The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio - John And Jane's November Taxable Account Update: Large Expenditures In Retirement

John and Jane utilized $137k to make a large purchase which means that there are no funds available for the fixed income segment of the Taxable portfolio.

The Taxable account generated $1,692.41 of dividends in November of 2019 compared with $1,686.32 of dividends in November of 2018.

In the last month, John and Jane saw an outflow of $137k from their Taxable account, specifically from the Fixed Income segment (which no longer exists). These funds were combined with other funds they had to purchase a retirement home without the need to finance it.

The important thing to consider is that we have always viewed these funds as separate from the bulk of the Taxable account because they were invested in short-term certificates while we waited for John and Jane to decide how/what they wanted to do with the money. As a result, the income generated by the Taxable portfolio is unaffected by this change.

When we take the loss of $137k into consideration we can see that the current account balance of $333.3k is in-line with the October balance of $463.1k. Typically, we would invest $100k in short-term CDs while the remaining funds (in this case $137k) would remain available as liquid cash. By reducing the cash-on-hand available, it has limited how much money John and Jane have available to purchase additional shares in the Taxable account.

This will be the last article that covers the Fixed-Income segment since there will be no more income-generated by these funds. The image below represents the Fixed Income segment of John and Jane's Taxable account for 2019.

On average, when the Fixed Income portfolio was invested in certificates of deposit, it had generated a yield of roughly 2% for the 10 months of 2019.

Client Background

John and Jane are two real people who asked me to help manage their retirement portfolios. It is important to understand that I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance for my clients' accounts based on a friendship that goes back several years. I call them my clients for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge them for what I do. The only request I made to them was that they allow me to anonymously write about them so that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing.

John retired in January of 2018 and is collecting social security along with other benefits while Jane is still working with aspirations of retiring in the next two years. John and Jane have done an excellent job heading into retirement because they currently have no debt or mandatory monthly obligations other than what is expected (such as property taxes, water, etc.)

John and Jane have adopted my philosophy of focusing on cash flow from investments instead of drawing out large sums of money by selling shares of currently held investments. In a nutshell, what John and Jane want is a portfolio of stocks, bonds, and other investments that will provide a steady stream of growing and consistent dividend income that will supplement their income during retirement. At some point, it will be necessary for John and Jane to sell shares from their Traditional IRA, whereas the goal of the Taxable and Roth IRA is that they will never need to sell any shares (unless they want to) because the income generated will prevent them from needing to sell shares as a means of "funding their retirement."

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Taxable Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. Since the goal is to never sell (although I make occasional changes by eliminating or adding positions), a focus on capital appreciation doesn't mean a lot when it comes to the game plan. In the past year, I have typically focused on stocks that paid a qualified dividend because they qualify for the lower long-term capital gains tax rate vs. ordinary dividends which are taxed as ordinary income. This has become less important now that 2018 was John's first year of retirement. Changes in the tax brackets also support this approach because the ranges have been expanded and include basically all of their income in the 22% bracket. (Qualified dividends are subject to a 15% tax so the difference has become less-important).

Dividend And Distribution Increases

November included a total of five companies that paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Verizon (VZ)

Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

Enterprise Products Partners - EPD has seen its share price drop roughly 10% over the last three months. EPD is one of the larger MLPs in John and Jane's portfolio because it is one of the highest quality MLPs available. The current price drop represents a buying opportunity for prospective investors. John and Jane currently hold 400 shares, and I will be adding to the position if the price drops below $25/share. EPD boasts an impressive 61 consecutive quarters of distribution growth.

The distribution was increased from $.44/share per quarter to $.4425/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .6% and a new full-year payout of $1.77/share compared with the previous $1.76/share. This results in a current yield of 6.89% based on a share price of $25.68.

Phillips 66 Partners - Unlike EPD, PSXP has seen its share price remain steady over the last three months and it continues to grow its dividend quarterly by roughly double the rate of EPD (1.2% compared with .6%). PSXP has several projects set to come online practically every quarter through the end of 2020 which means that there are catalysts to continue generating more grow for years to come. PSXP appears to be developing strong price support of around $54/share.

The distribution was increased from $.855/share per quarter to $.865/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 1.2% and a new full-year payout of $3.46/share compared with the previous $3.42/share. This results in a current yield of 6.3% based on a share price of $54.98.

Texas Instruments - I recently added TXN to my personal portfolio after a weak Q3-2019 which resulted in the same day share price drop of -9.5%. While we haven't added to this position in a while, John and Jane have a much more conservative cost/share in the low $90/range. Although the price is still at the high range for John and Jane's portfolio management has continued to favor shareholders by returning the cash to them in the form of large dividend increases. We are waiting for the stock to drop further before adding to the position, preferably under $105/share.

The dividend was increased from $.77/share per quarter to $.90/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 16.9% and a new full-year payout of $3.60/share compared with the previous $3.08/share. This results in a current yield of 2.99% based on a share price of $120.28.

Verizon - A 5-year history shows that VZ has consistently traded at a P/E ratio of 13x and that dividend growth has followed a similar pattern to AT&T with an increase of no more than $.0125/share per quarter or roughly $.05/year per share. This doesn't make VZ the most compelling investment, however, it does make it a consistent investment that generates a yield of 4%.

The dividend was increased from $.6025/share per quarter to $.6150/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2.1% and a new full-year payout of $2.46/share compared with the previous $2.41/share. This results in a current yield of 4.08% based on a share price of $60.53.

Westlake Chemical Partners - As usual, WLKP continues to increase its distribution quarterly (19th consecutive) and is 12% higher than the distribution paid during Q2-2018. As always, we like the safety net provided by the 95% take-or-pay agreement that protects the partnership from margin volatility. In August, we determined that WLKP looks attractive at $21/share and we maintain that view going into December.

WLKP's distribution was increased from $.4579/share per quarter to $.4646/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 1.5% and a new full-year payout of $1.86/share compared with the previous $1.83/share. This results in a current yield of 8.20% based on a share price of $21.79.

Positions

The Taxable account currently consists of 43 unique positions as of market close on December 6, 2019. There was significantly less activity on the trading scene when compared with October.

EPR Properties (EPR) - Purchased 5 Shares @ $71.63/share.

We sold shares of the following stocks during the month of October.

Washington Trust (WASH) - Sold 25 Shares @ $50.99/share.

The shares of WASH that were sold were high-cost shares, and with the movement in price, it was time to reduce that position (John and Jane currently maintain a position of 200 shares). We are still bullish on WASH but would prefer to add when prices are below $48/share.

November Income Tracker - 2018 Vs. 2019

Income for the month of November was up slightly year-over-year as there were a number of positions that were sold when compared to the 2018 portfolio (this includes Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), for example, which was more than offset by the EPD position). 2018 shows a "Shares No Longer Held" income of $198.38 which was enough to offset the differences that came from dividend increases year-over-year.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income earned during that time period even though it is non-recurring.

Images will explicitly state if they take into consideration the income generated by the Fixed Income holdings.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following table is a basic prediction of the income we expect the Taxable Portfolio to generate in 2019 compared with the actual results from 2018. (Future estimates were last updated on December 6, 2019).

I have also included account balances to help readers' understand how the size of the portfolio has changed over time. By showing when additional funds were added to the account, I hope it will help explain certain changes in income, etc. **The account balance at the end of November reflects the removal of $137k in capital.

To wrap up the November assessment, I always like to include a gain/loss for each position in the Taxable Portfolio because it is important to consider that some positions will be showing gain while others sit at a loss. If you plan to have your own dividend growth portfolio, you will need to learn to live with this volatility because even the highest quality portfolio will be subject to some degree value of fluctuation. The table below is accurate as of market close 12/6/2019.

**It should be noted that the dividend column of the gain-loss table above does not reflect dividend income collected from shares that are no longer held in the Taxable Account.

Conclusion

The only thing that makes me truly sad about the removal of $137k from the Taxable account is the flexibility it provided by allowing me to add shares of companies that John and Jane already have a full position in. By doing this, I have been able to make meaningful reductions in the cost basis of those positions by selling high-cost positions when the stock price recovers (much like I did with WASH in this article).

The image below shows all of the trades (buys/sells) associated with WASH's stock since I began helping John and Jane with their portfolio.

In total, the fixed income portfolio has generated $1,924.54 over the last 10 months of 2019 which resulted in an additional income of $192.45/month on average.

Based on the data we have collected and estimates for the last month of 2019, the Taxable Account is estimated to be generating a dividend income of $1,267.85/month on average (Estimated FY-2019) which is up from last month's estimated average of $1,251.20/month.

What does your dividend growth portfolio look like? I'd love to hear feedback on your personal strategy and potential stocks you think I should consider.

In John and Jane's Taxable account, they are currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple (AAPL), Arbor Realty (ABR), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Apple REIT (APLE), BP (BP), Cardinal Health (CAH), Clorox (CLX), Cummins (CMI), Dover Corporation (DOV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (EAFAX), Emerson Electric (EMR), Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), EPR Properties (EPR), Energy Transfer (ET), General Mills (GIS), Helmerich & Payne (HP), Hormel (HRL), Iron Mountain (IRM), Johnson Controls (JCI), LTC Properties (LTC), Leggett & Platt (LEG), McDonald's (MCD), Mitcham Industries Preferred Series A (MINDP), Altria (MO), Mesabi Trust (MSB), New Residential (NRZ), Realty Income (O), Old Republic International (ORI), Parker-Hannifin (PH), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), Ryder Corporation (R), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Schlumberger (SLB), Southern Corp. (SO), Simon Property Group (SPG), AT&T (T), Texas Instruments (TXN), United Technologies (UTX), Verizon (VZ), Washington Trust (WASH), Westlake Chemical (WLKP), W. P. Carey (WPC), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

