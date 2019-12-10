Bank Of Montreal: Best To Be On The Sidelines

But going ex-growth would challenge sentiment on the stock and my target price in this scenario doesn't show any upside. Being on the sidelines looks the best option.

This is by no means a disaster as the dividend looks safe and ROTE should remain comfortably double-digit.

Taken together, there's a good chance BMO will post lower year-on-year profits in 2020, the company's first annual profit decline since the financial crisis.

I expect a moderation of loan growth and lower margins to pressure revenues while expenses are proving sticky and there are signs of credit quality deterioration.

Bank of Montreal has posted impressive growth in recent years but looks to be entering a more challenging period.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) isn't expensive (10x PE), it pays an attractive 4% yield, more than twice covered, and has an impressive growth record over the recent past (3-year underlying revenue CAGR is 5% and net profit CAGR is 8%). It also has a well-diversified business, with the US accounting for 35% of its loan portfolio.

However, I don't think now is the time to be buying. This article deconstructs BMO's P&L and takes a detailed look at the key drivers and the outlook for growth over the next 12-24 months.

My view is we are entering a more challenging period, likely to be characterized by a slowing pace of top-line growth due to margin pressures and weaker loan demand. Simultaneously, I think BMO will struggle to achieve sufficient cost savings in the near term to counteract these pressures while deteriorating impaired loan trends (albeit from a very low level) point to higher loan loss provisioning through 2020 and 2021.

The bottom line is I think profits are more likely to contract next year than to grow and the company may diverge further from the financial targets it set out at last year's Investor Day (here). This won't endanger the dividend, so income investors can rest easy. But it does present a sentiment problem for share performance in the immediate term.

I'm setting my price target at $98 and will sit on the sidelines for the time being and wait for a better entry point.

Generating top-line growth hasn't been a problem for BMO

BMO's recent track record in delivering top-line growth has been impressive. Quarterly annualized revenue growth has been comfortably mid-to-high single digit for most of the last 2 years and was running at 5% in the most recent quarter, 4Q19. This is an impressively high and stable picture by international peer bank standards.

Source: company disclosures

There's no magic to these numbers. They're simply the consequence of sustained loan growth and an improving interest margin picture as interest rates have risen, particularly in the US.

Earning-assets growth has been double-digit for most of the last twelve months and was running at 9% annualized in 4Q. This has driven average net interest income growth of ~10% recently, although there was a drop off to 6% annualized in 4Q as the US rate cuts led to a decline in margin.

Source: company disclosures

BMO has obviously benefited from the buoyant lending conditions in Canada. But it is the company's continued progress in the US that has been the biggest marginal contributor to NII expansion.

Commercial US lending was up 23% YoY in 4Q, by far the biggest growth component in the overall loan portfolio, meaning the US now accounts for 35% of overall volumes.

Source: company disclosures

The company has cautioned that the pace of growth could taper into 2020 as GDP expansion slows in the US.

The growth has really come from adding new customers throughout the United States where we still have a lot of whitespace. But I would expect some moderation in 2020 (Dave Casper, US P&C division, 4Q19 earnings call)

This would probably be welcomed by investors, given US commercial growth has been running far ahead of the plans the company laid out at last year's Investor Day, which were for 8-10% loan CAGR over the next 3 years.

Source: 2018 Investor Day presentation

Margins are also likely to slip somewhat through 2020 on lower rates and the company has indicated the 4Q level of 1.78% is a good benchmark. This would suggest average interest margin 2020 vs. 2019 could be ~3% lower.

With respect to [margin] outlook, I’d say, we sustain it, it will be broadly flat through ‘20 is what my expectation is (CEO Darryl White, 4Q19 earnings call).

None of this is dramatic and it certainly doesn't suggest anything other than continued top-line growth for the immediate future. With annualized lending growth running at 13% for the group and 18% for the US segment in 4Q, the pipelines simply look too strong in the near term to suggest anything other.

However, tapering volume growth and some margin pressure suggest to me that we'll be looking at mid- rather than high-single digit growth in 2020. Net revenue growth for 2019 was 8%. Looking at the various drivers, I'd guesstimate 2020 will be closer to 5%.

Expenses could be BMO's main Achilles heal

If the revenue outlook looks reassuring, the same is not necessarily true as we move further down the P&L to expenses and loan loss provisions. I think these are the two crunch areas as we move into 2020 where BMO may struggle to meet investor expectations.

Expense containment has been a problem for BMO for some time and it has meant that impressive top-line growth has not fed as impressively to net profit growth.

This is most obvious from looking at the recent performance on operating leverage (revenue minus expense growth), where the quarterly profile is up and down, good quarters being interspersed with quarters of negative leverage.

Source: company disclosures

The company set a target of 2% or more positive operating leverage at last year's Investor Day but has achieved only 0.8% for FY19 and 1.3% in FY18.

Source: 2018 Investor Day presentation

Additionally, these sub-target outcomes have only been achieved with the help of a sequence of large restructuring charges to pay for expense reduction programmes.

4Q saw another in this series with the company surprising investors with the announcement of a $357m restructuring charge that came on top of a $192m charge in 2Q in BMO Markets to fund a severance program.

In total, since 2015, BMO had booked c.$600m of restructuring even before the two additional charges this year.

Management justified the 4Q on the basis of accelerating progress towards the 58% efficiency ratio target for 2021 that it set last year (FY19 was at 61.4%).

I think the way to think about it is that this accelerates our ability to get there sooner and we are investing in this now. We don’t expect to do it again. (CEO Darryl White, 4Q19 earnings call)

However, investors will clearly be nervous this won't be enough to get there. History would tend to back up this misgiving. The $600m of restructuring booked prior to this year achieved a 410bps reduction in the efficiency ratio since 2015. Yet management intends to achieve another c.300bps improvement by 2021 with 4Q charges that are only roughly half as high.

Source: company disclosures

Slowing revenue growth won't help either and with underlying expense growth running at 5% in 2019, I'm cautious about the near-term outlook. I've pencilled in a reduction to 4% pa growth in the earnings model I present later in this article. But given my expectations for slowing revenues, this suggests the efficiency ratio will only be held at current levels to 2021 rather than being managed down closer to 58%. If this is the case, the risk of further restructuring charges is real.

Source: company disclosures

Loan losses - upwards normalization seems assured. The only question is how quickly

The other area of BMO's P&L I'll be monitoring carefully is loan loss provisions.

Credit quality remains extremely benign with the FY19 loan loss charge being just 0.2% of lending volumes. This is half BMO's estimate of its normal "through the cycle" level (0.39%).

Source: 2018 Investor Day presentation

But we are seeing signs of a deterioration, albeit still at very modest levels. Impaired loans troughed in 4Q18 and have risen every quarter since. The YoY increase in 4Q19 was 36%.

Source: company disclosures

The overall level of impaired loans is still low at just 0.59% of total volumes. However, there are two aspects of the recent increase that demand vigilance:

First, by far the biggest increase is coming in the fast-growing US book, where impaired loans rose 43% YoY in 4Q (compared to a 24% increase in the Canadian book). If BMO hits trouble with credit quality I suspect the US commercial lending book will be the flash point. It has grown quickly and no matter what BMO maintains about its adherence to strict underwriting criteria, everything in banking history warns us that it is fast growth in new markets where banks generally come unstuck. The company simply doesn't have the proximity and intimate knowledge of its customers' credit history that local banks enjoy.

Second, coverage of impaired loans in the US book looks surprisingly low. I've outlined the numbers in the next table. To make a long story short, BMO has $1.7bn of impaired loans in its US book with loss allowances of $256m or 15% coverage. In the Canadian book there are $0.9bn of impaired loans with a loss allowance of $0.2bn or 23% coverage. If we include additional loss allowances that have been made for performing exposures, the coverage on US impaired loans is 52% but 104% in Canada.

Source: author's calculations based on company disclosures

This situation seems counter-intuitive given that US exposures are more weighted to commercial loans than in Canada. Recovery rates will be lower if loans have to be written off. Also, the US book is newer in light of strong recent growth and therefore less seasoned. The chances are, as it seasons further, impairment rates will rise so it would seem logical to hold a bigger allowance than on a better seasoned portfolio like the Canadian book.

The numbers are not insignificant. To bring impaired loan coverage on the US book up to the levels of Canada, BMO would need almost $900m of additional loss allowance. This is about the same as the entire loss provisions booked to the P&L for the whole group in FY19 ($872m).

The company has indicated it expects P&L loss provisions to stay at around their current level in 2020 (20bps). This to my mind is a best-case outcome in view of these trends. I could very easily envisage a scenario where we get a quicker upward normalization to BMO's c.40bps "through-cycle" charge, probably driven by the US book.

I've erred on the side of optimism in my P&L model below and I've used an assumption of 25bps in both 2020 and 2021. But the actual outcome could easily be higher than this.

I expect BMO to post a profit decline in 2020

The picture I've laid out above is one where BMO maintains a good pace of revenue growth for the immediate future (mid-single digit) but struggles to keep expenses in check and sees the beginning of upward normalization of loan loss provisions.

I've brought these assumptions together below, where I've constructed a basic earnings model for 2020 and 2021. Specifically I've assumed:

Revenue growth remains healthy but slows from 6% reported in FY19 to 4% as net interest income growth declines from 8% to 5% p.a. Expense growth slows from 5% in FY19 to 4% but the efficiency ratio remains at 61% out to 2021. Provision for credit losses remains well below through-cycle levels but edges up to 25bps from 20bps in FY19 as the loss experience on the US commercial book increases.

Source: author's calculations

If this snapshot of the future is accurate it presents two problems in my view.

First, the step-down in revenue growth combined with an only minor expense response and higher loss provisions points to a fall in net profits for BMO in 2020. My numbers have net profits falling 2% YoY. This is hardly a disaster but declining profits don't play well to investor sentiment, especially when coming off a period of sustained high growth. Even if my numbers anticipate a resumption of growth in 2021 many investors don't look much further out than the next twelve months so it is this deteriorating perspective that is likely to drive share performance in the near term.

Second, I also get a decline in ROTE for the same reasons. ROTE was 16% for FY19 and has already come off a high of 17.5% in FY18. I get to ~13% for both 2020 and 2021 on the above assumptions.

Again, this is hardly a disaster and would still be respectable in an international context. But if I plug 13% into my ROTE/COE valuation model (below) I get a fair value P/TNAV of 1.4x - which is where the share currently trades - and a discounted price target of $98, fractionally below the current trading price of $100.

Bottom line

Lower YoY profits in 2020 would be BMO's first annual profit decline since the financial crisis. This is by no means a disaster as the dividend looks safe and ROTE should remain comfortably double-digit.

But going ex-growth would challenge sentiment on the stock and my target price in this scenario doesn't show any upside. Being on the sidelines looks the best option.

ROTE/COE valuation model

Source: author's calculations

