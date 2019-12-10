SandRidge Energy: Oil Production Growth Disappoints

The company may end up with substantial cash burn in 2020 if it wants to increase oil production modestly.

The base decline rate appears to be fairly high, and it is also receiving low prices on most of its production (natural gas and NGLs).

SandRidge Energy (SD) remains quite cheap when looking at its enterprise value as a multiple of EBITDA. However, the company has significantly reduced its oil production guidance, and it seems that it cannot increase oil production without significant cash burn. SandRidge is hurt by low prices for natural gas, and NGLs and may need to decide between lower oil (and total production) or substantial cash burn in 2020.

North Park Basin Oil Production Questions

There are some questions around the long-term productivity of wells in SandRidge's North Park Basin asset.

In August, the company expected its North Park Basin oil production to be around 5,000 barrels per day in Q3 2019, increasing to around 6,000 barrels per day by Q4 2019.

Instead, SandRidge averaged around 4,000 barrels per day of oil production in the North Park Basin in Q3 2019 and now expects around 5,000 barrels per day of oil production in Q4 2019.

The company attributed part of the lowered second-half oil production expectations to the downtime associated with artificial lift optimization and efficiency improvements. However, I also wonder if SandRidge's North Park Basin wells are starting to underperform versus expectations over time. In Q2 2019, the company highlighted how its Surprise and Ray Ranch wells were exceeding type curve after three to four months. There wasn't a further update on those wells in Q3 2019, and the production versus type curve starts looking a bit worse than type curve after 8 months or so.

This was not the case with SandRidge's Q2 2019 report, as its older wells had still tracked around type curve from 8 months to over a year after first production.

Changes To Guidance

The lower-than-expected North Park Basin oil production has contributed to SandRidge's oil production guidance being reduced by around 9% for 2019. As expected, the company's production of NGLs has exceeded earlier expectations, allowing it to essentially maintain total production guidance. This is of limited help to SandRidge though, since a barrel of oil is worth over 4.5x that of a barrel of NGLs.

The reduced oil production (only modestly offset by increased production of NGLs) has around a negative $15 million impact on SandRidge's 2019 EBITDAX.

2020 Outlook

Given the weaker-than-expected oil production in 2019 and SandRidge's significant looking base decline rate, I now believe that the company may be able to increase oil production only slightly (+4%) in 2020 with a $165 million capex budget, while total production falls by around 3%.

This would result in SandRidge generating around $262 million in revenues in 2020 at current strip prices.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 3,600,000 $53.70 $193 NGLs 2,800,000 $14.00 $39 Natural Gas 30,000,000 $1.00 $30 Total Revenue $262

The company's total cash expenditures would be $313 million, so it would have around $51 million in cash burn in this scenario.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $95 Production Taxes $19 Cash General & Administrative $30 Interest Expense $4 Capital Expenditures $165 Total $313

This is a quite significant amount of cash burn at decent (mid-to-high $50s) WTI oil prices and only modest oil production growth. The challenge for SandRidge is that oil is only around 29% of its total production (based on 2019's guidance), and weak prices for NGLs and natural gas significantly affect its results. As well, with the longer-term oil productivity at North Park Basin potentially falling below type curve, it becomes more challenging for the company to offset its base decline.

Conclusion

SandRidge is trading at a quite low multiple (less than 2.5x) to EBITDAX, but may not have an effective path to growing production without significant cash burn. This is due to high base decline rates and the company's North Park Basin wells not being quite productive enough to overcome those high base decline rates. As well, the company is exposed to low prices for NGLs and natural gas, which represent around 70% of its production.

SandRidge is expecting to grow oil production marginally in 2019 compared to Q4 2018 levels, while total production decreases slightly. It is incurring significant cash burn achieving this, with $62 million borrowed under its credit facility at the end of Q3 2019. At current strip prices, a similar result is expected in 2020 if SandRidge wants to increase oil production modestly as well.

