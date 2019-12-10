V&M Premium Portfolio: 2019 End Of Year Report Card Through Week 49

The best stock returns for the portfolio were in the Healthcare and Technology sectors, while the Industrial Goods and Consumer Goods sectors underperformed this year.

The Premium Portfolio results delivered more than 3.1x the average of the Barclay Hedge Fund Index returns of 8.95% to date, well in the top percentage across 1,087 funds reporting.

The Premium Portfolio returned +27.75% over a 35-week period of active trading in 2019 through Week 49 with two more weeks yet to go.

The Premium Portfolio has beaten the S&P 500 in two consecutive years with annualized gains of +24.26% and the aid of the Momentum Gauge timing signals.

2019 marks the first year of the Premium Portfolio strategy fully incorporating the Momentum Gauge for enhanced timing gains.

Introduction

Through Week 49, the Premium Portfolio has gained +27.75%, beating the S&P 500 benchmark, while actively trading in 14 fewer weeks according to the Momentum Gauge timing signals. These returns represent better than 3 times the return of the Barclay Hedge Fund Index average return of 8.95% to date. Details on stock selection, model performance, and timing signals are discussed below.

The Premium Portfolio began in 2018 with a January 2nd start date and a selection model based around a maximum of 10 actively traded stocks. The objective of this fund continues to be to outperform the S&P 500 using actively managed selections in the strongest sectors, while allowing deliberate stock turnover in order to include new members on more frequent selections and timely gains.

Unlike traditional hedge funds, this fund is interactive and transparent, allowing continuous member feedback, critiques, requests for charts, analysis and explanations or justifications on a daily basis. It serves both as a model to try to beat the benchmark indexes, but is also frequently used to instruct and share the rationale behind many purchases and sales throughout the year. Additionally, every transaction is sent as an alert to members and often includes charts, analysis, and some review of the MDA selection criteria from my doctoral research.

In 2018, the Premium Portfolio returned +20.77% prior to the Week 39 Sell signal on the Momentum Gauge indicator. When the 2019 Premium Portfolio resumed again at the start of this year, several substantive changes were made:

The maximum number of portfolio stocks was increased to 20 from 10. The stop loss on all stock purchases was set at 10% Active trading periods were based directly on the scores of the Momentum Gauge signals for the entire year. No trading occurs whenever the signals turn negative, and trades remain halted until positive conditions return.

Applying these rules has delivered gains that have outperformed the S&P 500 for two years in a row, while using significantly fewer weeks to deliver these results each year.

Reviewing the 2019 Returns

The chart below shows the returns for each of the 35 actively traded weeks when the Momentum Gauges remained positive in 2019. The average weekly return was 0.79% compared to the S&P 500's 0.51% per week.

The statistical performance measures of the Premium Portfolio are shown below, with N representing the 35 weeks of active trading for 2019.

The expanded chart of the Premium Portfolio displays all 14 weeks when trading was halted based on the negative signals from the Momentum Gauges scores.

These gaps in the Premium Portfolio above correspond to the Momentum Gauge topping signals shown below on the S&P 500 chart. These halts effectively served to limit downside losses in the portfolio as shown on signals 2, 3, and 4 below.

For the more adventurous trader, using the halted periods of the Premium Portfolio as a signal to buy a short fund like AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) in a bull/bear combination further increased annual returns.

The bull/bear ETF trading signal page now includes many more combination trades sets when the Momentum Gauge timing signal is issued.

MicroSectors FANG+ 3x Index bull/bear (FNGU)/(FNGD) +116.30% Direxion Daily S&P 500 3x bull/bear (SPXL)/(SPXU) +94.53% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)/ ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) +28.26% Alpha Architect Intl Momentum (IMOM)/Dorsey Wright Short (DWSH) +32.74% ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq 3x bull/bear (TQQQ)/(SQQQ) +99.05% Direxion Daily 3x Small Cap bull/bear (TNA)/(TZA) +125.15% Direxion Daily 3x Biotech bull/bear (LABU)/(LABD) +116.37% ProShares Short VIX Short-Term bull/bear (SVXY)/(UVXY) +87.16%

As shown below and tracked on the Members' Bull/Bear ETF combo signal page this Premium Portfolio / DWSH combination produced gains of +35.75%. Other short fund opportunities could be applied during these negative signal trading halt periods.

Additional statistics of the Premium Portfolio in 2019

The averaging losing stock in the Premium Portfolio lost -6.34% even though I use a fixed 10% stop loss. Often the MDA criteria and technical indicators signal an early exit point. Among the positive gaining stocks the average return was +12.67%.

The top 20 most positively gaining stocks this year are listed in the table below. STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) are still actively traded in the portfolio at the writing of this article.

Symbol Company Name Sector Gain FTK Flotek Industries Inc. Basic Materials 66.21% FIT Fitbit Inc. Technology 64.66% VTVT vTv Therapeutics Inc. Healthcare 56.36% ZYNE Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Healthcare 49.11% VCYT Veracyte Inc. Healthcare 48.41% TNDM Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. Healthcare 41.63% AGEN Agenus Inc. Healthcare 39.20% INSG Inseego Corp. Healthcare 39.01% SILV SilverCrest Metals Inc. Basic Materials 33.95% FIT Fitbit Inc. Technology 33.04% APPS Digital Turbine Inc. Technology 30.40% GHDX Genomic Health Inc. Healthcare 29.73% STAA STAAR Surgical Company Healthcare 27.63% RMTI Rockwell Medical Inc. Healthcare 27.25% SWCH Switch Inc. Technology 26.87% GAIA Gaia Inc. Services 26.53% EPZM Epizyme Inc. Healthcare 26.11% VNDA Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Healthcare 25.68% GTN Gray Television, Inc. Services 25.64% LIVX Livexlive Media Inc. Services 25.30%

The average stock holding period period was 13.94 days. The duration is based both on the MDA criteria and technical indicators for selling, as well as the perceived need to provide frequent selections for new members to participate in timely gains.

One of the most common questions I receive regarding the Premium Portfolio is whether stocks currently in the portfolio are still good enough to buy days after the purchase alert was given. The best answer I can offer is that among the top 20 performing stocks above, 25% of those stocks were held for over 40 days and the total average holding period was 16.75 days, or just over 3 trading weeks.

Performance by sector throughout 2019 for the Premium Portfolio shows that the selection models worked best for healthcare and technology stocks. These two sectors accounted for 68.6% of the gains in the portfolio. Industrial goods and consumer goods stock selections produced negative results through year end. No utility stocks were selected for the portfolio, and selections from 5 out 7 sectors produced gains using the model throughout the year.

The Premium Portfolio compared to Hedge Funds in 2019

Admittedly, the strategy for the Premium Portfolio selection follows my MDA research in finding selections that try to front-run hedge fund selection preferences. As I have detailed in many articles and in the Primer on Momentum Accelerators, there are certain characteristics that attract large inflows of investment capital. Additional information is available in articles for members and scholarly research like "Cracking the Hedge Fund Code." Much of what I offer to traders are strategies and ways to think like hedge fund managers who watch liquidity and money flows very closely.

There are many differences between the Premium Portfolio and the challenges and constraints of running a hedge fund. One of the most positive differences is that the Premium Portfolio does not require anywhere near the fees of 2% management and 20% performance as required by hedge funds.

Hedge funds come with many different profit strategies and investment properties. The 10 categories monitored by Eurekahedge to date show the following results:

Macro and long/short equities managers showed the highest returns of 7.50% and 7.27% respectively this year, followed by fixed income and multi-strategy mandates. Relative value and distressed debt managers trailed their peers over the first 10 months of the year."



- Eurekahedge

Through November 12th, "83 per cent of funds tracked by eVestment have produced positive results, with average gains among positive performers of +11.25 per cent for the year." This is very close and consistent to the Barclay Hedge Fund Index below of 8.95% based on the returns of 1,087 participating funds through the end of November.

The first quarter of 2019 was the best first quarter for hedge funds in 13 years. It was also extremely positive for the Premium Portfolio as shown on the charts above. In the hedge fund performance chart below you can see worsening averages of the HFR index over the past 30 years. The returns highlighted in orange represent years where the S&P 500 has outperformed the average hedge fund and that is true again for 2019 YTD.

The continued underperformance of the average hedge funds to the S&P 500 is having consequences on the hedge fund business. More hedge funds are liquidating than opening new funds and both management and performance fees are being cut to retain investors.

Meanwhile, hedge fund managers keep cutting their fees. Of all funds active in 2019, the average management fee was 1.36%, down from 1.43% in 2015, while the average performance fee was 16.41%, versus 17.22%. Among North American funds launched in 2019, those averages were 1.20% and 14.25%, down sharply from 1.61% and 18.36% a decade ago."



- MarketWatch

Conclusion

At the start of this year I wrote a piece called:

Funds And Fundamentals Breaking Down: What Are Your Best Alternatives For 2019?

In this article I tried to anticipate what some of the best strategies would be for 2019. I incorporated lessons learned from 2018 and made additional enhancements to apply throughout the year. Some key observations continue through today:

Over-reliance on fundamental variables are taking traditional trading strategies to the woodshed.

Quants, algorithmic trading, external macro-shocks and monetary policy intervention have disrupted the status quo.

Top Hedge Fund expert money managers are lagging the broader indexes and failing to find any discernible alpha in the markets.

Major effects are disrupting the marketplace and it is very important to be sensitive to changes even if they seem to go against logic and preconceived investment ideas. Two of the strongest effects were once again the monetary policies of the Federal Reserve and record levels of corporate buybacks that are sustaining the market at levels many experts never imagined. Constant awareness of these broader market conditions is always very important to the success of individual sector and stock selections.

How this unfolds for 2020, I cannot say with any certainty. But I do know that these models provide the flexibility to make change as market conditions change. I will do my best to deliver good results for next year!

All the very best in your trades and have a Happy New Year!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNGU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.