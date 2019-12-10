Federal Reserve Watch: All Eyes Are On The Repo Market

Right now, officials are concerned about getting through the end of the year and keeping the banking system and the financial markets functioning so as to preserve the economic recovery.

Federal Reserve officials have taken these disruptions very seriously and have acted on the side of providing too much monetary ease so as to avoid any embarrassing bank reverses.

Since September, Federal Reserve officials have been distracted by things taking place in the repo market - things seemingly caused by the trading activity of commercial banks and hedge funds.

For at least ten and one-half years, the Federal Reserve has been underwriting the US economic recovery and has constantly stated that its monetary policy during this time period would always err on the side of too much monetary ease.

During this period of economic recovery, especially during the earlier years, Federal Reserve officials have almost been apoplectic about the possibility that another event, like the 1937-38 depression, which followed the Great Depression of 1929-33, might occur following the recovery from the Great Recession of 2007-09.

Previous to the 1937-38 depression, the US banking system was carrying a lot of excess reserves. In order to maintain stability in the money markets, Fed officials felt it was necessary to raise commercial bank reserve requirements in order to “clean up” these excess reserves.

So, the Fed raised reserve requirements, and guess what? Commercial banks stopped lending because the banks desired to hold those excess reserves for safety reasons, and when they were taken away, they stopped lending so as to replace the excess reserves.

And the United States fell into the 1937-38 depression.

In the current period of economic recovery, Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, a scholar versed in the events of the Great Depression and beyond, insisted that the Fed be careful during the expansion to avoid a similar event occurring. Thus, the emphasis upon the Fed constantly erring on the side of monetary ease during the recovery. This caution has extended throughout the recovery period, even as the current recovery became the longest in United States history.

Then the events of September 2019 came along.

“Investors, bankers and policymakers were left stunned in September when the cost of borrowing cash overnight in exchange for high-quality collateral such as US government debt shot higher, eventually forcing action from the Federal Reserve to keep the market functioning smoothly,” according to Tommy Stubbington and Joe Rennison in the Financial Times. Short-term rates jumped to as high as 10 percent.

In reviewing historical data, one could discover, “The cost of borrowing overnight using repo has spiked at the end of recent quarters and at the end of 2018, when rates climbed as high as 6 percent.”

So, there was some hint in earlier months that end-of-quarter behavior was resulting in some reduction in bank and market liquidity and, consequently, some modest bounce in relevant interest rates.

Well, in September 2019, the situation became scary enough that the Fed responded.

And the concern within the Federal Reserve seems to be significant enough that they are, again, moving to err on the side of too much monetary ease, especially at the close of the year, so as to avoid any major disruptions.

Commercial bank and hedge fund activity has created situations where disruptions were created from a “scarcity of cash.”

Daniel Kruger and Julia-Ambra Verlaine write in the Wall Street Journal, “the magnitude and urgency of the fed’s response highlights the importance of maintaining a smoothly functioning market.”

Gennadiy Goldberg, a government bond strategist at TD securities, is quoted in the same Wall Street Journal article as saying, “The Fed wants to fix the problem at any cost.” And, then Mr. Goldberg adds, “We’re still in emergency mode.”

The Fed has flooded the repo market with cash, as it has injected $208.0 billion into the market since September 11, 2019. At its peak, the Fed had put $215.5 billion into the bank reserves.

In addition, the Federal Reserve has made net purchases of securities to add to its portfolio of another almost $90.0 billion, which has provided further injection of reserves into the banking system.

Not all of these actions went into the liquidity pools of commercial banks, because during this time, from September 11, 2019 to December 4, 2019, the US federal government moved $155.0 billion from its accounts at commercial banks to its General Account at the Federal Reserve, which removes reserves from the banking system. This was a seasonal move.

In addition, $28.5 billion in cash left the banking system - again a seasonal move that occurs every year during the end-of-year holiday season. This movement, too, removes reserves from the banking system.

Netting all these transactions out, we see that the banking system actually saw its “excess reserves” increase by $135.0 billion from September 11 to December 4. This is a nice “chunk” of liquidity!

Furthermore, this was all going on while the Federal Reserve had to address “a bunch of other issues” as well, some of them political.

Bottom line: The Federal Reserve is doing all it can to avoid a major disruption to the money markets and to the commercial banking system. It still needs to worry about the state of the economy, the value of the US dollar and international tariff wars. But for the very near term, Federal Reserve officials are focused on getting through the last few weeks of 2019 without some kind of discontinuity taking place in the banking system.

Federal Reserve officials seem like they have enough to do for the rest of the year. Hopefully, 2020 will be an easier year for them... but I doubt it.

