of the stock signaling confidence in the synergies of the merger even if investors were initially tepid to the tie-up.

On December 3rd, iron producer Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) announced it was purchasing/merging with steel maker AK Steel (AKS) in a $1.1 billion all-stock transaction, which included the assumption of the latter's approximately $2.25 billion in debt obligations. The announcement of this vertical acquisition initially sent the stock of Cleveland Cliffs down more than 10% as the news hit, while slightly boosting the shares of AK Steel.

Since then, the stock has fully recovered as investors took in the details of the deal and Wall Street largely gave the transaction a "thumbs up". Insiders seem to believe in the synergies of the merger based on their insider buys following the announcement. We take a look at Cleveland Cliffs, the potential benefits of the tie-up, the Wall Street reaction and the recent insider buying in the shares in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Prior to the merger announcement, Cleveland Cliffs operated as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company ran four iron ore mines and served integrated steel companies and steel producers. As the name states, the entity is based in Cleveland. AK Steel produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products for end users such as auto manufacturing and suppliers to the electrical grind. AK Steel is based not too far away from the headquarters of Cleveland Cliffs, just outside of Cincinnati.

Merger Details and Synergies

AK Steel shareholders will own just under a third of the stock in the combined entity. The buyout price was just over a quarter above the previous month's weighted average of the stock price of AKS.

On the surface, this vertical integration makes some sense. Adjusted EBITDA-to-debt will come down slightly from the 3.7X level it was for Cleveland Cliffs before the merger. The company expects $120 million in annual synergies from the combination and expects this transaction to be "accretive" by 2020.

The deal has already been approved unanimously by both boards and should be completed sometime in the first half of next year. Sales will almost triple by the combined entity to $8.2 billion from the $2.15 billion from Cleveland Cliffs as a standalone entity.

Free cash flow should roughly double to just over $900 million annually, and this transaction certainly provides more certainty for Cleveland Cliffs' iron ore pellet production (it anticipates 45% of overall production will go to the previous operations of AK Steel). Management also believes it can lower interest costs by refinancing AK Steel's 2021 unsecured ($406 million) and 2023 secured ($380 million) notes.

Source: Company Presentation

Management says AK Steel was the best-positioned of the "non-commoditized" steel producers in the country. It should be noted that just over 60% of the company's steel goes to auto manufacturing, which can be a blessing or a curse depend on how that industry is doing. See the presentation linked above for details of the highlighted synergies of this transaction.

Insider Buying

Three insiders, including the CFO, purchased a little over $200,000 in aggregate via three transactions from December 5th through December 9th. This follows numerous frequent and small insider purchases in May, June and August totaling just under $1 million. There have been only two minor insider sells in the stock in over four years despite the fact the shares trade only marginally higher than they did a half decade ago, even as the overall market has advanced substantially.

Wall Street Reaction

Both CFRA ($9 price target) and B Riley FBR ($12 price target) reiterated their Buy ratings soon after the merger announcement. J.P. Morgan upgraded its Underweight rating to Neutral, and noted that Cleveland's CEO taking over the combined entity going forward is a "clear positive" given his "leadership and commercial capabilities".

Verdict

AKS was trading under 10 times earnings before last week's announcement, while CLF was selling at approximately seven times earnings and paying a three percent dividend yield (which I assume will be kept). Given the synergies and valuation of the combined firm, I can understand why insiders made additional purchases after the proposed tie-up. Commodity-based plays are certainly not my expertise, but this proposed combination would seem to merit further due diligence by those that are more familiar with and want more exposure to this industry within their portfolios. I offer up this initial analysis as a starting point for that additional research.

