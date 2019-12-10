Early Redemption Would Trigger A 20% Return On CSI Compressco Bonds

Following this refinance, stock investors are likely to see more of CCLP's ample cash flow redirected towards common stock buybacks and/or increased dividend payouts.

If they are successful in doing so, it will result in investors enjoying a 20% return on this debt in one year or less.

The general compression sector and some misconceptions about it were last covered in, "DeCompression Of Cash Flows: ArchRock, USA Compression, CSI Compressco." This specific security, the CSI Compressco 7.25% Unsecured Debt due 8/15/2022, was last covered in, "CSI Compressco Bonds Offering An 11.8% YTM Are A Component Of My Income Portfolio." This article will provide an update of that debt.

CSI Compressco 7.25% Bond Update

The CSI Compressco (CCLP) 7.25% unsecured bonds (CUSIP:20467BAB5) currently offer an 11.7% YTM.

Source: InvestingAnswers.com YTM calculator

However, a couple of days ago, management released a new December slide deck on their website. This slide deck includes an updated capital allocation slide indicating they are targeting a partial payoff and early refinance of this debt (highlights added for emphasis).

Source: CCLP Presentation

If successful, this refinance significantly improves the expected one-year return on these bonds to a little over 20%.

Source: Author Calculations

"Targeting >50% of distributable cash flow for debt retirement" CCLP produced $15.8 million in distributable cash flow 'DCF' in Q3 (33.6¢ / share), and more than twice that in EBITDA ($34 million). So "Targeting >50% of DCF for debt retirement" implies at least $7.9 million per quarter spent buying back debt, or put aside to pay down debt as part of a refinance. Management however had previously indicated very near-term cash flow was going to mostly go towards compressor purchases, so it's possible this is more a Q2 2020 use of capital than a Q4 2019 or Q1 2020 focus. "Targeting H2-2020 for potential re-financing of unsecured bonds" I estimate CSI Compressco will achieve <4.5x Debt/EBITDA with Q3 2020 reporting. This assumes at least $18 million is set aside for paying down the balance of the note as part of a refinance.

Source: 10-Q and author calculations

Given the statements in the slide deck, previous statements in conference calls, and discussions with my sources, I think it's very likely management will seek to buy back 7.25% debt as long as it continues to trade below par. They will likely do so with any available cash flow after meeting customer obligations in Q1, and a substantial portion of cash flow in Q2 and Q3. There is the possibility this could spur an even quicker return. Specifically, if company buybacks or some other impetus caused the 7.25% debt to trade at par, I could see management being able to complete a refinance earlier than the late 2020 time frame they currently target.

In the original bond prospectus, I note the 7.25% unsecured isn't due until 8/15/2022, but can be redeemed at 100% of par anytime after 8/15/2020 (they would have to pay 101% of par to redeem before then). Furthermore, I believe once the bonds are trading at par, or they are able to achieve the 4.5x Debt/EBITDA target, they will seek to refinance this debt in order to push out maturities and free up cash flow for other uses. Thus, I suspect Q3 2020 as the most likely time frame for a refinance and pay-off of existing debt.

However, if for some reason, they are not able to accomplish a refinance of the 7.25% bonds in the latter half of 2020, investors are still looking at an attractive 11.5% YTM on this debt. Thus, I think of this investment as collecting either a 20% return in one year or less, or collecting an 11.5% return for a couple of years. Both are attractive. (Side Note: I would also remind that an early refinance of the 7.25% notes is quite positive for CCLP common as it allows the redirection of this $7.9 million+ per quarter of cash flow (16¢/share per quarter) towards stock buybacks and/or dividend payouts.)

CSI Compressco Overview (for those new to the name):

Many will already be familiar with CSI Compressco from my previous articles and can safely skip to Q3 earnings. However, for those new to the name here is a brief overview.

Source: CSI Compressco Presentation

CSI Compressco provides natural gas compressors to the energy industry similar to what its competitors USA Compression (USAC) and Archrock (AROC) do. It however differs from them in four primary ways:

CCLP is much smaller than either AROC or USAC. With a little more than 1 million HP, they are now fourth in the total amount of compression horsepower deployed. Small size usually means greater volatility, less visibility, and an inability for major Wall Street firms to follow or buy the common stock or unsecured debt. In this case, Wall Street's disadvantage is a boon for individual investors. Source: Archrock Presentation

Source: Archrock Presentation CCLP manufactures and sells their own compressors as well as leasing and servicing them. AROC and USAC stick to just leasing and servicing.

A higher proportion of CCLP's business is focused on Texas-based gas lift and gathering operations than either AROC or USAC. With 4,000 drilled but uncompleted wells 'DUCs' in the Permian now starting to be completed, this has become at least a temporary advantage. Important structural pipelines and plants have come online. These are allowing delayed Permian DUCs to be finished and thus gathering operations demand to increase.

CCLP currently pays only a token 1 cent per quarter distribution despite being an MLP.

CSI Compressco Q3 YTD Earnings

Revenue +17.4% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA +35.6% YoY

DCF +81.9% YoY

Current DCF yield 59% (This is not a typo, 59% DCF yield.)

Despite the price of CSI Compressco stock having declined 22% over the last month, this is not a company in financial trouble. Nor does the firm's business trends spark undue concern.

Source: Company 10Q's and author calculations

Rather, CCLP equity investors were disappointed this quarter when management indicated they were not going to be increasing the dividend nor buying back shares immediately. Instead, they indicate they were going to play a bit of catch-up in fulfilling existing customer demand, then focus on refinancing their debt. Nine to twelve months shouldn't be a long time for equity investors to wait for the kind of returns we are talking about, but to each their own.

In the meantime, equity holders' disappointment is clearly bondholders' gain. CCLP's cash flow stream is being directed first to meet existing customer commitments, then to buying back or paying down debt. Both reduce bondholder risk by improving key bond ratios such as debt/assets and debt/EBITDA.

Source: CCLP 10-Q and Author Calculations

Furthermore, with CCLP's Debt/EBITDA run rate barely falling below 5x, it is understandable that paydown and refinance of debt would deserve some focus. Management has stated a goal to get below 4.5x Debt/EBITDA and refinance the debt. Thus, the likelihood of open market purchases of unsecured debt trading below par.

"We are committed to improving our leverage ratio to 4.5 times or better. We expect to be at the target at the 4.5 times target by the end of 2020 due to a combination of continued improvements in adjusted EBITDA, and open markets purchases of the unsecured bonds. The timing of debt retirement is dependent on generating targeted free cash flow and monitoring the market to see where unsecured bonds are trading at." -Elijio Serrano, CCLP CFO

Thus, Mr. Market seems to be missing the likely improvement in outlook for the bonds (and equity). Mr. Market's automatic screening tools see a Debt/EBITDA ratio over 5, an interest coverage ratio (EBIT/Interest) below 1, and conclude the bonds are very risky without looking any deeper. The reality is the Debt/EBITDA ratio is going to be declining significantly over the next 6 months, and current GAAP rules cause compressor firms to greatly overstate depreciation. This overstatement of depreciation in turn greatly understates the EBIT numerator used in the interest coverage ratio.

For example, in Q3, CCLP listed $19.3 million as non-cash Depreciation, Amortization and Impairment costs in the P&L and $1,045,300 as net PP&E on the balance sheet. This implies only 8.5 years of useful life for compressors, but they actually tend to last 25 to 30 years. If one were to instead depreciate PP&E using a 25-year straight line useful life, Q3 EBIT would be $22.3 million, and the interest coverage ratio would instead be a respectable 1.7x (=$22.3/$13.5). But GAAP rules are what they are, and thus, investment screening tools don't discern between appropriate and excessive depreciation.

We should probably be thankful that GAAP rules stopped portraying reality more than a decade ago*. If they didn't, we probably wouldn't have the chance to buy CCLP debt and equity at such attractive prices.

Conclusion

One reason I like the CSI Compressco bonds (and stock) so much is CCLP is producing a lot of excess cash flow which gives management a lot of levers to pull including reducing risk. In fact, my biggest disappointment with CSI Compressco stock hasn't been company performance, but rather that they have chosen to focus their substantial excess cash flow first towards meeting existing customer demand and then second to paying down debt. As a stockholder, I would rather have seen them assign a somewhat larger portion of the cash stream towards a distribution increase or common stock buybacks. However, as disappointments go, that's not such a bad one, and it is good for my bond holding.

In this case, Mr. Market is being impatient, lazy (relying on screening tools), and lacking in foresight. Additionally, large firms are reducing energy positions as part of their typical end of year window dressing (energy has been one of the worst-performing sectors this year). However, Wall Street's loss can be an individual investor's gain. Don't be subject to such stupid forces and lack of insight. Instead, consider taking advantage of the situation by making an investment in CSI Compressco 7.25% Senior Unsecured bonds and/or CCLP common shares between now and the end of the year. Nine to twelve months is not that long a time frame to wait for the kind of returns we are talking about.

*GAAP went from a principles-based system designed to accurately reflect firm profitability, to a strict rules-based system, following the Worldcom/Enron fiasco. As a result, the P&L of firms with highly depreciable assets, such as equipment leasing companies, no longer accurately represent true profitability.

The Power of Multiple Income Streams Since inception (1/1/2016), the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio has generated a total return* of 60.9% (versus 37.3% for the S&P 500 and 47% for the Russell 2000). We accomplished this while also combining a number of different income streams to form in this attractive, steady overall portfolio payout. *Verified by E-trade. The primary goal of the Income Portfolio is to produce a yield in the 7%-9% range. By focusing on underlying corporate cash flows, and overlaying sound money management strategy, we seek to produce a steady long-term dividend stream. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCLP, CSI COMPRESSCO 7.25% UNSECURED DEBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article covers a risky compression sector investment. I do not know you: your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I can not recommend any investment to you. Do your own due diligence.