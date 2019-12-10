Dividend Kings Analysis: Sysco Is The Newest King

Overview

In this article, I analyze the 29 Dividend Kings, an exclusive group of stocks that have increased their dividend for 50+ consecutive years. There is now one more Dividend King since Sysco Corporation (SYY) recently raised the quarterly dividend permitting this company to enter this exclusive list. I will provide a summary analysis for Sysco, which is a food service distributor, in this article since it is the newest Dividend King.

The top five stocks in the ranking model have remained the same although there was movement amongst these companies as 3M Company (MMM) has trended down in the ranking due to a rising stock price and valuation and now has a Dividend Power Score of 9.02 [DP Score = 9.02]. 3M’s yield is now down to about 3.4%. In absolute terms, this is still pretty good in this overvalued market. But the yield is down from early-October when 3M was clearly a buy in my mind. Of note is that The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) yield has risen to ~3.0% again. But it is trading at a high valuation and the payout ratio is much too high giving it a low DP Score of 5.90.

Background

In these analyses, I use nine criteria that permits rapid quantitative screening based on the dividend, earnings growth, dividend growth, dividend safety, and valuation. The nine criteria used in quantitative screening are:

History of increasing dividends

Dividend yield

5-year EPS growth rate

5-year dividend growth rate

10-year dividend growth rate

Payout ratio

Long-term debt-to-equity ratio (D/E)

5-year beta

P/E Ratio for trailing twelve months

The goal here is to identify stocks for further research and not to make buy or sell decisions. There are often qualitative factors for each stock that must be researched before making an investment decision. For instance, I also evaluate the P/E ratio relative to past 5 years or 10 years and the dividend-to-free cash flow ratio. Other qualitative factors can also include management history, recent M&A activity, and the effect of tariffs and trade wars on revenue.

Top 5 Dividend Kings In Each Criteria

The table below lists the 29 Dividend Kings in order of number of years of paying a growing dividend. These stocks come from a wide range of industries but there are quite a few industrial, consumer staples, and water utility stocks in the table. The green highlighted rectangles in each column list the five stocks that rank the best in that criteria. The red highlighted rectangles indicate negative growth rates. The yellow highlighted rectangles indicate that the data was not available or applicable. For example, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) has negative equity, so the D/E ratio is undefined.

List of Dividend Kings

Source: Data from dripinvesting.org as of November 29, 2019, Seeking Alpha, and Morningstar

Similar, to last month, the Dividend King that is noticeable based on this analysis is Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), the consumer staples company focused on proteins. The company ranks well in five of the nine criteria due to high earnings and dividend growth rates, low D/E ratio, and low beta. But on the other hand, the stock has a high valuation relative to the broader market and the dividend yield is low. But at the right price, Hormel is generally a sound investment.

Hormel remains one of my favorite Dividend Kings. The company recently raised the quarterly dividend 10.7% for the 54th consecutive year and reported decent Q4 2019 results. The stock price has trended up since then and it is now trading near an all-time high. Importantly, the Jennie-O turkey store operating segment reported volume, sales, and profit growth for the first time since Q4 2016 and forecast growth in 2020. Since this segment is about 20% of sales, this represents a positive trend for Hormel in 2020.

A second stock to note is Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH), the industrial conglomerate that focuses on aerospace systems, engineered materials, filtration, fluid connectors, instrumentation, motion systems, and electromechanical components. This company also ranks highly in five of the nine criteria due to high earnings and dividend growth rates, number of consecutive years increasing the dividend, and relatively low valuation. But with that said, the yield is now even lower for this stock and it is a volatile stock with a beta of over 1.5, which may limit interest from some investors. The stock price has trended up since September, so the valuation has also risen.

Graphical Analysis Of Yield Versus Other Criteria

In the following sets of graphs, I plot the dividend yield versus the other criteria. The individual data points are labeled according to their yields and can be cross-referenced with the table above. In the first graph, I compare dividend yield versus 5-year EPS growth rate. The stock with the highest dividend yield combined with the highest EPS growth rate is again Altria Group (MO). But the company’s yield continues to decline due to stock price gains. The stock may have been a steal when the yield was over 8% a couple of months ago, but it is less so now. 3M is the stock with the second highest dividend yield at 3.39% combined with 5-year EPS growth rate. But again, the yield has come down due to stock price gains. There are only two other stocks with a yield of at least 3%: Coca-Cola and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT).

Source: Dividend Power

In the second and third graphs, I compare dividend yield versus 5-year dividend growth rate and also versus 10-year dividend growth rate. The two companies with the highest dividend growth rates over the past 5 years are Hormel and Lowe’s Companies (LOW), and over the past 10 years are Lowe’s and Target Corp. (TGT), but Hormel is a close third. Hormel has demonstrated the ability to increase EPS and the dividend over time due to organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions. The company remains one of my favorites in the consumer staples sector. Of note is that the recent 10.7% dividend increase was the 11th double-digit increase in a row. Despite Lowe’s high dividend growth rate, the stock ranks low in my ranking model with a DP Score of 7.18. This is due to a high payout ratio, high D/E ratio, high beta, and high valuation.

Source: Dividend Power

Source: Dividend Power

In the fourth graph, I compare dividend yield versus D/E ratio as a measure of safety. Stocks with too much long-term debt may not raise the dividend significantly. In the worst case, the dividend may be frozen or cut due to high interest payments or principal payments. In general, D/E ratios of 2.0 or greater is considered to be too high. Several stocks including Hormel have little to no long-term debt. Other stocks on this list include Lancaster Colony (LANC), Tootsie Roll Industries (TR), Commerce Bancshares (CBSH), and Cincinnati Financial (CINF). The three stocks with the highest debt-to-equity ratio are Lowe’s, The Coca-Cola Company, and Altria Group. Although the values are over 2.0, these three companies tend to have stable cash flow and earnings so there is likely less risk to the dividend in these cases. Sysco is also now one of the stocks with a high D/E ratio due to rising debt and declining equity.

Source: Dividend Power

In the fifth graph, I compare dividend yield versus dividend payout ratio as another measure of dividend safety. A stock with a high yield with a low payout ratio is a reasonably safe dividend. There are currently no stocks on the Dividend King list with a yield over 3% and simultaneously a payout ratio under 65%. Notably, a few months ago, during the market volatility, there were several stocks that stood out on this graph. I view this graph as one of my important screens since I am seeking a reasonably high yield that is covered by earnings. The graph points to the recent run up in value stocks with good dividends.

Source: Dividend Power

In the last graph, I compare dividend yield versus trailing P/E ratio as a measure of valuation. In this graph, a stock would ideally be located toward the top left corner. I would like to buy stocks with good yields but low valuations and hold forever. After screening, one could compare a stock’s current valuation relative to the historical P/E multiple. Due to recent market appreciation no stock really screens that well at the moment.

Source: Dividend Power

Dividend Power’s Ranking Model

In this section, I present a scaled ranking model using the aforesaid nine criteria and weight each one according to their importance to me. The model tends to reward stocks with better dividend growth characteristics. But saying that, stocks with low dividend safety or high valuation multiples tend to rank low. Companies with good scores tend to have Dividend Power scores of 9.0 or greater indicating that they are performing well in all nine criteria.

The model also accounts for a stock’s criteria rising above or falling below a critical value. If a criterion is above or below the critical value, then that criterion would be zero. For example, I want stocks that have a payout ratio below 100% but sometimes the payout ratio goes above 100% due to a drop in EPS resulting from economic headwinds or company-specific short-term issues. The model assigns a zero for that specific criteria for these stocks. It is not a sell signal, but the stock will rank low and thus it may not be suitable for adding to the position at that time. Similar logic applies to other criteria.

The top five stocks in the ranking model in order are Hormel [DP Score = 9.26], Target [DP Score = 9.13], Parker-Hannifin [DP Score = 9.09], Commerce Bancshares [DP Score = 9.06], and 3M [DP Score = 9.02]. The lowest-ranked stock using my ranking methodology is Coca-Cola [DP Score = 5.90] due to the negative 5-year EPS growth rate, relatively low dividend growth rates, high payout ratio, and high D/E ratio. I exclude Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) due to the low volumes and low market capitalization. Lancaster Colony (LANC) [DP Score = 8.88] has trended down due to a jump in stock price and corresponding increase in valuation after reporting good Q1 fiscal 2020 earnings. Nordson used to rank in the top 5 with a DP Score > 9.0 but it now has a DP Score of 8.17 and is ranked 14th. This change is due to stock price appreciation and simultaneous increase in valuation. The stock is now trading at a multiple near 30.0X. This month I discuss Sysco, the newest Dividend King.

Sysco Corporation

Sysco is a food distribution giant that has operations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and France. In the U.S., the company is the market leader with about 16% market share. The company has three operating segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company markets and distributes food, beverages, cookware, utensils and tableware, restaurant and kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies, and other items. Customers include restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools, colleges, hotels, etc.

The company raised the quarterly dividend 15.4% to $0.45 per share for the 50th consecutive year. The forward yield is now about 2.2% somewhat higher than the broader market. The forward payout ratio is now ~47% based on a forward annual dividend of $1.80 and consensus FY 2020 EPS of $3.83. This is a good value and less than my criteria of 65%. The dividend is also well-covered by free cash flow. The dividend required was $775M in the most recent quarter and free cash flow was $1,719M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 45%. This is below my threshold of 70%.

Debt seemingly does not place the dividend at risk either. Short-term debt was $6.1M and long-term debt was $8,055.4M offset by ~$524 in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. Interest coverage is decent at over 7.0X. I do not own Sysco but will track it as part of this series. For me, the main problem with Sysco right now is the D/E ratio and valuation. The company carries a fairly large amount long-term debt relative to an equity value that has been declining. Note that net debt has more than tripled since 2015. The company has the cash flow to pay down debt but has been using cash for stock repurchases instead. Sysco’s valuation has trended up since the recession and now has a forward P/E ratio of about 21.0X. This is below the broader market average, but with that said, Sysco is not a bargain at the moment. Investors should probably wait for a better entry point with Sysco.

Final Thoughts On The Dividend Kings

My graphical and ranking model analysis indicates no Dividend King is really of interest to me at the moment. Most of the Dividend Power scores have been trending down over the past couple of months due to the recent market gains. Yields have come down and valuations have trended up. This is being driven in part by optimism from the recent trade negotiations and also the recent lowering of the Federal Funds Rate. But I am doubtful that tariffs will be lowered, and trade negotiations will make much progress this year. Furthermore, it looks like the Fed is done lowering rates for the moment. But the Fed continues to be involved in the repo market injecting cash and liquidity to keep credit flowing. On the risk side, manufacturing is still slowing, some manufacturers have conducted layoffs, and credit card delinquencies have risen. Hence, I am currently in wait and see mode for the Dividend Kings due primarily to elevated valuations.

