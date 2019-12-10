HubSpot Still Has Considerable Upside

This will have to come from operational leverage through S&M and increased cash flow producing buybacks.

While the shares are not cheap and, therefore, have limited valuation multiple expansion room, they still have lots of upside.

The shares have been a victim of a larger SaaS selloff and some temporary headwinds. We see the latter gradually lifting.

HubSpot (HUBS) is another SaaS business software platform company that has run into some headwinds on the market as concerns about valuation and slowing corporate spending have taken a toll on the share price:

There are also some temporary issues which have taken their toll, like FX headwinds, an outage in March which has slowed introducing new products, and slow hiring. We think the shares still offer attractive long-term value though.

The company has grown from a fairly humble origin offering non-invasive marketing services to a veritable SaaS platform with multiple hubs. From the earnings deck:

This is illustrating what we have argued a number of times is the attractiveness of business SaaS platforms:

Predictable recurring subscription services (96.2% of revenue in Q3)

The opportunity to create multiple revenue streams and opportunities for up-selling and cross-selling

The opportunity to create an ecosystem of partners and third-party apps

Increasing stickiness with increase in services

Growing internationally

Producing leverage

HubSpot is displaying all these favorable features. It has become a SaaS platform (from the earnings deck):

And this has produced strong growth (from the earnings deck):

The revenue growth is trending down, but this isn't really worrying. It's simply the effect of the law of large numbers, and 30%+ revenue growth is still very considerable.

Data by YCharts

The proliferation of hubs and products creates ample opportunities for cross-selling and up-selling, and the net dollar retention rate was above 100%, reflecting this.

However, this is not (at least not anymore) reflected in the average subscription revenue per customer, which was $9,992 in Q3, up only fractionally, both sequentially and y/y.

There is also an expanding ecosystem of partners with applications that integrate with the company's platform. HubSpot has acquired synchronization engine PieSync in order to allow the data of third-party apps to seamlessly integrate with the platform data.

A typical mid-market company (the segment where HubSpot is especially strong) will use 40 different SaaS applications, so synchronizing the data from these greatly improves the stickiness of the platform.

While PieSync will initially continue to be available in its marketplace, it will be integrated into core products and may even underpin a new hub in the future.

The company has a big funnel in the partner program, where 40% of clients are originated. Management intends to institutionalize this next year, although it didn't specify what that means. From the Q3CC:

We're trying to sign up partners that aren't just marketing partners. We're signing up a lot of CRM implementation companies, sales consulting companies, companies like that.

The form of its freemium model where some 60% of its paying clients come from (from the earnings deck):

The company is especially strong in the mid-market segment where competition is the weakest (from the Q3CC):

I think the mid-market is - it's really where to be. That's kind of where we live. There's a set of competitors down in the small business, everyone from Wix to Constant Contact down there. And then there's a bunch of enterprise competitors, like Adobe is up there and lots of other ones. And there's a big, wide space in between, and HubSpot fills it really nicely.

The company is also making inroads in the enterprise segment. Stabilizing the platform through its Mainsail project (improving security, reliability, speed and ease of use) after the outage in March is really essential here. The PieSync acquisition adds to the attractiveness, as well as further product improvements, which are coming (from the Q3CC):

Like, the product improved a lot on that enterprise layer over the last couple of years. But I would say over the next 12 months, I would look for kind of a step function improvement in that product, as we've made a ton of progress, but there's going to be a lot more progress going to be made over the next 12 months. There's a bunch of things. These - I talk to these customers all the time. There's a bunch of relatively well-known things they want done.

The company already derives 40% of sales from abroad (from the earnings deck):

Q3 results

The most noteworthy metrics:

Revenue grew 31.7% to $173.62 million, beating expectations by $4.8 million

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.08

Even while growth and net income exceeded expectations, management indicated there were a number of issues holding it back a bit:

The effects of the outage in March

FX headwinds

Hiring

An outage in March required efforts to stabilize and secure the platform (called project "Mainsail"), which depressed growth a bit, as it slowed innovation, the introduction of new products and hubs.

The company also fell behind with hiring in Q1 and Q2, which is likely to have slowed growth a bit as well. It has increased hiring in Q3 to +24% (y/y), up from +20% in Q2, but it takes some time for these new employees to become fully productive.

FX developments also took their toll, with constant currency revenue growing 33%, implying a 1.7-point FX headwind. Overseas revenue grew 41% y/y but 46% on a constant currency basis

FX headwinds were more substantial on billings, which was up 27% y/y to $179 million but suffered a 3-point hit. Product mix and shifting of demand to products with lower upfront and/or shorter payment terms were other headwinds for billings. There were also difficult comps with Q4 last year, when the company introduced many new products.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

Fourth Quarter 2019: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $180.3 million to $181.3 million.

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $17.1 million to $18.1 million.

Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.42. This assumes approximately 47.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Full Year 2019: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $669.0 million to $670.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $54.5 million to $55.5 million.

Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.44 to $1.46. This assumes approximately 47.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

The Q4 net income guidance is a little softer than what the market expected, with non-GAAP EPS at $0.40-0.42 (rather than the consensus $0.44). From the Q3 CC:

we expect our increased hiring and continued R&D investments, now combined with the incremental expense from PieSync, to pressure operating margins in the short term

So, this can in part be blamed on the acquisition of PieSynch, which is adding more cost than revenue in Q4. Another reason is the accelerated hiring which is proceeding in Q4 at a rate in excess of the 24% of Q3, as it takes some time for the new people to become fully productive.

Margins

There is a good deal of leverage in the model (from the earnings deck):

There was a slight dip in operating margin in Q3 for the reasons mentioned above, and the additional hiring in Q4 will add to this. The company isn't close to its long-term target with operating margin (from the earnings deck):

All the improvement will have to come from holding down S&M at a lower growth compared to revenues. This is already happening:

Data by YCharts

While the above graph is in GAAP and includes G&A, the latter is a much smaller part, so it exaggerates the downward trend in S&M a bit, but not all that much. We don't see why this trend can't continue, even if it's likely that revenue growth slows a bit further.

Cash

Revenue growth plus expanding margins means big cash flow improvements (from the earnings deck):

The company sits on $948.5 million of cash and short-term investments but also has $335 million in long-term debt.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analyst expect a (non-GAAP) EPS of $1.46 this year, rising to $1.62 next year.

Conclusion

The company is facing some short-term headwinds, and a more general selloff in high-growth SaaS names have knocked the shares down quite a bit from their 12-month high.

While we think the company is well-placed and the short-term headwinds aren't material, we also think the shares are not cheap and do not see a whole lot of room for multiple expansion.

We do see upside though, but most of it has to come from revenue growth producing leverage in S&M. This can be aided by the implied improvement in cash flow (already fairly substantial) used for share buybacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.