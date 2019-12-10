Vanguard Global Ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF: Diversified Exposure To Foreign REITs

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF (NYSE:VNQI), with $6.8 billion in total assets, tracks the performance of international real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related real estate management and development companies. The fund is a good low-cost option to gain exposure to a basket of foreign stocks that are typically uncorrelated to U.S. real estate, providing portfolio diversification benefits with a relatively high 3.6% dividend yield distributed on a quarterly schedule. We like this fund as it includes a number of foreign stocks that are not actively traded on a U.S. exchange, highlighting some unique characteristics and value of the strategy that covers an important market segment. Investors should be aware that foreign exchange variations are a key risk of this fund but has benefited from relatively low FX volatility in key currencies this year. This article takes a look at the fund's composition and our view on important monitoring points for 2020.

VNQI Background

A REIT is a company that owns and leases income-producing real estate, including a range of properties from commercial and residential buildings, warehouses, hospitals, retail shopping centers, hotels and possibly some emerging tech-related segments like data centers or cell-phone towers. The concept here is that these assets and the related cash flows are typically more stable than businesses in different sectors, given long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. Companies organize into the legal structure of a real estate investment trust for some tax benefits including typically lower rates than what are applied to corporations. In turn, REITs must pass a series of organization requirements, notably that income must be derived primarily from real estate assets and they must also distribute upwards of 90% of income to shareholders in the form of a dividend. These rules are similar worldwide as different countries have REIT specific legislation modeled on global standards pioneered in the United States.

From the data above, VNQI is well diversified across 692 holdings with the top 10 stocks representing 19.1% of the fund. Vonovia SE (OTCPK:OTCPK:VONOY), Germany's largest residential real estate company with a market cap of $28 billion, is the largest constituent of VNQI with a 10.6% weighting. There is a concentration in Japan real estate companies including "J-REITs" which comprise 24.2% of the fund. Hong Kong listed Chinese companies and Australia make up the next two countries with the highest geographic exposure tilted towards Asia-Pacific. The concentration here reflects the capital market development in this region that has favored the REIT structure.

VNQI Performance

VNQI is up 17.8% year to date in 2019 on a total return basis in what has been a strong year for global REITs and equities in general. This performance is in the context of what was extreme market volatility observed in Q4 of 2018 which resulted in global stocks ending the year at depressed levels. VNQI with an inception date of November 2010 has returned on average 6.0% per year, slightly ahead of its benchmark, the S&P Global ex U.S. Property Index.

Returns have been more positive in recent years with the fund up 10.3% on average over a three-year period through month-end November 30th according to official data from Vanguard. Notably, VNQI has outperformed its U.S. based "sister fund," The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), up an average 9.7% over the past three years. VNQ is based on only U.S. REITs.

On a cumulative basis, VNQI is up 33.4% in the past three years, outperforming VNQ which is up 27.5%. This is particularly impressive considering VNQI does not have exposure to some of the data center and cell-tower tech REITs that have led the market in the United States in terms of growth and returns in recent years. Notably, VNQI's dividend yield at 3.62% is above VNQ's yield of 3.13%, representing an impressive 49 basis point spread.

Risk Metrics

Recognizing that VNQI is not meant to compete or outperform VNQ, we are including it here in our discussion for reference purposes. We think that investors can be well served by adding an allocation of VNQI to a portfolio that already includes exposure to U.S. REITs for diversification. During Q4 2018 when the S&P 500 (SPY) briefly approached a bear market condition down nearly 20% from its previous highs, VNQI corrected by a more moderate 10.7% compared to 12.8% for VNQ. Still, VNQI has historically presented a more volatile profile with a 5-year beta of 0.74 compared to 0.51 for VNQ. The focus on total return through a large growth component here provides a significant potential for capital appreciation evident by the returns this year.

VNQI Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Global real estate has benefited over the past year in a general drive to safety for investors seeking yield amid volatile market conditions with signs of decelerating economic growth. Regardless of the specific country of operation or region, real estate and REITs are seen as a defensive sector with less cyclical exposure and global trade conditions which have been weaker. Dovish monetary policy by the Fed this year has been echoed by Central Banks globally driving interest rates lower, also supporting the operating profile of these companies that are typically leveraged and rely on active funding markets.

Another important trend this year as it relates to VNQI is relatively low FX volatility independent of trends in interest rates. Going back to 2014-2015, a strong U.S. dollar has been based on the relative outperformance of the U.S. economy and also weakness in commodity prices that pressured emerging market currencies in particular. Investors in VNQI are exposed to FX risks as a depreciation of foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar lowers the value of investments in international assets held by dollar-based investors. On the other hand, strengthening of foreign currencies against the dollar would add to VNQI shareholder returns. The U.S. Dollar Index which tracks a basket of global currencies is up about 2% in 2019.

VNQI has exposure to the Japanese yen as the country represents 24.1% of holdings. The fund has benefited from a favorable environment as the yen has traded in a relatively right range in recent years, minimizing the volatility in the fund but our warning is that these dynamics could change. Often times, this risk is ignored with a belief that developed market currencies are always stable but consider the Australian dollar which has lost about 30% of its value against the U.S. dollar in the past 5 years. The British pound has also been exceptionally volatile based on the uncertainty of "Brexit" since 2014.

As we approach the end of this year, the current environment has been positive to risk assets, evident by the S&P 500 trading at a new all-time high and the strong performance of equities this year. The potential for a U.S.-China trade deal or preliminary agreement could result in a resurgence of global growth expectations which may be something stocks are already pricing in. Some of the risks for global real estate for the year ahead would be the potential of a rise in long-term yields which would be possible in a scenario where global growth outperforms. This could be balanced by the strength of some emerging market currencies. The real estate sector and REITs could also be pressured from a rotation out of defensive and high yield names towards more cyclical sectors.

Takeaway

We think the Vanguard Global Ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF is a quality fund that provides investors with exposure to an important segment of the market, including stocks that are not widely held. The performance history in recent years has been good, and as described above, the risk metrics including relatively low beta suggest that an allocation into VNQI has the potential to diversify an existing portfolio. Other positives include the 3.6% yield and low expense ratio of just 0.12%. We'd like to see a bit more diversification of global real estate beyond the Asia-Pacific region but understand this reflects the available universe of publicly traded real estate companies worldwide that are not as common in some markets.

Investor monitoring points for the year ahead should include trends in global growth expectations, and the FX volatility. We take a neutral view on direction and rate shares of VNQI as a hold with a baseline scenario looking for more of the same type of moderate and steady global growth supporting the operating environment of the core holdings into 2020. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risk and disclosures.

