GOF: Fixed-Income CEF, 11.7% Yield, Market-Beating Returns, Uncertain Prospects

The fund was an outstanding investment opportunity in prior years, but will it continue to be one in the future?

GOF has been successful in the above, and the fund has achieved double-digit yields and returns since inception.

The fund is actively managed, and seeks to invest in mispriced securities that offer a relatively low risk of default but high interest rates as well.

The Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) seems like a perfect fund for income investors and retirees. The fund invests in a wide array of fixed income securities from across the globe, offers investors an attractive 11.37% distribution yield and has achieved market-beating shareholder returns since inception, all while preserving shareholder capital and without engaging in destructive return-of-capital distributions. Outstanding results, but the future looks decisively less rosy. GOF's investment managers have turned bearish, and have refocused the fund's holdings towards lower-yielding securities. Since then, the fund has performed significantly worse, with worsening returns, distribution coverage ratios, and NAVs. GOF might have been an outstanding fund in the past, but it currently offers significantly less value to its investors.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Guggenheim Investments

Distribution Yield: 11.37%

Expense Ratio (Managed Assets): 1.17%

Leverage Ratio: 0%

Total Returns CAGR since Inception (NAV): 10.86%

Fund Overview

GOF is an actively-managed closed-end fund, or CEF, focusing on high-yield, non-investment grade, fixed-income securities from across the globe, with some very small equity and real estate holdings, equivalent to less than 2% of the fund's total holdings.

GOF follows a relatively simple investment philosophy, the fund:

...seeks to maximize total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund pursues a relative value-based investment philosophy, which utilizes quantitative and qualitative analysis. (Source: GOF Annual Report)

Notwithstanding the above, the fund has generally focused on maximizing income while ensuring capital preservation. It has, as we shall soon see, successfully accomplished its goals.

GOF's holdings themselves are quite diversified across asset classes, with the fund investing in a wide array of fixed-income securities:

(Source: GOF Corporate Website)

GOF's holdings are also not overly concentrated, with only two holdings comprising more than 1% of the fund's total:

(Source: GOF Corporate Website)

The fund's holdings are, however, heavily tilted towards non-investment grade high-risk, high-yield assets:

(Source: GOF Corporate Website)

GOF has been a leveraged fund for most of its history, although it discontinued its use of debt instruments about two years ago, as its investment managers wanted to de-risk the fund and were apprehensive about economic and industry conditions.

GOF seems to be a high-yield, high-risk fixed-income fund.

Investment Thesis - Capital Preservation + 11.37% Distribution Yield

GOF's investment thesis is quite simple. GOF combines an attractive 11.37% distribution yield with a decades-long track record of capital preservation, leading to outstanding market-beating total shareholder returns.

Let's take a look at each of these points.

Capital Preservation

GOF's investment managers have been very successful in selecting high-quality fixed income assets with low probability of default. As such, GOF's share price and NAV per share have both remained remarkably steady throughout the years. There was a sizable drop in both during the financial crisis, followed by an equal-sized recovery, and two smaller drops during 2016 and 2019 but, in general terms, the fund's NAV hasn't really moved all that much since inception.

Data by YCharts

Double-Digit Distribution Yield

GOF's investment managers have also generally been successful in identifying and investing in high-yield fixed income securities. As such, the fund has generally had a double-digit distribution yield, an obvious and direct benefit for its shareholders. GOF's distribution yield compares favorably to those of the broader equities market and its peers. In fact, according to data from Cefconnect, GOF has the second-highest distribution yield out of its peers, just behind Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI). Outstanding results.

Data by YCharts

Market-Beating Total Shareholder Returns

GOF's double-digit distribution yield and capital preservation combine to create outstanding and market-beating total shareholder returns. GOF has achieved double-digit returns since inception, and across most relevant time periods as well:

(Source: GOF Corporate Website)

These are very strong returns, and significantly greater than the market average:

Data by YCharts

Performance has, however, slowed down during the past few years, with the fund moderately underperforming the S&P 500 for the past three years or so:

Data by YCharts

Let's summarize the above. GOF's investment managers have successfully identified and invested in high-yield, low-risk fixed-income securities throughout the years, ensuring both an attractive double-digit distribution yield and long-term capital preservation. Due to this, GOF's shareholders have seen outstanding market-beating shareholder returns.

GOF seems like an incredibly investment opportunity, if their investment managers are able to continue delivering the same strategy and results. Alas, I don't actually believe that this will be the case.

Future Expectations - Lower Yields and Returns, No Capital Preservation

GOF's overall investment strategy suffered some significant changes in the past year or two, and for the worse. The fund's investment managers turned bearish, and decided to stop using leverage and refocus the fund's holdings towards higher-quality assets. To quote from the latest annual report:

In light of our defensive posturing, the Fund employed virtually no leverage over the period as the Fund started with leverage of 0.30% of managed assets (including the proceeds of leverage) at May 31, 2018 and ended with zero (...) We are cognizant of the growing risk of negative credit events related to the turn in the credit cycle. We remain focused on limiting spread duration to help protect against price volatility. Volatility spiked in the fourth quarter of 2018 amid risks of higher import tariffs, warnings about the excesses in corporate credit, and concerns about tighter monetary policy. The Fund has gradually pared back its allocation to credit and high yield in particular, while increasing allocation to higher quality investments. (Source: GOF Annual Report)

Although the above does help reduce investor risk and volatility, shareholder returns should also be negatively affected, and that is indeed what has happened. Since the change in strategy, the fund's NAV returns have collapsed, averaging 4.5% for the past two years:

Data by YCharts

GOF's underlying income generation has also significantly decreased, with the fund only generating about 5.8% in net investment income in the past year:

(Source: GOF Annual Report)

GOF's net investment income is significantly lower than the fund's distributions to shareholders, which means that these same distributions are at least partly destructive return-of-capital. According to the fund's latest annual report, only 55% of the fund's current distribution is being covered, a horrendous result.

GOF's uncovered distribution is a huge negative for its shareholders for two reasons.

First, is the fact that the distribution erodes the fund's NAV, reducing returns for shareholders, especially in the long term. GOF's NAV has decreased by 13% in the past two years which is, coincidentally, very close to the portion of the distribution that is uncovered (5-6% per year).

Data by YCharts

Second, is the fact that an uncovered distribution is unsustainable in the long term. Although the fund is probably going to be able to afford its distribution for a few more years, a distribution cut seems very likely, something which would prove disastrous to the fund and its shareholders. Importantly, I imagine that most of GOF's investors were originally attracted to the fund's yield, and that a cut would be particularly harmful to them.

Finally, I would say that the fund's overall investment strategy does help reduce investor risk and volatility, and would be extremely beneficial for investors if economic conditions across the globe start to worsen. GOF might make more sense now as a more defensive holding, but results have not been all that good regardless.

Conclusion - Hold at These Levels

GOF has achieved market-beating shareholder returns in the past due to its successful investment strategy, double-digit well-covered distribution yield, and due to its preservation of shareholder capital. The fund has, however, significantly changed its investment strategy, and it no longer offers the same underlying income, returns, or safety as it once did. GOF has been an outstanding investment for its shareholders for most of its history, but I don't believe it will continue to be one in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.