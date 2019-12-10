OneSoft - Transforming From Startup To Growth Company

As the company scales it has been able to establish timeframes for new customer commercialization.

OneSoft Solutions (OTCQB:OSSIF) (OSS on the TSX) OneSoft is the only company that applies artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to forecast O & G pipeline failure. The main product is Cognitive Integrity Management ("CIM") software for piggable pipeline analytics sold through the Microsoft (MSFT) reseller channel.

In previous articles I mentioned that the company has the ability to quickly become profitable but it is pursuing a larger market opportunity in providing a solution for non-piggable pipeline. Commercialization has begun, but the company is still developing its roadmap which is becoming clearer as the benefits of using CIM are proven and quantified. In this article I'm going to illustrate how the company is evolving and much closer to full transformation from being a start up to a growth company.

Strategy

Management has identified solidifying proof of concept, and developing a non-piggable pipeline safety solution as its major objectives. In order to achieve these goals, the claim that CIM produces more efficient results, on a much quicker timeframe and at much lower cost than pipeline integrity companies that use humans to review data on Excel spreadsheets will need to be quantified and data for non-piggable pipelines will have to be developed. OneSoft needs to simultaneously solidify its proof of concept and develop a complimentary product for CIM using all the piggable data and findings from that date to predict when and where non-piggable pipelines could have issues.

Progress has been made on both objectives. Management believes that it has collected "the most extensive aggregation of data and learnings collected by anyone in the O&G pipeline industry to date," as stated in the recent MD&A. (Much of the discussion in the MD&A is contained in this press release.) This body of work is the foundation for proof of concept as well as a widening of the moat for potential direct competitors. The results also serve as validation. There has been no reported incidents of failure on any of the tens of thousands of miles of pipeline that OneSoft has analyzed.

A C $9.2 million bought deal financing in April has allowed for acceleration of R&D and the development of a non-piggable solution. The company does not provide information on the progress on this effort nor when they expect to finish, but I am sure the company is applying machine learning at a feverish pace.

Solidifying Timeframes

A few months ago I asked CEO Dwayne Kushniruk for a time frame for taking a customer from Pilot stage to complete commercialization. He said that it was impossible to answer this question as each customer is different and has different requirements. Things have changed as the company gains experience. From the most recent MD&A:

While the onboarding of new technology and adoption of new IMP processes has presented challenges for both our clients and Company personnel, this has provided an opportunity for OneSoft to develop and implement strategies to automate the implementation of CIM for future clients.

Solidifying Product Pricing

At the onset, there was little to show for proof of concept so the company had no option other than to offer low ball pricing in order to attract customer interest but as the proof of concept solidifies, so does the product pricing. Pricing grew from the equivalent of $5 per pipeline mile per year to the equivalent of $60 per pipeline mile per year and then to the equivalent of $100 per pipeline mile per year. The company does not charge by the mile but the ratio serves to illustrate customer cost increases and growing management confidence in their product as indicated in the MD&A:

We believe that the current CIM costs are small compared with the overall value realized by clients, and that the Company will be justified in commanding higher pricing for CIM (i.e., bolster revenue potential) in the future than is currently being charged to clients, once we are in the position of being able to disclose validated cost/value metrics. We believe this may have the desired effect of accelerating buying decisions and may potentially result in longer term SaaS contracts once buying decisions are made. We expect to validate and finalize the CIM cost/value metrics by the end of Q1, 2020.

Industry Tailwinds

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (“PHMSA”), the USA pipeline industry regulator, has new rules that go into effect in July 2020. O&G pipeline operators will be required to collect, interpret and manage more data.

The new regulations also require previously exempt O & G pipeline to adhere to certain new PHMSA rules. I believe that this rule change adds to OneSoft's addressable market as evidenced by the recent Pilot program entered into by an existing customer adding their upstream pipeline miles for OneSoft to analyze.

Taking a look at the balance sheet, as reported in the same press release as above, cash at quarter end was $11,293,424, no debt and $9,052,958 of working capital. The company is well funded for the foreseeable future and there is a possibility that the company will be profitable in the not too distant future.

Risks And Potential Partners

OneSoft has partnerships with Microsoft, Phillips 66 and Worley Parsons and is seeking additional partners that offer complimentary products. The pipeline integrity management companies have seen OneSoft eating into their existing services businesses are likely to want to work with OneSoft before losing more customers instead of tackling OneSoft's moat. To compete directly with OneSoft, these companies need to develop a software solution, obtain access to data to validate the algorithms, learn the sales cycle and find a champion like a Microsoft or a Phillips 66.

Competition is the highest risk that I can see and did not consider in my prior analyses. While OneSoft is unique in its product offering by using A.I. and machine learning to analyze pipeline data and forecast failures, there are many other methods being applied to pipeline inspection. I'm looking at two companies using different technologies that are rivals but offer products that may be complimentary for OneSoft. Competition is a high risk factor because there are many options for potential customers to consider. These other options for customers to consider also offer OneSoft potential partners.

One of the more interesting technologies is the metal magnetic memory method in that it can detect stressed pipeline while other sensor based technologies such as ultrasonic inspection and magnetic particle inspection systems detect only already developed defects. I found one company, Ingu Solutions that is funded by Chevron (CVX) to develop and commercialize their metal magnetic memory pipe inspection product called Pipers. Click here to see how Pipers works. Interestingly, Pipers works on non-piggable pipeline but is limited to Class 1 pipelines. Class 1 pipelines are in rural areas where less pressure is needed.

OneSoft does not have a pipeline class limitation. Additionally, OneSoft analyzes millions of data points while Pipers analyses is limited and may not meet all of the new PHMSA requirements. Ingu is a private company so I am unable to verify how they meet or do not meet regulatory requirements. I do think that this might be a good partner for OneSoft particularly because Ingu can collect data from inside a non-piggable pipe when seemingly no one else can. OneSoft and Ingu would be super partners for non-piggable pipeline data collection and who knows if they are talking? They should be.

Another interesting competing technology is Acoustic Resonance Technology ("ART") which is being used in England in combination with a Gas Robotic Agile Inspection Device platform. This is again sensor technology but it allows for exterior inspection of non-piggable pipeline. The data review requires human intervention and I wonder if this is an opportunity to partner with OneSoft for data analyses.

Profitability

OneSoft has been successful in targeting the piggable pipelines, ranking number 58 in Canada's fastest growing companies and number 22 in Canada's fastest growing startups. The company is not only a fast grower, it also has the ability to turn profitable almost instantly without the addition of any new customers.

Let's assume that it's all set with data imputed for all 51,000 miles into CIM. At $100 per pipeline mile revenues would be $5.1 million, resulting in profitability by my calculations. The majority of revenue will reach the bottom line as R & D expenses are reduced and high margin recurring revenue kicks in.

Technical Picture

For the just completed third quarter, OneSoft reported almost double the revenue it had recorded in the same period for the prior year but the stock price hasn't responded to the positive news, although it appears that it has established a bottom support. The technical and fundamental pictures are out of synch.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

I am attracted to companies that are virtual monopolies and first movers. I don't concentrate on placing a per share value on these companies as they are developing and have negative earnings. I look for what will it take to reach profitability and how far away is that goal.

OneSoft sales result in high margin recurring revenue. The company has no direct competition and can achieve profitability very easily with just their current customer base.

Management has been steadily developing processes to commercialize new customers, collecting data to support the cost savings claim as well as support revenue enhancing product price raises. The massive data collection has created a wide moat for any potential competitor and the history of zero pipeline failure incidents further validates the product.

There is a wide range of potential new partners for OneSoft. I would love to see them work with Piper in order to further accelerate their non-piggable effort. I expect that OneSoft will continue to find new customers and that when the non-piggable solution is offered it will dominate the U.S market opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSSIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.