PG&E Settlement Creates Opening For Preferreds

It allows investors to set a time frame for resumption of preferred dividends and the payment of arrears.

The $13.5 billion settlement with wildfire victims removes some of the risk for the common stock, but much remains unknown.

The PG&E Corp. (PCG) settlement with individual claimants announced Friday night removes some risk from the common stock and increases the probability preferred dividends will be paid.

The two short-term risks mentioned in my last article are now apparently off the table. Wildfire season has thankfully ended due to steady rain, though only until the next one begins in June. And the Tubbs Fire trial apparently will not take place.

The settlement announcement had been rumored for days, but it contained a major surprise - it includes the 2017 Tubbs Fire. This was the one that burned into Santa Rosa and killed 22 people. Cal FIRE found it was caused by privately-owned electric equipment, but the fire itself destroyed most of the evidence and lawyers for claimants were able to win a trial on the issue that would have started in January.

Claimed damages from this fire alone could have been as high as $18 billion. Obviously, PG&E decided it wasn't worth the risk (or the delay). To get this fire crammed into a $13.5 billion settlement with the other fires (including the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland, which had nothing to do with wildlands) removes a major point of uncertainty.

The settlements now total over $25 billion, including previously announced deals with insurance companies and municipalities. PG&E said it has received "over $12 billion of equity backstop commitments to support the settlement and its Plan."

The company's balance sheet shows $8.7 billion in book equity ($16.51 of per share), so substantial dilution is possible. Of course, a well-managed utility will sell much higher than book.

Other risks remain, including possible resistance from Governor Gavin Newsom and a move by local municipalities to take over the utility.

Data by YCharts

Preferred Issues

I've been focusing my attention on the company's eight series of preferred stock. All of the issues are cumulative and qualify for the reduced tax rate of 15% to 20%. The A, B, and C issues are unusual because they cannot be called. That means the market price can be well over par without any fear of redemption, which is especially important for the A series, which pays 6%.

To value the preferreds, I have set up the spreadsheet using the Benjamin Graham Special Situations Formula. The success case represents a resumption of dividends, plus quarterly arrears since the January 2018 skipped payment.

Expected Annual Return = [GC -L(100%-C)] / YP

G - Expected gain if successful (Full value minus current price)

L - Expected loss if the investment isn't successful

C - Expected chance of success.

Y - Holding period in years.

P - Current price

In light of the settlement, I'm increasing the chance of success (C) to 90%.

I'm reducing the holding period (Y) to eight months (0.67 years), assuming payment on August 15, 2020, the first payment date after June 30, 2020, the deadline for the utility to get out of bankruptcy to gain access to a $10.5 billion wildfire liability trust fund set up by the state Legislature.

This assumption means 10 quarters of arrears plus one regular dividend would be paid on that date (the column marked Arrears.)

The Stripped value is an estimate of the price the day after the stock goes ex-dividend. It is assumed to be one that would yield 5.5% going forward.

This is a higher rate than most utilities pay, because of the additional risk associated with a company that's filed bankruptcy twice in 20 years and continues to face risk every fire season, with California's punitive inverse condemnation rules still on the books.

Still, I'm comfortable with 5.5%. All of these issues were yielding less than that when the fire crisis began in late 2017, in some cases substantially so.

No-call bonuses were added for the A, B, and C series.

Full value, used to calculate G and L, is the stripped price plus the arrears plus a premium for the non-callable issues.

Ticker Coupon Stripped value Arrears No-call bonus Full value Recent price Chance Years Exp. Annual Return PCG-A 6% 28.27 4.125 1 33.395 25.64 0.9 0.67 25.70% PCG-B 5.50% 25.5 3.78 0.5 29.78 23.40 0.9 0.67 21.70% PCG-C 5% 22.98 3.44 0.1 26.52 21.30 0.9 0.67 17.99% PCG-D 5% 22.73 3.44 Callable 26.17 21.72 0.9 0.67 12.60% PCG-E 5% 22.73 3.44 Callable 26.17 21.51 0.9 0.67 14.18% PCG-G 4.80% 21.82 3.3 Callable 25.12 20.82 0.9 0.67 12.82% PCG-H 4.50% 20.45 3.11 Callable 23.56 19.88 0.9 0.67 9.94% PCG-I 4.38% 19.91 3 Callable 22.91 19.25 0.9 0.67 10.61%

In prior iterations of this chart, the B and C series offered the highest projected returns. This time, the A series tops them. If the secular trend of lower interest rates continues, a non-redeemable 6% security should rise without the anchor of call risk, much as my largest holding, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) convertible preferred series L, has done.

The opportunity is especially good for investors in tax-deferred accounts such as IRAs. The arrears are worth more to them than to investors in taxable accounts. As a result, the day after the issues go ex-dividend, they probably will not fall by the full amount paid (I've seen this in other arrears' situations, and PG&E has long been a target of quarterly dividend games where taxable and non-taxable investors swap shares).

Conclusion

The common stock remains fluid and hard to value. The preferreds are another story. These are not easy issues to buy in large volume, so it will be hard for institutions to jump in this pool. Bid-ask spreads can be wide. For the patient small buyer willing to use limit orders, however, this is a good opportunity to gain income at a discount.

