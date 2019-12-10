Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Dollar General Corporation

Shares are expensive in this bull market. When the market inevitably corrects, Dollar General is certainly worthy of a closer look for long-term investors seeking strong total returns.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Today, we dive into the discount retail sector with Dollar General Corporation (DG). The company is a great investment option in a tough sector. Dollar General boasts solid operating metrics, consistent growth, and a long-term runway for continued growth. Unfortunately, the stock is a bit expensive for our liking, but Dollar General is a long-term winner that deserves a closer look.

Dollar General is a discount retailer that operates across most of the United States. The company's name implies low prices - and while the business definitely features low priced merchandise, stores offer a wide variety of products, including home goods, clothing, food, toys, seasonal, and more. The company boasts a network of more than 16,000 stores, with a heavy focus in the southeastern US.

(Source: Dollar General Corporation)

Annual sales total more than $27 billion and have been steadily growing over the years. Over the past decade, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 9.14%. EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 9.47% and EPS at a 23.08% rate over the same time frame.

(Source: YCharts)

Fundamentals

The company's growth trajectory over the past decade eclipses some other sizable competitors, including Walmart (WMT) and Dollar Tree (DLTR). To gain additional insight into Dollar General's success, we will begin by looking at some key operating metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure that Dollar General is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

(Source: YCharts)

While some of these operating metrics fail to clear our standard benchmarks, the overall performance of the company is pretty strong when you bring in some context. Operating margins have slipped some in recent years, due in part to an increased cost of goods driven by tariffs on Chinese goods and employee wage pressure. The company's FCF conversion rate falls short of benchmark, but the retail (especially discount retail) sector is extremely price-competitive. If we look back at the other two peers we originally brought up, Dollar General's FCF conversion rate of 5.50% still is tops among the three (Walmart converting at 3.38% and Dollar Tree at 4.16%). It's a "nature of the beast" type of circumstance in discount retail. What we found especially impressive is the company's ability to expand its cash rate of return on invested capital over time. The current rate of 17% is a great figure when you consider how lean the company must run to compete. Overall, Dollar General is showing to be a well-managed company in a very tough sector.

To gain some additional insight, we next turn our attention to the balance sheet. This is very important, because a company that takes on too much debt can both cripple itself with interest payments, as well as expose investors to risk should the company see an unexpected downturn in business.

(Source: YCharts)

The fact that Dollar General maintains a disciplined balance sheet is another notch in the belt of management. The company carries approximately $276 million against $2.76 billion in total debt. Its gross leverage ratio of 1.02X EBITDA is comfortably below our benchmark cautionary threshold of 2.5X. This leaves plenty of financial flexibility for Dollar General to do a number of things, such as weather a downturn in the business or seek growth through M&A, for example.

Dividends and Buybacks

Dollar General is brand new to the dividend growth scene. The company's dividend is in its infancy, born in 2015. It has been increased each year since then, giving it a growth streak spanning five years thus far. The dividend totals an annual sum to investors of $1.28 per share, yielding 0.83% on the current share price. This low yield will be a turn-off for income-focused investors. The yield falls short of even 10-year US treasuries that offer 1.82% by comparison.

(Source: YCharts)

The dividend is quite new, which means that the company did have to "ramp it up". In other words, the dividend looks like it has been growing aggressively because it started from nothing. Over the past three years, the payout has grown at 19.6% on average. However, investors should keep expectations moving forward a bit tempered. Dollar General's most recent bump of 10.3% indicates that the payout is settling in, and the company's penchant for buying back stock will ensure that management doesn't get too carried away with the dividend. The dividend is currently just 20.27% of cash flow, but given the company's other cash priorities, a long-term growth rate in the high single digits is expected (as long as mid- to high-single digit revenue growth continues).

(Source: YCharts)

As we mentioned above, management's history with stock buybacks far proceeds the dividend payout. That isn't necessarily a bad thing though. Dollar General has super-charged EPS growth by shoveling billions of dollars into buyback programs over the years. The number of outstanding shares has fallen drastically over time. Over the past decade alone, the float has shrunk approximately 25% to 254 million shares.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

Dollar General's prolonged ability to post high-single digit revenue growth is impressive, and there are a number of factors (both internal and external) that could continue to drive this momentum.

Dollar General continues to aggressively invest in itself in order to increase its market coverage. This is done a couple of different ways. The first is simple store expansion. The company is currently operational in 44 states via a network of more than 16,000 stores. Through three quarters of 2019 alone, the company has opened 769 new stores. In 2020, management has already forecast another 1,000 new stores - which includes penetration of two new states (bringing coverage to a total of 46 states). This is rapid expansion (more than 5% expansion of store count in a single year), and is a strong contributor to revenue growth.

In addition to simply adding new stores, the company is also working to grow sales at existing stores by strategically formatting its stores to maximize opportunity per square foot. For example, the company is incorporating higher cooler counts into a large portion of its store remodels to grow capacity of perishable goods. Other stores are intentionally being limited in square footage so that they better fit into strategic market areas, such as urban areas or rural settings with low population concentration.

External to Dollar General, there are additional tailwinds that the company should benefit from in the years to come. For example, the lack of effective financial planning is becoming increasingly troublesome in America. It has been estimated that more than half of Americans will retire without adequate savings in the decades ahead. While unfortunate, growth in poor demographics will drive traffic to discount retailers such as Dollar General. This was detailed in our previous coverage, found here.

(Source: GO Banking Rates)

Dollar General is also a defensive stock that will benefit from a recessionary environment. As consumers seek to cut their spending, discount retailers will become increasingly attractive.

While we are bullish on Dollar General's long-term growth prospects, there are some risks that investors need to consider. The discount retail sector is extremely competitive. Dollar General has done well co-existing with competitors, but competition from larger players such as Walmart is something that needs to be continually monitored. Additionally, there are increasingly louder cries for minimum wage reform in the United States. Dollar General is a labor-intensive company with about 135,000 employees - the majority are paid a low wage. Any significant movement in wage regulation would potentially cause a large cost increase for the company.

Valuation

As a growing company in a bullish stock market, Dollar General stock has enjoyed a great 2019. At more than $154 per share, the stock currently trades at the upper end of its 52-week range ($98-166).

(Source: YCharts)

Based on analyst projections, Dollar General is looking at EPS near $6.64 for the current fiscal year. This would assign an earnings multiple to the stock of 23.22X. This is a 23% premium to the stock's 10 median P/E ratio of 18.81X.

If we look at valuation from an FCF standpoint, the stock's current FCF yield of 3.96% is also in an unfavorable spot compared to where it's been over the past decade.

(Source: YCharts)

While Dollar General tells a bullish story and is poised to continue growing, we agree with the data that the stock is overvalued at current levels. At 20X earnings, the stock would still be modestly above historical norms, but would still produce strong total returns over a long holding period. There is a lot to like in Dollar General, and consistent growth will burn off a slight premium in the long run. An entry point based on a 20X multiple would be approximately $132 per share.

Wrapping Up

The discount retail scene is notoriously tough, but Dollar General performs well within the space. The company's strong operational numbers, healthy balance sheet, and long runway for continued expansion all point to continued total returns production for investors in the years to come. With shares a bit overheated, Dollar General deserves consideration for a spot on your watch list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.