Ganes: Trading The 5 Tropical Soft Commodities

Coffee is experiencing a recovery rather than a true bull market, Judith Ganes, president of J Ganes Consulting, told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas. Longer term, she expects recovery to continue, but anytime the market spikes up as this one has, it's going to take a break. Time and time again, the market always seems to gravitate into this 1.20-1.40 bound, she said.

Weather has impacted cocoa and prices could soften, but demand is relatively good right now. Ganes expects 2350-2400 as a downside, 2700-2800 on the upside. Because it's the beginning of the new season, there's always uncertainty about the flow of the crop, she said.

Ganes said coffee’s sister market, sugar, has been a sleeper. “I would say there's more of a chance of the market moving higher than there is of it breaking down. When it finally snaps out of the range, the move should be to the upside.”

The trade war is a problem for cotton, according to Ganes. “There's the threat of more tariffs being put on instead of rolling them back, and so certainly, that's not going to be helpful for the market.” In terms of a target range, she said 63-68 cents. “If there's really negative sentiment about what's happening on trade front, it could slip lower, but that would probably stimulate demand so the market should hold.”

Finally, Ganes summed up orange juice succinctly: “High stocks, terrible demand.” She said the range is 95-110. “Maybe there'll be some buying if there's a cold front that's with the jet stream that could sink down into the Florida citrus areas and the market runs up, but it's not going to last.”

