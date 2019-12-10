U.S. Stock Market: Why It Is Detached From The Economy

In the past few weeks, the three major US indices - S&P 500 (SPY), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) - have been rushing from one high to the next and marked several new all-time highs. When you read my past articles, you know I am quite bearish for several quarters now, but I also have to admit that I obviously turned too bearish too early. And before the year comes to an end, we will once again take a short look at where we might be in the business cycle and analyze the state of the US stock market.

Long Term vs. Short Term

When trying to determine where we are in the business cycle, we should always remember that short-term business cycles are overlapped by long-term debt cycles, which last about 75 or even 100 years (see Ray Dalio’s theory and books). But we are only focusing on shorter time frames (meaning about a decade or one business cycle), and we are trying to find out where we are in the short-term debt cycle. To answer that question, we can look at several indicators which might give us hints about the development of the economy in the last few quarters and might give us early warning signals when we reach the end of the business cycle and the downturn (or recession) begins, which is completing every business cycle and is inevitable. Over time, I used some indicators over and over again, and although I am quite aware there are many more indicators and not only the ones I use, the indicators I will present in the following sections are the ones I assume to be the most reliable.

CAPE Ratio

In the past, I looked at the stock market valuation several times and still consider it to be an important metric. The CAPE ratio is a great indicator to forecast long-term returns (for the next decade or longer), but it is not very useful as short-term indicator or early warning indicator for a recession or downturn.

The message is very simple. Everyone who is investing in the US stock market today has to expect only mediocre results (probably in the low single digits) over the next 10 years, but by looking at the CAPE ratio alone, it is very difficult to make any assumptions about the returns in the next one or two years (it could be a 10-20% gain or a 50% loss). While the high CAPE ratio is indicating that a steep decline might happen in the near future, it does not tell us when this will happen, as times of irrational exuberance can last longer than expected. The CAPE ratio does tell us, however, that the downside risk is high. Interesting side note: The “father” of the CAPE ratio, Robert Shiller, gave an interview to the German Handelsblatt last week on Wednesday (the article is in German) and said he is pretty sure the recession will come, as the fear of an escalating trade war is destroying business plans of companies all over the world, which might end in a recession real fast (and not just in the United States).

Labor Market

When focusing on the potential early warning indicators, we are first looking at the labor market, which is still in a very good shape. The unemployment rate is still at a record low and indicating a solid labor market, but the unemployment rate is not really a good early warning indicator. According to an article by Kevin Kliesen, “Recession Signals: The Yield Curve vs. Unemployment Rate Troughs,” the difference between the unemployment rate trough and the unemployment rate at the business cycle peak (beginning of the recession) is only 37 basis points on average. With the unemployment rate being 3.5% right now, we would enter the recession with an unemployment rate of 3.9%, and with such small differences, it is very difficult to spot recessions ahead of time by just looking at the unemployment rate. A better indicator would be the weekly initial unemployment claims, as the number is published every week and reacts earlier than the unemployment rate. For more than a year, the initial claims are stagnating at a low level (around 220,000 initial claims every week). We can also look at the number of jobs the US economy adds every month, and while the number in most months was still above 100,000 added jobs, we can see the job growth slowing down.

We can also use the weekly working hours in manufacturing as a good early warning indicator. The weekly working hours declined from 41.0 hours in 2018 to 40.3 hours right now. Usually, the number of working hours started declining before a recession, as companies won’t fire people right away, but rather reduce the working time (either reduce the number of overtime hours or simply not working full-time any more). In the last recession, the weekly working hours started declining, as the economy was already in a recession.

Housing Market

Another indicator we can look at is the housing market - a market sector that got a lot of attention after the last recession. A house is usually the most durable good most people will buy during their lifetime (and they only buy it once), and while other goods are also bought during economic downturns, the decision to buy a house might be postponed when times are bad. And while I am pretty sure that most people will stop buying a house when it is obvious that the economy is declining (and they might lose their job), I doubt most individuals are good at anticipating the economic future and basing their own decision upon it. And therefore, I am also a bit sceptical whether the housing market is a good early warning indicator (although it worked quite often in the past). Right now, the housing market still seems to be in very good shape, and the number of new private housing units authorized by building permits is at the highest level during the last decade. Between March 2018 and June 2019, the number of new private housing units decreased from 1,406 million in March 2018 to 1,232 million in June 2019. But since then, the number has increased again. We also have to point out that this would be the lowest cycle peak within 50 years, as the trough after the 2008/2009 recession has been the lowest since 1960 (the oldest data FRED is providing).

Consumer Sentiment

Similar to the housing market, consumer sentiment is another important indicator, which is cited often as a strong indicator, that the economy is still in good shape. The index seeks to find out the consumers’ view of their own financial situation, as well as their view about the short-term and long-term general economy. However, I doubt that consumer sentiment is a good early warning indicator for two different reasons. First of all, while many other indicators have at least a similar development during every business cycle (for example, low at the beginning, high at the end or crossing a certain threshold at some point), the consumer sentiment is fluctuating much more and we are missing a clear pattern, which makes it much more difficult to interpret and the danger of false signals is high.

A second problem is the limited economic knowledge of the average person. As long as people have a job, the average hourly wages are rising and people can increase their spending, most of us will see the economy in a very good shape. To be a good early warning indicator, the numbers have to react to shifts in the economy before they happen, and I seriously doubt that average person will see these shifts ahead of time.

ISM Purchasing Managers’ Index

Instead of looking at the sentiment among individual consumers, we can rather look at the sentiment among business managers - to be more specific, among purchasing managers. While these numbers still rely on the assessment of individual people (as many other indicators we use), they should have better knowledge about the direction the business is heading, making the ISM Purchasing Managers’ Index a better indicator than consumer sentiment.

When looking at the manufacturing numbers from November 2019, we see almost all components being below 50 (indicating a contraction) and all are contracting or decreasing, and for many, the rate of change is accelerating.

Last week, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, which measures the situation for businesses in the service segments, was published, and while the number is still 53.9, we also see a slowdown during the last months.

Inside of the Stock Market

Another indicator, which is not measuring hard facts, but rather the sentiment of market participants, is what Stanley Druckenmiller calls the inside of the stock market. It is not a clearly defined indicator, but rather means looking at the individual components of the stock market in relation to each other and trying to interpret these numbers. If we believe Druckenmiller, this is one of the best warning indicators, as it reacts quite early. When investors see trouble ahead and expect a recession, they will stop buying (or even sell) stocks of those companies that are hit hardest by recessions - for example, retailer, metals and mining stocks or transportation stocks.

When looking at the performance of the three above-mentioned sectors (metals and mining, retail and transportation) during the last year, we see a clear underperformance compared to the S&P 500, showing us that investors are moving out of cyclical sectors and are rather investing in recession-proof sectors (and technology as one of the best-performing sectors in the recent years).

Bond Market and The Fed

In the next section, we are looking at two additional indicators that show the sentiment of certain market participants - the traders and investors in the bond market, as well as the monetary authorities. And as the treasury yields and the actions of the Federal Reserve are closely tied together, we are looking at both. Right now, the yield curve, which is just a graphical representation of the different treasury yields, is more or less flat at the left-hand side and a bit steeper on the right-hand side. The “normalization” of the yield curve in the last few weeks was interpreted as a positive sign by some market participants after the yield curve was inverted a few months ago, but it is actually a bearish sign, as these are the classical steps that happen before a recession: the yield curve is inverting more and more over time, the typical next step is the Fed lowering the Federal Funds rate (several times in most cases), and the left-hand side (short term) of the yield curve is reacting to the actions of the Fed and the short-term treasury yields are declining, which leads to a normalization of the yield curve.

As often in the past, the Fed called the lowering of the Federal Funds rate just a “mid-cycle adjustment”. But aside from the lowering of the Federal Funds rate, the Fed also started to increase its balance sheet again: after the balance sheet was reduced from $4.5 trillion to about $3.75 trillion, the balance sheet is above $4 trillion. In my opinion, the Fed knows very well that we are at the end of the cycle (or very close to the end) and is trying to ease the inevitable fall (which is its job).

Another fundamental number I didn’t pay much attention to in my past macro articles is the reported earnings. When analyzing individual companies, I always pay attention the reported earnings, but I never focused on the reported earnings of the S&P 500. According to Multpl.com, the trailing 12 months' earnings were basically flat between December 2018 and June 2019 (shown by the monthly data), but most companies could still beat estimates, as expectations have been lowered. With almost all companies having reported quarterly results, earnings declined 2.3% in the third quarter, according to FactSet (data from mid-November). A week later, Proprietary Research reported earnings decline of only 0.4%. For the fourth quarter, analysts are expecting earnings to decline in the very low single digits (about 1%) compared to the same period a year before. Not too long ago, earnings growth was expected to be above 10%. When looking at the earnings decline during the last two recessions, the situation right now is not really comparable, as we saw declines in the mid-double digits, but when comparing the rising US indexes against the background of stagnating or even slightly declining earnings, one must wonder.

When trying to put all the pieces together, we can look at the timeline and in what order these events occurred. We can clearly see that there is no definitive order in which these events occurred, but they all happened before the US economy entered a recession and can therefore be seen as early warning indicators. But the inverted yield curve often seems to be one of the first signals. We can also see that there is quite some time between the first signal and the economy finally entering a recession.

Complex Systems

You might point out that I published similar articles in the last few months, and the stock market is still crawling higher, and the question why I should be right this time is more than justified. But I don’t want to be right about the point in time when the next recession happens, and publishing the article today does not imply that I consider the stock market crashing tomorrow. The simple truth is, I don’t know when the recession will come. I only know, that it is inevitable at some point in time, and I assume it would happen in 2019 (instead of 2020 or 2021).

Maybe this is a good time to remind everybody again that the stock market (as well as the economy or society as a whole) is a complex system. Even for smart and very experienced investors, it is extremely difficult (and in most cases, impossible) to exactly know what will happen and when something will happen. To know when a recession will start, what might cause an economic downturn or what countries might suffer the most from a global recession is almost impossible beforehand. There are certainly patterns - otherwise, this article and looking at indicators wouldn’t make any sense - but we can only make assumptions about what might happen with a certain probability (which might be higher in some cases, but in other cases, certainty about what will happen is extremely low). Despite patterns, every cycle will be a little bit different.

To make matters worse, every market participant will have an influence on the market, and the decisions we make based on the signals we get from the market will influence the market (and the signals) again. And not just market participants or organization within the economic system influence the stock market and the economy. The political system, the scientific system and the legal system are all able to irritate the economic system, and being able to take all these factors into account is impossible for human beings (and, in my opinion, is also impossible for AI). A perfect example to demonstrate this is Donald Trump tweeting almost daily about a potential trade agreement with China - even a single tweet can have a huge influence on the economy. The influence on the stock market can even be measured in points the major indices are losing or gaining (the Dow Jones Industrial Average gains or loses several hundred points sometimes).

In the end, we just can construct some scenarios and maybe assign these scenarios a probability and determine a time frame (which could be as long as a few years) in which these scenarios might happen.

Conclusion

Although I can’t tell you when the stock market will have reached its tipping point, I think the US stock market is detached from the economy. While stock prices continue to rise, earnings are stagnating (or even declining), the Purchasing Managers’ Index is declining, the yield curve has inverted and the Fed has lowered the Federal Funds rate three times already. Of course, the consumer sentiment and labor market are still solid, but there are clear warning signals telling us we are near the end of this business cycle and probably should stay to the sidelines as long as we don’t find any real bargains (which are very limited, in my opinion).

