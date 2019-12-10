We Could Be Nearing The End Of Growth's Outperformance

The current economic environment is not providing clear signals on which strategy should do well but growth valuations relative to value are definitely extended.

Over the last three years, growth has outperformed value by a considerable amount and that trend could be reversing.

Is growth outperformance over? It seems that over the last couple of weeks, there has been quite a bit of talk about this being a good time for a rotation from growth to value. After all, growth has been outperforming value for years and these disparities in performance tend to even themselves out over time. We are also at the tail-end of the longest expansion on record even if it hasn’t been the strongest stock market returns during an expansion. If the markets are getting closer to a sell-off, we want to know which sectors tend to do well when that happens, right?

Defensive sectors - which tend to be dividend-paying sectors - which tend to be value stocks. Is that part of the reason why value has finally started to outperform growth? Are investors getting defensive in anticipation of a market sell-off?

Is history that easy to predict or is it different this time?

Growth And Value Definitions

Before delving into a comparison of growth vs. value investing, it’s important to understand how each of these styles is being categorized. The definition of growth and value in its simplest form would define stocks in each group by the relative price multiple of each stock – for example, the PE, or Price/Earnings multiple, or the Price/Book multiple. Stocks with high PE ratios or price/book multiples would be included in the growth bucket, while stocks with low PE or price/book multiples would be considered value. The rationale for growth stocks to have higher multiples than value stocks is because of the higher expected growth in earnings of those stocks, which gives investors a reason to pay a ‘premium’ for those stocks relative to value stocks. If only it were that simple.

It’s true that value stocks have historically been associated with stocks that have relatively low P/E ratios, low Price/Book ratios, slower earnings growth, higher dividend yields, and stable but unexciting sales growth. One way to look at it is that value investing focuses primarily on price, relative to its earnings, book value, or cash flow, and less so on the potential growth of any of those factors.

In value investing, the focus is on the numerator of the price multiple – that is, price. A value investor is looking for stocks that are selling for a price that is less than their intrinsic value with the expectation that the market will recognize that value and that the stock price will eventually rise to close the gap. In such cases, even with little or no growth in earnings, the multiple is expected to expand slightly, which, when combined with modest earnings growth (helped by cost-cutting not necessarily sales growth) and a decent dividend, would result in attractive returns.

Growth stocks, on the other hand, are likely to have higher P/E ratios, high price/book ratios, faster earnings growth, low or no dividend payments, and rapid sales growth. Growth investors, therefore, are focused on the denominator of the price multiple, and more specifically, the potential earnings growth of the company. A growth investor is less concerned about a price multiple that looks stretched, so long as the company's earnings per share is expected to grow at above-average rates. The expected returns from growth stocks are almost entirely based on earnings growth, with little to no expected returns from dividends or multiple expansion.

Standard and Poor's divides the S&P 500 into Growth and Value using the following six factors (three for each style). As you can see, two out of the three growth factors are based on the growth rates of sales and earnings, while all three value factors are based on price.

To categorize the companies within the index, S&P assigns a growth score and value score to each company in the S&P 500 and places them in one of three buckets depending on how each stock ranks on the growth and value spectrum as shown below.

Each stock is sorted by (growth rank/value rank) with the highest 33% of stocks categorized as growth, the middle third categorized as blend, and the rest categorized as value.

The methodology for the FTSE Russell 1000 Growth and Value indexes differs slightly than that of the S&P, but is still consistent in that the Value factors are price-based, while the Growth factors consist of growth rates – in this case, both historical and forecasted sales growth.

The Value And Growth Traps

A common value investing mistake is often referred to as the value trap. The value trap is the notion that an investor believes a stock is cheap because it is trading at a very low price multiple relative to its historical trading range or its industry peers – only to find out the stock was trading cheaply for very good reasons. It could be that the company's prospects have become unfavorable, or its capital structure has called into question the financial stability of the company or its ability to continue to operate. In some cases, stocks sell-off simply because they aren't worth as much as they used to be due to increased competition or innovations that have made the business model or product obsolete. Coming to the conclusion that a stock is cheap and a good investment without first performing due diligence on the company and its future prospects can often lead an investor into a value trap.

There is a similar trap for growth investors as well, aptly named the growth trap, which is made when overestimating the growth potential of a company. The expectation that a company will aggressively grow its earnings over the next few years could lead investors to overpay for a stock trading at a high multiple, because earnings for the company are expected to grow and drive up the price. A company that misses those growth estimates, however, even if earnings still grow relative to previous periods, might still see its stock price sell-off. In other words, if a company’s earnings are expected to grow 15% and it reports only a 12% increase, unless there is a good explanation, it could cause the stock to sell-off. Miscalculating the magnitude or longevity of earnings growth could result in a growth trap.

Performance

As mentioned in the introduction, there are periods in an economic cycle when growth outperforms value and other times when value outperforms growth. The chart below highlights some of those changes in outperformance and it's easy to see that the clear winner recently has been growth.

Going back to 1991, we can see that performance was fairly consistent through the late 1990s until growth started outperforming value, led by Technology and the dot-com boom. When the bubble burst, however, value regained leadership from early 2002 until the 2007-2008, when the Great Recession hit.

One thing that is noticeable from the chart is that the periods of growth outperformance were relatively short and dramatic. While the period when value was outperforming was more of a slow, steady grind higher for a longer period of time. I highlight this small observation because it's the same pattern that is evident prior to big market sell-offs. Markets tend to reach their peak by accelerating towards the end of the cycle – until it reaches such frothy levels that one bad data point is enough to drive a flood of sell orders – and the sell-off is abrupt.

With the recent spike in growth outperformance are we now entering a phase of slow and steady outperformance by value? Or worse, is a market sell-off coming?

The answer is not so simple because yes, this time is different.

Expectations – When Does Value Outperform

Growth typically outperforms value when economic growth is weak and earnings growth is slow. These are usually times when inflation and interest rates are low – and are likely due to easing monetary policy designed to drive economic growth. That said, growth might also outperform during times of rapid innovation – think the dot-com era.

Value outperforms during strong periods for the economy, when company earnings are increasing and consumers are spending more money. It also outperforms when inflation is rising, helping otherwise slow sales growers to boost revenues.

By those definitions, it's not clear which of the two strategies should be outperforming, leading to allocation challenges and potential investor angst and confusion. Growth has been outperforming value despite moderate economic growth and strong earnings growth (until this year). While value has been underperforming despite strong consumer spending.

If value starts to outperform growth and the drivers of value outperformance hold true, then we should expect strong economic growth, rising corporate earnings, higher or steady consumer spending, and higher inflation. According to the latest economic data, only consumer spending seems to be hitting the mark and you could argue that it might not get much better than the current levels. If value is to outperform, it might be doing so despite low inflation, slowing earnings, and a weakening economy. A scenario not ideal for value.

What we do know is that the market is sitting at all-time highs and the outperformance of growth over value is just shy of the peak point of growth outperformance in early 2000 – right before the tech bubble burst. In early 2000, the outperformance of growth over value was intensified, resulting in a relative cumulative performance of 1.8x that of value since 1990.

The recent rise has not been as abrupt. In fact, it has been more of a steady climb. The biggest difference in performance between growth and value in recent years was in 2017, when the Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) outperformed the Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) by over 17% - the highest gap in outperformance since 2009.

Compare that to 1998 and 1999, when growth outperformed value by 24% and 27%, respectively. We all know what happened next. For those millennials that weren't around, the market tanked, with the Russell 1000 Growth ETF declining 18% in 2000. Want to know what value stocks returned? The Russell 1000 Value ETF was UP 7.8%, with divvies. Value stocks did end up declining in 2001 and 2002, but still held up better than growth stocks, outperforming by an average annual rate of 17%.

The same was not true in 2008, when the markets declined more than 35%. At that time, however, the valuation and recent performance of both strategies did not indicate that one strategy was disproportionately valued relative to the other.

Today, as I already mentioned, we are back at extreme levels – although the path the two strategies took has been quite different than it was in the late 1990s. Regardless of how we got here, I believe it's time to reallocate portfolios back to a more balanced allocation between value and growth with a slight tilt towards value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.