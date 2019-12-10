Two Seaworthy Boat Stocks Out Of Four, And Only One Possible Buy

A short discussion of each of the companies follows the charts.

First up are charts showing profitability, financial strength and valuation. Marine Products (MPX) leads the way in fundamentals, followed by Malibu Boats (MBUU). Brunswick (BC) has the richest valuation despite having the poorest fundamentals. MasterCraft (MCFT) has some nice returns, but it is otherwise struggling compared to competitors.

Following the charts is a brief overview of each company.

OneWater Marine Group (ONEW) was originally included as well in this article, but the company has postponed its IPO. It is just as well, because the review of the company would not have been favorable.

Profitability

Let's begin with Return on Equity. Both Marine Products and Malibu Boats have consistently had solid ROE. In contrast, MasterCraft's has been plummeting, and Brunswick's has been negative:

Data by YCharts

The chart above is only for a trailing twelve months, to show the divergence between the companies. Below is a look at the ten-year chart. Marine Products' ROE has been as stable as throughout the time period. Brunswick's has been dropping for years, and the other two have been erratic:

Data by YCharts

A stricter measurement is Return on Assets. Comparing earnings to the resources used to generate them "cuts to the very feasibility of that company's existence" (Investopedia). The ROA chart shows that Marine Products shows steady improvement in efficiency year over year. At one point, Malibu did nearly as well, but it simply could not match the rate of Marine Products. MasterCraft did better pacing Marine Products, but it lost momentum. Brunswick did well for a year, but Marine Products' ROA is now four times that of Brunswick:

Data by YCharts

Financial Strength

The ROA chart above can be partly explained by debt levels. Marine Products has no debt, and Malibu Boats has a respectable Debt to EBITDA of 0.95. MasterCraft is three times that of Malibu, and Brunswick doubles even MasterCraft's figure:

Company Ticker Debt to EBITDA Marine Products MPX no debt Malibu Boats MBUU 0.95 MasterCraft Holdings MCFT 2.76 Brunswick BC 5.56

(Source: GuruFocus)

The Debt to Asset Ratio shows a similar picture of debt levels, in chart form:

Data by YCharts

The Net Current Asset Value, a ratio from the value investing world, compares current assets with total liabilities (not just current liabilities). It is a measure of a company's ability to pay its bills. Marine Products is the clear leader; the other three show comparable negative numbers:

Data by YCharts

The Current Ratio is less strict than the Net Current Asset Value, but it still shows Marine Products as the decided leader by a wide margin.

Data by YCharts

The Piotroski F Score is another useful measure of a stock's strength. Again, Marine Products and Malibu Boats are doing well. MasterCraft and Brunswick are not.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Based on the data presented above, it is no wonder that investors are willing to pay more of a premium for Marine Products than its competitors. However, it is a surprise that investors have been willing to pay even a greater premium for Brunswick for most of the past two years. Here are the P/E Ratios:

Data by YCharts

The Price to Cash Flow Ratio shows a similar story, but even more dramatically. Brunswick is very richly valued:

Data by YCharts

Finally, here is a comparison of stock price over the past ten years, followed by a closer look of this past year. Brunswick and Malibu have significantly outpaced their rivals in the last three months.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

A Brief Look at Brunswick

The first question that begs an answer is why Brunswick is being valued as highly as it is. Its ROE is negative and has the worst showing of ROA among the four companies. It also has the worst NCAV Ratio and ties for the worst Piotroski score. Despite this, it commands the highest valuation in terms of P/E and Price to Free Cash Flow. Its Price to Free Cash Flow is more than four time its nearest competitor.

One explanation is that the projected earnings growth rate for Brunswick is 22.3% (Zacks). The adjusted EPS is projected to be $5.00 to $5.50, up from $4.25, according to the company's earnings call. Another reason might be that the company's gross and operating margins expanded, despite reduction in sales. Better than expected inventory pipelines probably helped too. CEO David Foulkes said:

I think we're very, very excited about the growth opportunities in all the elements of the business in 2020. As we said, even with a flat market, we'll get that growth... We have not talked that much about new product launches either, but I can tell you that 2020 is going to be one of the most exciting product years that we have ever had.

As shown by the stock price chart, that growth looks to be priced in already.

Data by YCharts

With its high valuation and low returns, it is hard for my enthusiasm to match the market's. The stock is certainly not one I would initiate a position in. I consider it a sell, based on both valuation and fundamentals.

Malibu Boats Sailing Along

Like Brunswick, Malibu's stock price has jumped in recent months, but unlike Brunswick, the jump is justified. The company has the highest ROE and the second-highest ROA of the for companies. Its Debt to EBITDA is less than 1.0 and an adequate Current Ratio of 1.67.

Its P/E is the lowest of the four at 11.45, and that is a fraction of what it was in 2018.

Its three-year revenue growth rate is 32.4, and its EPS before EBITDA is even fractionally better at 33.1 (GuruFocus).

CEOs are expected to be enthusiastic during earnings calls, but even so, Jack Springer is a master of them, and there is a bit more than bombast when he speaks to the success of his company:

In fact, we have grown our market share in every segment, and in the critical 23-foot to 30-foot segment our market share is now nearly 35%... We had a phenomenal quarter from a retail standpoint. We were substantially up and substantially grew our market share during that quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased 39%.

The company broke ground on a 182,000 square-foot facility, and it is anticipated to go into production in 2021.

The General Motors (NYSE:GM) strike, which hampered other companies, did not affect Malibu; Springer reported that they "were able to secure additional engines without missing a beat."

Given the election year and low unemployment, the company does not believe that a recession is imminent. But even if it does:

In a normal downturn of a similar nature [to the Great Recession of 2008], we believe we will be able to maintain gross margins in the range of 20% to 24% and EBITDA margins in the mid-teens with a quick acceleration to above 24% gross margins and near 20% EBITDA margin upon a cycle recovery.

The stock price has rebounded from $24.79. Its current price is $38.58, an increase of more than 50% in four months.

Data by YCharts

Such a large increase in such a short time gives me pause. However, the P/E is still near a historic low. I will be watching the stock closely over the next week or so to see if the stock dips more than it has. If it does, I may buy.

Marine Products in Still Waters

Marine Products was on the list of top quality stocks that I covered in my last article, and it is the reason for diving deeper into the sector. The company's financial discipline is reflected in the charts above. Its fundamentals are virtually unsinkable.

In addition, the company pays the highest dividend ratio of the four companies, at 3.04% (Seeking Alpha), as well as the highest buyback ratio at 3.3% (GuruFocus).

While the company's financial position is enviable, it has been anchored in one spot with its product offerings. The company announced that net sales did increase due to a 5.8% increase in average selling price per boat during its earnings call, but the gains were partially offset by a 6.1% decrease in the number of units sold during the quarter. Instead of taking market share like Malibu, Marine Products has been merely holding its positions. According to CEO Rick Hubbell:

Our Chaparral’s sterndrive products holds the second highest market share in their category, approximately 15.7% for the 12 months ending June 30. Robalo maintained its position as the second-largest brand in its category, with a market share of 5.5%. The combination of Robalo and Chaparral outboards continue to hold the highest position in the overall outboard market with a share of 6.8% (emphasis mine).

At issue are the sterndrive products; they have been losing market share to outboard motors:

"While inboard and sterndrive propulsion will continue to be an important part of the industry, high-horsepower 4-stroke outboard engines will continue to grow at a higher rate. It has become the mainstream propulsion of choice in the industry today." - John Pfeiffer, Mercury Marine "For the market overall, I agree with the view that we will see mid-single-digit growth for the outboard segment and our saltwater fish market, and continued attrition in the sterndrive market." - Scott Deal, Maverick Boat Company (TradeOnlyToday.com)

The stock was a buy below $13.50. I had not done sufficient due diligence on the stock at that point and missed the opportunity to initiate a position. As of this writing, it is at $15.20.

Data by YCharts

Technically, the stock price is near the top of a sideways channel. For lack of any catalyst in its product line, I consider the stock a hold for now.

MasterCraft Boats

MasterCraft's debt load is the highest of the four and its valuation is the lowest. It does have an impressive ROE of 29.7, but that is still lower than two of its competitors.

The company's president and CEO, Terry McNew, left the company effective October 30th for "another opportunity in the marine space", according to the earnings call.

While the stock price of its competitors has been rising, MasterCraft's has been falling, and may retest bottom.

Data by YCharts

I consider the stock a sell.

Summary

From a fundamentals standpoint, Marine Products is by far my favorite of the four, but I missed buying at $13.50, and customers are not buying sterndrives like they once did. Malibu has much to like as well, and its products are taking market share. The stock is the one possible buy of the four, should the price dip more. Based on valuation and fundamentals, I would sell Brunswick, and there are better stocks than MasterCraft.

Keep in mind that this is a quick take. Please be sure to do your due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MBUU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.