Investors Are Worrying About Wrong Assets - Weekly Blog # 606

Historic + Present Background

Ever since there were publicly traded securities they probably faced questions about how to mix and match them. Starting in the United Kingdom in the mid 19th century, the public was offered a portfolio of securities in a single trust, launching the beginnings of the mutual fund industry. The early providers of these products were established money managers for the wealthy. The wealthy almost always have poorer or younger relations that should have their money managed for them. Thus, wealth managers developed a lower capital base solution, "retail" as an additional service for their wealthy clients.

From this base of collective investment vehicles, mostly mutual funds, it became a global multi trillion-dollar vehicle to satisfy the needs of both individual and increasingly institutional investors. For regulatory reasons, funds were required to disclose their performance, portfolios, fees and expenses, as well as some other things. Today, most mutual fund managers run separate accounts for institutional and wealthy individual investors. Their publicly available vehicles generally being representative of their overall investment thinking. Thus, I believe that studying these most disclosed vehicles can impart a good bit of knowledge about the publicly traded global securities markets, which have application for many investors.

Fear of Loss May Come with the Pleasure of Gain

As securities prices fluctuate, each individual security can by definition lose money from their initial acquisition price. To reduce the chance of loss, investors can largely use two tools, selection skills and diversification. Good diversification appears to be easier for most than selection skills. Thus, an analysis of diversification practices reveals a great deal about an investor's worries. Security selection deals with a narrower based view of the future. (Most entrepreneurs and a few great investors, like Charlie Munger, prefer a very limited number of investments to broad diversification.)

The two tales below show the amount of total net assets invested in trillion-dollar US mutual fund categories:

Mutual Fund Total Net Assets in $ Trillions by Investment Objective

Core Equity (*) $5.95

Growth Equity $3.36

Taxable Money Market (*) $3.39

Other Fixed Income (*,**) $3.32

Mixed Assets (*) $2.68

International Equity $2.17

Value Equity $1.19

Sector Equity $1.01

(*) Perceived to be less risky

(**) Taxable

By Market Capitalization within Equity Portfolios

Multi Cap $3.75

Large Cap $3.33

Small Cap $1.10

Interpretation

Mutual Fund investors in aggregate believe in diversification and reasonable exposure vs. perceived risk of growth and small caps.

Major concern - Reduced equity risk exposure comes with increased sensitivity to interest rates. At some future point in history, government deficits suggest that interest and inflation rates will rise, possibly with a shock.

"Canary in the Mutual Fund Mine"

This week, my old firm's owners Refinitiv highlighted the combined net positive inflows going into Ultra-Short Obligation investments through Mutual Funds and ETFs. These funds on average keep their maturities below one year. Money market funds by comparison have more limited maturity and quality constraints. Currently, the assets in this category are more than twice their year-end 2017 level. This is another sign of perceived equity risk reduction, particularly by ETF investors.

Longer-Term Observations After Historical Thoughts

It is popular to state that the market is "climbing a wall of worry." Another way to look at that statement is to say it's signaling a lack of confidence in a positive future. Good investments begin with good entry prices, but not those exclusively based on the past. A good investment for the future will be a bargain purchase, viewed from the future, not the past. Suggesting a view of confidence about the future. Part of the problem, particularly for those of us who have dwelled in past performance records, is that due to technology, globalization, and political currents, the future may be quite different than the past. ("Quants" pay attention.)

Some of the earliest fortunes made in America existed at the time of our first Thanksgiving in Massachusetts. These resulted from skills in farming and negotiating, although their greatest skills evolved into estate management. Sometime later in Boston, a small group of lawyers were put in charge of the money of successful Sea Captains away for more than a year working the China Trade. They were paid a percentage of the revenues/profits. The skills of these lawyers, not only in management and financial planning but in selling to the rich, was an important factor in the growth of the mutual fund industry. Also, perhaps as a tribute to the "Boston Tea Party," they demonstrated against taxation imposed from across the water, a familiar complaint today.

In using history to guide future actions, one of the critical tasks is to not focus on past numbers, but the circumstances that created the working equation of a situation. The understanding of these relationships is why I suggest that those lessons from Massachusetts are important for managing money today. The consideration of financial planning, development of successors, understanding taxation implications and working hard.

