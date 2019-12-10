Natera Inc.: Multiple Catalysts In 2020 For More Upside

The stock is speculative but we think there is more upside on the market opportunity and near-term catalysts into 2020.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) with a market cap of $3 billion is a medical diagnostics company focusing on genetic testing across a range of applications. The company is currently commercializing a number of reproduction and prenatal-related DNA tests that are already industry-leading while expanding into solutions for the oncology field and organ transplant assessments. NTRA has been a big winner this year up 160% based on strong growth and what is seen as still the early stages of a large market opportunity. This article takes a look at recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: NTRA)

Company Background

Since 2009 Natera has launched 7 molecular diagnostics tests with the 'Panorama' noninvasive prenatal screening test "NIPT," now the company's core product representing about 50% of total revenue in the past quarter. Panorama can be administered within nine weeks of a pregnancy to identify a baby's genetic disorders like Down syndrome and is recognized as having the highest accuracy among commercially available NIPTs. Natera explains that the test also detects some conditions that are not screened by market alternatives.

The other main product for Natera is the 'Horizon' advanced carrier screening test representing about 33% of revenues in Q3. Horizon can be performed before or during a pregnancy to identify carrier genes for 274 autosomal-recessive and X-linked genetic conditions including Cystic Fibrosis and Muscular Dystrophy. As with the Panorama test, Natera highlights that Horizon is the most comprehensive commercially available product of its type and can be customized based on patient characteristics. Separately, Natera has other specialized tests like 'Anora' for pregnancy miscarriage analysis and 'Spectrum' which is used for vitro fertilization patients.

(Source: Company IR)

What the market is looking forward to is the commercial launch of 'Prospera' for transplant assessment which Natera sees as a major market opportunity. The concept here is to address what are high rates of kidney organ transplant rejections. It's known that 20-30% of kidney transplants fail within the first 5 years while nearly half fail within 10 years. Prospera is meant to be conducted at a regular interval to track variations from a baseline for early detection of a rejection so treatment can be pursued timelier. The blood test is simpler and less invasive compared to traditional biopsies, with the company's clinical data showing it is also more sensitive than current tools.

(Source: Company IR)

The key point here is that Prospera is on track to receive a Medicare reimbursement local coverage decision "LCD" this year which is expected to significantly drive market penetration. One of the uncertainties in the stock is the timing of the decision on actual revenue impact with management noting there is a 60-day lag between payment collections from Medicare which would ramp up over time. By this measure, it's unclear when Natera will begin to see cash flows associated with the commercialization in 2020.

Separately, the company has also developed 'Signatera' for cancer screening for which it also expects to receive a Medicare reimbursement LCD as it relates to colorectal cancer "CRC" in 2020. From the company site:

Signatera is the first and only circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) surveillance tool that detects molecular residual disease (MRD) for greater clinical confidence when assessing disease recurrence or treatment response in solid tumors.

As with Prospera, Natera sees its testing solution as superior to current market alternatives and highlights a need in the market for a monitoring solution as CRC has a high rate of relapsing. Signatera's clinical data shows it can detect relapsing cancers faster and with higher accuracy compared to the current market standard known as the Carcinoembryonic antigen "CEA" marker. It's worth mentioning that Signatera also has applications for breast cancer, lung cancer, and ovarian cancer which have separate commercialization timelines.

(Source: Company IR)

The company is looking to make a commercial push for Signatera across markets including hiring oncology-focused sales reps to market the product in clinical and pharmaceutical channels. From the Q3 conference call, management sees this as a $15 billion market opportunity:

Signatera’s main focus, however is in the middle of the slide, cancer monitoring and MRD assessment, which we estimate to be a roughly $15 billion market. We think our core technology is well suited to this indication with Signatera’s, personalized tumor-informed approach uniquely positions to win, because it maximizes accuracy and efficiency, which is critical in the setting.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Natera last reported Q3 earnings on November 6th with a GAAP EPS loss of -$0.33, although this was a beat compared to expectations of a $0.55 loss per share. Revenue of $77.9 million in the quarter was up 19.3% year over year and slightly ahead of expectations. As mentioned, the 'Horizon' and 'Panorama' tests are the main product segments currently. Natera has launched a partnership with China's BGI Group, the largest genetics testing company in the country, to distribute its tests in China and this contributed $6.9 million in the launch quarter.

(Source: Company IR)

Favorably, the gross margin increased by 800 basis points to 44% while the net income loss was driven by higher SG&A which is related to stock compensation. During the quarter, the company completed a $230 million follow-on equity offering which it believes will carry it through the launch of Signatera and Prospera over the next year. Management is reducing its cash burn, essentially its negative free cash flow forecast for the year to a range between $65-$75 million from a previous estimate of $80 to $100 million. A full year revenue estimate around $300 million represents an increase of about 17% compared to 2018. 2020 guidance will be discussed during the Q4 earnings release.

(Source: Company IR)

NTRA Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

It's hard to recommend a stock that has already doubled over the past year especially an early stage growth healthcare company that remains otherwise highly speculative. That being said, we think there is a great story here and the company's outlook is supported by a real market opportunity in the transplant assessment market with Prospera and colon cancer monitoring tests from Signatera. Natera is already a leader in the prenatal noninvasive prenatal screening test segment and other specialized reproduction diagnostics. We think this diversification into different fields and applications is a positive that will strengthen the company's position over time.

The only valuation metric to go by at this point is that NTRA stock is trading at about 8.5x sales or 9.5x enterprise value to revenues over the past year. This is in the context of annual revenue growth around 16% this year which is relatively modest compared to some high-flying software application companies, for example, that command similar levels of growth premium. On the other hand, if the company is able to capture a meaningful market share of the transplant assessments and oncology minimal residual disease monitoring opportunity, then a case could still be made that the stock has value at current levels and even significant upside.

As a reference, Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) is a diagnostics company that markets a home-based colorectal cancer screening test known as Cologuard. This test isn't a competitor to Natera as Cologuard is meant more as an initial screening where a positive result would require a more a comprehensive test. Natera's pending Signatera is targeted as a monitoring tool to detect relapses in existing colorectal cancer patients following an initial surgery or chemo treatment.

Data by YCharts

The point to highlight here is that EXAS is trading at an EV to revenue multiple of 17x or a nearly 80% premium to Natera. Notably, Exact Sciences posted revenue growth of 85% in the last quarter, well above Natera. In a scenario where Natera's product pipeline launches and revenue growth accelerates, we see the stock as subsequently commanding a higher growth premium representing upside from here. By this measure, Natera could bring Signatera and Prospera to market adding significant top line boost by 2021 and make the current share price level appear cheap. This is a long-term story with near-term catalysts.

Risks

For 2020, a number of important milestones may be potential catalysts for further upside, but we see risks. Importantly, even with a faster than expected Medicare reimbursement local coverage decision for Prospera and Signatera, there is no clear outlook for how revenues will ramp up. It's possible that when Natera comes out with 2020 guidance, the near-term sales estimates disappoint with cash flow realization being pushed further out. Long-term risks include what remains a competitive market including some large players potentially launching alternative tests that dilute any current lead or advantage. Any setback to the clinical data or delays in the expected Medicare reimbursement decisions would also be negative for the stock.

Takeaway

With a trend of more advanced science technologies in healthcare, genetics-based diagnostics and testing are set to play an increasingly important role in the treatment of diseases. We view Natera as a leader in this segment and well-positioned to capture a number of growth opportunities over the long term. Considering the strong stock price performance this year already, we think the market will continue to reward the growth opportunity and see the stock as trending higher. We think the setup here is worthy of a small allocation and rate shares of NTRA as a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.