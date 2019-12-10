Part 2: Misery In CLOs Without The Company Of High Yield

As we noted in part one, overall leverage in the loan market has increased. As a result, the market share of leveraged loans with B- and below ratings rose to 20%-up from only 12% in 2017.

In this blog, we'll complete our coverage of deteriorating CLO fundamentals and market technicals, compare loans to high yield credit, and finally determine whether corporate credit could underperform alongside CLOs.

By Tracy Chen, CFA, CAIA

In part one, we provided an in-depth analysis of CLO tranches, including the factors driving their spreads. While each tranche has been influenced by varying forces, we noted the fundamentals for the overall market have deteriorated, particularly relative to high-yield corporate credit. In this blog, we'll complete our coverage of deteriorating CLO fundamentals and market technicals, compare loans to high yield credit, and finally determine whether corporate credit could underperform alongside CLOs.

Overall Declining Quality In The CLO Market

As we noted in part one, overall leverage in the loan market has increased. As a result, the market share of leveraged loans with B- and below ratings rose to 20%-up from only 12% in 2017 (Chart 1). However, the B- and below share of the high corporate credit market has stayed relatively stable during the same period. Therefore, the fundamentals of the high yield market are comparatively better than leveraged loans at this stage.

Not surprisingly, as the rating quality composition of the loan market deteriorates, the downgrades-to-upgrades ratio for leverage loans accelerated drastically (Chart 2).

The Increasing Importance Of CLOs In The Loan Market

An environment of Fed rate cuts has been another negative factor for floating rate instruments. Investors responded to this challenged backdrop by rotating out of floating rate debt and into fixed-rate bonds; loan funds and ETFs saw about 35% drop in AUM. As a result, up to 70% of the $1.2T leverage loan market is dependent on the CLO market (Chart 3).

How The CLO Structure Can Create A Flight To Quality In The Loan Market

Most CLO deal structures have a 7.5% limit on the amount of CCC rated loans they can hold in a portfolio. Amidst the downgrade wave, many U.S. CLOs could see their portfolios pushed above that limit, which would require them to mark down the value of the extra CCC rated loans to roughly a 50% haircut. This matters for a couple of reasons:

First, those CLOs could see their market value overcollateralization shrink so much that triggers are breached, which could halt interest payments to investors in CLO BB/Bs until their portfolio quality improves.

The second consequence is more important for the broader market. Market stress could also force CLO managers who have breached their 7.5% limit to buy higher-rated BB/B loans and avoid CCC loans. This shift could make it more difficult for the riskiest companies to obtain financing during market stress. In addition, the increasing scarcity of higher-rated loans would make the quality basis even wider.

CLOs Versus The Corporate Bond Market

With all the macro turbulence and weakness in CLOs, the overall spreads for investment grade and high-yield corporate debt have enjoyed smooth sailing - so far. Foreign demand and investors chasing yield have continued to support these two markets for the time being (Chart 4).

However, even in the high-yield market, there was a continuous selloff in the CCC bucket, albeit not to the scale in the loan market. So, the decompression trend also exists in the high-yield market. Irrespective of the CCC bucket, there are multiple factors driving the divergent performance between CLOs and high-yield bonds:

Favorable backdrop for fixed-rate high-yield corporate bonds given Fed rate cuts.

Shortage of net issuance of high-yield bonds and resulting better liquidity.

Higher leverage in the BB and below CLO tranches versus plain vanilla high-yield credit.

Weakness in underlying leverage loan fundamentals like lower debt coverage and higher leverage.

Looser underwriting and covenants for leveraged loans.

Less CLO market liquidity due to more complex structures, whereas high-yield credit is more straightforward single names.

Differentiation in the market to account for the varying quality of CLO managers, which would require higher spreads on lower-tier managers to compensate for the higher credit risk. As a result, the mezzanine tranches managed by lower-tier investors could incur higher tail risks.

Conclusion

Collateralized loan obligation mezzanine tranches stand out as the lone underperformers amongst risk assets. This underperformance can be attributed to the asset class itself, as credit fundamentals deteriorate, liquidity worsens, and fear of credit tail risks increase because of their highly levered structure. This weakness is particularly evident when comparing CLOs to high-yield corporate bonds. While underperformance from CLOs may not portend greater systemic risk, they could serve as a canary in the coal mine if the global growth slowdown continues, geopolitical risk continues rising, and Fed policy falls behind the curve. With the potential for further downside, current market conditions don't support an entry point into the CLO market. However, if spreads widen on higher-rated loans, high-yield bonds, or senior tranches of CLOs, this could signal an upcoming bottom in the lower tranches.

