OLEM: A Great Oil ETN For This Market

With year-to-date returns coming in at a near 20%, the iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (OLEM) has been a strong payout for shareholders this year. In the next few minutes, I will detail why I believe that the momentum in OLEM will carry forward into 2020 and that based on instrument-specific factors as well as crude fundamentals, now is a great time to buy the ETN.

Understanding the Note

When analyzing oil market ETPs, I really prefer to start my analysis at a place of instrument-specific study. The reason I do this is because there are many different strategies and methods which track the oil market – and depending on an instrument’s methodology, returns can vary wildly between products.

In the case of OLEM, it is a very specific product which seeks to solve a very specific problem in oil markets: roll yield. Put simply, the entire purpose of OLEM is to seek to give a return to investors which is most closely tied to the return of the prompt WTI contract. The reason why this is such a concern to investors is that roll yield can literally make returns of an instrument vary by dozens of percentage points from the underlying commodity in a given year.

Prior to talking about how OLEM actually seeks to remove roll yield from the equation, we need a brief overview of exactly what roll yield is and how it works. Let’s start with a look at the current WTI futures curve.

If an investor were seeking exposure to the WTI futures market, the first question to ask would be “which month?” Followed closely by “and when do I roll into the next contract?” These are very significant questions with difficult answers. But in general, most oil market ETPs hold the front-month contract and at some point before expiry roll exposure into the second-month futures contract.

This process is fine in terms of a trading standpoint in that the front two contracts tend to be the most liquid/actively traded. However, you’ve got a bit of a problem in that depending on when/where you roll your exposure, the effects of roll yield can be dramatized or mitigated.

Put simply, roll yield arises from holding exposure in a month beyond the front-month futures contract through time. Futures market has a funny tendency in which prices in later months tend to move towards the front-month contract as time progresses (and until the front-month expires – at which point it starts all over again with the new front-month contract). This process means that the market structure (the arrangement of WTI futures contracts in relation to each other) means that roll yield is either going to be positive or negative since your exposure in later months will be moving towards the prompt contract.

When a market is in backwardation (front priced above back), roll yield is positive because your exposure is shifted into lower-priced contracts which will tend to price up towards the front as a month progresses. Conversely, when a market is in contango (front priced lower than back), roll yield will be negative because your exposure held at higher-priced contracts will tend to be falling towards the front month as time progresses.

In general, most of the dollars invested in oil market ETPs are invested in strategies which are completely agnostic towards roll yield. For example, USO is perhaps the most popular and well-known ETP – and it simply rolls exposure into the second-month futures contract about two weeks before expiry. This means that returns for USO are highly dependent upon the market structure in these two contracts. And given that WTI futures have been in contango in the front two contracts in 78% of all months since 2009, this means that roll loss has absolutely crushed USO’s returns (with a median underperformance of the front WTI contract by 11%).

And this is where OLEM’s methodology comes into play. OLEM seeks to adaptively respond to roll yield in such a way as to eliminate it. In other words, OLEM will look to find the futures contract most closely priced to the front-month contract when it comes time to roll and shift exposure towards that contract. This is where the “beta” comes into OLEM’s name – it is attempting to actually give the underlying return of WTI futures and eliminate roll yield.

There are benefits and detriments of this approach. Given that roll yield is mostly negative most of the time in the front two contracts, this gives OLEM opportunities to remove some or all of the effects. However, as you can see in the chart a few paragraphs ago, we are currently in backwardation across the curve. This means that OLEM is currently making money from roll yield, but its objective is to not be doing so. In other words, OLEM is making money from the roll even though it doesn’t want to be.

Based on these tendencies, it makes sense to only hold OLEM when the market is either in contango in the front or backwardation. However, in a backwardated market, ETPs like DBO may be your best option since DBO seeks to maximize positive roll while minimizing negative roll by shifting exposure across the curve.

Crude Markets

Regardless of your decision to purchase OLEM based on its rolling methodology, I believe that overall it is an excellent time to buy crude oil (and therefore OLEM). I don’t have the space to do a deep dive on the fundamentals of crude oil, but you can see my latest piece here.

To jump straight to the chase – there are very significant supply constraints occurring in the global crude markets. First off, crude production growth is slowing.

As you can see in the following chart, the last time we saw supply growth slow, it required crude oil rallying by around 60-70% over a few quarters for production to continue growing once again.

In other words, we are going to need to see crude price higher to stop the bankruptcies in the Permian Basin which are fueling the current decline and we are therefore likely to see more upside in prices.

As if this weren’t enough, OPEC has agreed to deepen its set of cuts which are slated to continue through March of 2020. This means that this trend…

…is going to continue through next year. In other words, imports are going to remain very low for at least the next 3-4 months. If you do the math, OPEC has already removed 250-300 million barrels from the U.S. (as compared to the 5-year average). This means that the ongoing trend in lower barrels flowing to the country is going to continue.

Based on the ongoing supply risks, I believe that crude oil is going to price higher. As I argued in my fundamental piece, I believe we could see crude trade upwards of 50% higher through 2020. With OLEM, you will capture this upside in a pure-beta way (that is, with minimized roll yield). It’s time to buy OLEM.

Conclusion

OLEM utilizes a rolling methodology which seeks to minimize roll yield – this methodology really only works as advertised in some market conditions. Crude production growth has slowed substantially – the last time this occurred, crude price rallied 60-70% over the next several quarters. OPEC has extended cuts – expect even lower imports through March of next year.

