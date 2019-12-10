The Kiplinger 2020 Stock Prognostications: 80 Stocks, 62 Paying Dividends

5k invested in the lowest-priced five of 10 top-yield Kiplinger's 80 equity dividend dogs showed 25.81% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Little low-price Kiplinger's 80 for 2020 62 dividend stocks led the pack.

62 of 80 Kiplinger's 80 stocks for 2020 pay dividends ranging from 0.3% to 6% in annual yield and -10.23% to 479.17% in annual price target upsides per broker estimates 12/6/19.

Kiplinger's revealed eight trends that "lead. to a modestly bullish outlook for stocks in the year ahead." Then set several Kiplinger's Personal Finance editors and contributors to work identifying examples.

New Year stock lists are fair game for Dog Catchers. This Kiplinger's 80 For 2020 collection appeared in Kiplinger Today 12/6/19. Here is your New Year update.

Foreword

"Picking the best stocks for the next decade would require psychic powers that we do not possess. However, even without a crystal ball, these firms are positioned to deliver robust returns in 2020 and beyond.”

By Ryan Ermey, Associate Editor, November 27, 2019, From Kiplinger's Personal Finance

The Kiplinger analysts surveyed all sectors and showed a distribution of 23.75% healthcare, 16.25% industrials, 12.5% energy, 12.5% real estate, 10% technology, 7.5% consumer cyclical, 5% financial services, 3.75% basic materials, 3.75% consumer defensive, 2.5% communication services, and 2.5% utilities.

62, or 77.5% of the Kiplinger's 80 selections pay dividends. As with all such lists, the dogs prevail and the underdogs show themselves for what they are.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 15.71% To 43.49% Net Gains For 10 Top Kiplinger's 80 For 2020

Five of these 10 top Kiplinger's 80 for 2020 stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for these Kiplinger's dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to December 6, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts.com

The Chemours Co. (CC) was projected to net $434.89, based on a median of target price estimates from 14 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 147% more than the market as a whole.

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY) was projected to net $343.666, based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% more than the market as a whole.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) was projected to net $220.74, based on a median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 24% less than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was projected to net $219.44 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from 30 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% over the market as a whole.

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) was projected to net $204.41, based on the median of target estimates from 32 brokers, plus dividends less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 56% over the market as a whole.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was projected to net $193.48, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% more than the market as a whole.

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) was projected to net $189.70, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 20 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 48% over the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) netted $187.83 based on the median of estimates from 26 analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk, 1% more than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $166.56, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 25 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% less than the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) was projected to net $157.14, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 34 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 54% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 23.18% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks of 34% over the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) One Kiplinger 80 For 2020 Dog To Lose 6.28% By December 2020

The probable losing trade revealed by analysts in YCharts was:

Source: YCharts.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) projected a loss of $62.83 based on the median of estimates from 28 analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks, 23% more than the market as a whole.

Source: dogster.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Kiplinger's 80 For 2020 Stocks Per December Target Gains

Kiplinger's 80 For 2020 Stocks By December Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Kiplinger's 80 For 2020 Dogs By Yield

Top 10 Kiplinger's 80 For 2020 Stocks ranked 12/6/19 by yield represented four of 11 Morningstar sectors. The first, place was claimed by a lone basic materials sector stock, The Chemours Co. [1].

The second, fourth, and seventh and eighth places on this list went to real estate enterprises, SITE Centers Corp, (SITC) [2], W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) [4], Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) [7], and Welltower Inc. (WELL) [8].

Three energy representatives emerged in third, fifth, and sixth places by yield, Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) [5], Aegon NV (OTCPK:AEGOF) [5], and Exxon Mobil Corp. [6].

Finally, two healthcare representatives placed ninth, and tenth, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) [9], and Bayer AG to complete the Kiplinger 80 For 2020 top 10 by yield for December.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top 10 Kiplinger 80 For 2020 Stocks Showed 13.5%-38.49% Upsides While (32) Three Downsiders Emerged

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 25.81% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced Kiplinger 80 For 2020 Dividend Dogs To December 2020

10 top Kiplinger's 80 For 2020 dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Kiplinger's 80 For 2020 stocks screened 12/6/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of 11 sectors in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Kiplinger's 80 For 2020 Stocks (33) Delivering 24.11% Vs. (34 ) 19.16% Net Gains by All 10 Come December 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Kiplinger's 80 For 2020 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 25.81%more gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The second lowest priced, Chemours, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 43.49%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger's 80 For 2020 stocks as of December 6 were: Site Centers Corp., The Chemours Co., Bayer AG, Kinder Morgan Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Ltd., with prices ranging from $14.32 to $20.26.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger's 80 For 2020 dogs as of December 627 were: Healthpeak Properties Inc., Schlumberger Ltd, Exxon Mobil, Welltower Inc., whose prices ranged from $34.34 to $83.77.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchdogs stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: dogster.com

Get The 'Safer' Kiplinger 80 For 2020 Selection Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the 'Safer' dividend follow-up to this article. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights aportfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.