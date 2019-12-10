Why Buy Dominion Energy For The Dividend Income Yielding 4.53%

Way back last year, when Dominion Energy (D) fell on worries of its SCANA deal, the stock’s drop created an entry point. But in the last year, bearishness subsided. The stock peaked recently at ~$84 and traded recently below $80. Though the stock pays a dividend that yields 4.53%, what is the downside risk ahead that may leave investors who bought at the top with paper losses?

Valuation Creation

Dominion has a high-quality business mix consisting of premium state utilities and utility-centric gas transmission and storage (per slide 3). The company reported 15 consecutive quarters of operating income that met or exceeded its endpoint.

In the third quarter, Dominion earned $1.18 a share. For the full-year 2019, EPS of $4.15-4.30 implies a forward P/E of 18.4-19.25. At this multiple, Dominion Energy stock is neither undervalued nor overvalued. Its peer, Southern Company (SO), has similar P/Es but its dividend yields below 4%.

DIY value investors may demand deeper value and a higher yield. For example, TC Pipelines (TCP) has a forward P/E of 10 times and a dividend that yields 6.89%. Although this is an apples to oranges comparison, the point is that investors should diversify into pipelines as well as electric utilities.

At a 5% EPS growth rate, Dominion trades at a PEG of over 12 times. Investors are buying up Dominion stock because the company will recapitalize $2.1 billion in equity. So, by establishing a permanent capital structure for the Cove Point facility, the company will use 100% percent of the proceeds to retire parent-level debt. This is a continuation of the company improving its balance sheet and reducing its business risk profile in 2018.

Dominion Becoming a Value Play Again

After Dominion shares fell by ~$4.00 on no news, investors seeking value may want to start a position or add to an existing one. The company will reduce debt by around $2 billion this year. DEGH (Dominion Energy Gas) will have a total debt of between $5.1 and $6.1 billion by the end of this year. That will give the unit a total debt/EBITDA of 4 times in 2020.

DEGH will have an EBITDA of $1.5 billion in 2020, with DETI and Cove Point contributing the most.

Potential Risks

Dominion’s pipeline project could face cost overruns, but because the potential burdens are shared, risks are greatly reduced. On the conference call, management said:

This is clearly a demand-driven pipeline. And we are in very constructive negotiations with the customer for fair rates to their customers as well as fair returns for us and more comfortable with the returns that we’ll get for the pipeline.



Dominion mitigated negative media coverage for its SCANA merger in South Carolina by staying out of the headlines. When it closed the transaction, it focused on providing reliable gas and electric service at fair rates for customers. By engaging favorably with the community, Dominion did not have many conflicts to manage. The company only needed to handle extraordinary events like electricity loss. For example, when 40% of its customers lost electricity, Dominion restored the service within three days.

Upside and Downside Valuation

Investors may assume a terminal revenue multiple of 6.1 times in a 10-year DCF Revenue Exit model. If revenue growth falls to as low as 3%, the stock has downside fair value of $76. Conversely, investors who want a 15 times terminal EBITDA multiple in a 5-year DCF EBITDA Exit model will come up with an upside fair value of $90.

With interest rates at historic lows and no rate hikes expected in the foreseeable future, investors should consider buying Dominion Energy for the 4.53% dividend yield. The utility stock consistently beats guidance on an EPS basis and continues to work down its debt levels.

After dipping ~$4, Dominion is a good stock to consider accumulating at current levels.

