CrowdStrike: Holding With More Confidence

I will be upgrading my rating to a Hold as the positive margins and cash flow update will give speculative bulls more confidence to stay invested.

Source: CrowdStrike

Management's focus on growth and unit economics improvement, coupled with the strong Q4 guidance, will be the prevailing theme heading into 2020. CrowdStrike's (CRWD) last earnings report reiterated its strong positioning and momentum in an endpoint market that is increasingly getting consolidated. I consider valuation expensive at a P/S of 25x, and a P/S (FWD 1-year of 15x) Regardless, I will be upgrading my bearish stance to a Hold rating while waiting for a correction into the 15x P/S territory.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

CrowdStrike continues to champion the adoption of cloud-based endpoint security solutions. The company reported strong results last quarter, highlighting the growing demand for cloud security offerings. ARR grew 97% while DBER (dollar-based expansion rate) exceeded 120% as more customers adopted multiple cloud security modules. Subscription revenue grew 98%, while total revenue grew by 88%. Going forward, management raised revenue guidance. The company is on track to deliver +73% revenue growth y/y. CrowdStrike's strong brand positioning in the cloud endpoint market will continue to drive demand in the near term. As a result, I remain bullish on the demand for CrowdStrike's offerings.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Gross margin improved y/y as more customers adopted more products. This is also reflecting in operating margins as customer acquisition cost comes down if you can cross-sell more products to existing customers. Regardless, net new subscription customers grew by 112%, highlighting the strong execution of CrowdStrike's sales and marketing team. The company is adding more features to existing modules while expanding the product pipeline towards displacing legacy vendors in the areas of IT hygiene, vulnerability management, and firewall management.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

CrowdStrike reported positive operating cash flow driven by improvements in working capital, stock-based compensation, and improving profit margin. I was impressed by management's focus on its unit economics to drive improved margins and free cash flow by the end of 2021. While the release and adoption of new cloud modules will help drive sales and cash flow, the competitive dynamics need to remain favorable for the momentum to be sustained.

CrowdStrike has a strong balance sheet with $834 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company has zero debt. Overall, I remain neutral on CrowdStrike's business and financials, given the lack of profitability and its discounting activity in the enterprise segment. Given the number of players in the cloud and endpoint space, it's not clear if the discounting can be sustained if more competitors choose the discounting route.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Bullish)

Additionally, the market has seen a rapid increase in consolidation among competitors, which has created uncertainty within their customer base. We believe these dynamics have contributed to an expansion in our pipeline and an acceleration in our overall customer adoption, which is driving our strong results and increased outlook.

That's an excerpt from management's upbeat commentary about its competitive positioning. There has been a lot of consolidation in the endpoint space, and CrowdStrike's strong momentum in the cloud space has helped power the brand as one of the formidable forces enterprises are looking up to amid the shakeup. This can be attributed to CrowdStrike's leadership in threat analysis via its threat graph solution and the ease of deployment of its modules.

CrowdStrike's partnership and global expansion are also positive moves, and its strength in the Fed vertical is also worth highlighting. Going forward, these competitive strengths will help drive CrowdStrike's near-term momentum.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bearish)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

The cloud space remains crowded. Growth speculators are on the prowl for cloud companies that can demonstrate sustainable double-digit growth in the near term. CrowdStrike is one such name. At 25x P/S, CrowdStrike remains expensive as it doesn't jive with my investment style given that the bulk of its valuation is a function of its terminal value (unearned free cash flow).

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

At a P/S of 25x, CrowdStrike is expensive compared to its peers. The main thing going for it is the huge forward revenue projection, which is above most of its peers. Analysts have an average price target of $80 and a forward revenue growth estimate of 42%.

Occasionally, I want to give an unprofitable SaaS play a second consideration because its products are too sticky with a huge switching cost; however, I don't see any endpoint vendor with these characteristics. As a result, I remain neutral on CrowdStrike's valuation.

Conclusion (Rating: HOLD, PT: < 15x P/S)

I will be updating my rating to HOLD based on management's focus on improving sales efficiency. I consider the current valuation too expensive. It will be attractive to growth speculators who are attracted to cloud stocks, and the current volatility we are experiencing can be attributed to the speculative behavior of new buyers. If shares dip to a P/S of 15x, I will be a buyer.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.