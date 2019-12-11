Indexing Freedom: A Better Way To Play Emerging Markets? (Podcast)

Does the underlying thesis that less free societies and economies are destined to produce worse long-term investing returns actually hold up?

Unlike nearly all other emerging market products, which heavily weight some of the world's least democratic countries, FRDM omits countries like China, Russia and Saudi Arabia completely.

By Jonathan Liss

Splitting her youth between China, where she lived until she was nine, and the United States which she relocated to with her parents, Life + Liberty Indexes founder Perth Tolle had a first-hand view of the differences between democratic and undemocratic societies. Spending a year in Hong Kong straight out of college - including time visiting the mainland - she became consciously aware of the essential differences in personal and economic liberty between the U.S. and China and the wide set of opportunities and choices individuals had in free and democratic societies that simply didn't exist in autocratic countries. As Perth puts it:

It was only after I went back to Hong Kong after college that I realized how different my life would have been had I stayed in China versus growing up in a free society like the U.S. - and I realized that the freedom is what made that difference. And I also saw the impact that freedom made on the markets in the U.S. versus China.

Fast forward through a stint working as a wealth advisor for Fidelity in California and Texas, and Perth's obsession with differences in markets between free and democratic societies and un-free and undemocratic ones led her to found Life + Liberty indexes. The firm's underlying investing thesis is straightforward: Over time, democratic societies will produce better returns than undemocratic ones for a variety of reasons including better transparency, participation of a larger segment of society in innovation, and the ability to challenge existing hierarchies, to name a few.

Life + Liberty's flagship index is the Freedom 100 Emerging Markets Index. The methodology ranks 26 different emerging market countries based on their adherence to the Lockean principles of Life, Liberty and Property. Examples of the types of items included within each of these three master values can be seen in the chart below (taken with permission from the Life + Liberty website):

In May of this year, Life + Liberty launched the Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM), with Alpha Architect serving as the advisor. Unlike typical emerging market funds like the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) and the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG), which have weightings of as high as 35% to China, FRDM omits the likes of China, Russia and Saudi Arabia completely due to the low "Freedom scores" they receive.

With only a seven-month track record to date, it is too early to tell whether an investment in FRDM can deliver returns to match the positive values of life, liberty and economic freedom it espouses. I will certainly be watching it closely, because it's an approach that speaks to me and the values I hold dearly.

Show Notes:

2:30 - Perth's backstory and how she came to found Life + Liberty Indexes.

7:00 - How is Life + Liberty's approach different and what's your underlying thesis?

12:00 - Example of "freedom" metrics used for the index.

14:45 - Discussion of data sourcing given the difficulty of getting accurate information from more closed societies.

18:15 - Why specifically are China, Russia and Saudi Arabia left out of the Freedom 100 Emerging Markets Index?

30:30 - Which countries are considered emerging? The specific cases of South Korea and Poland.

35:00 - Weighting methodology.

36:15 - Sector breakdown and (lack of) diversification: The seeming overlap between energy/materials and autocratic regimes.

39:00 - The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF: What are appropriate benchmarks.

43:00 - Is this an ESG fund?

47:30 - Differences and similarities between ESG investing and the approach taken here.

52:00 - What's next for Life and Liberty Indexes?

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRDM, VWO, IEMG, FM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Perth Tolle is long FRDM. For a full list of FRDM's holdings, updated daily, visit freedometfs.com/...



Jonathan Liss is long VWO, IEMG and FM.