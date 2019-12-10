CIBC: Credit Quality Starting To Creak

As the market starts to sense a turn in the growth cycle, the shares are likely in for a rough ride.

I expect this will see CIBC posting lower profits in 2020 than 2019, again contrary to management guidance.

I explore the issues in detail in this article, concluding that the rising trend of loan loss provisions is likely to persist into 2020, despite management guiding to the contrary.

There are now numerous red flags on credit quality that investors shouldn't ignore.

CIBC released 4Q earnings on 5 December which disappointed the market and saw the shares post their biggest one-day drop in a decade.

CIBC (NYSE: CM) released fourth quarter numbers on 5 December. For the most part they were fine - except for credit quality. An unexpectedly high provision for loan losses (+48% YoY, +38% QoQ) combined with a further uptick in impaired loans (+26% YoY) shocked the market and saw the shares suffer their worst one-day decline in a decade.

I wrote recently on the tail risks I see in CIBC given its heavy exposure to the Canadian consumer and housing markets. I focused almost exclusively on credit quality and on trying to stress the loan portfolio for bad economic outcomes.

A short update seems appropriate in light of last week's events.

A bad time for bad news

First some context. CIBC's numbers came at an unfortunate time seeing as just the previous day the Canadian Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy released data showing that personal insolvencies had reached their highest level in a decade in October. The YoY increase was 13%.

Source: Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy

For investors in banking stocks, this is an especially sensitive issue given Canada's high personal indebtedness and high debt service ratios.

Source: Bank for International Settlements

CIBC is especially exposed seeing as it has less geographic diversification than peers: Canada accounts for 84% of total loans, the highest domestic gearing of peers.

Source: Company disclosures

Credit quality creaking

CIBC's 4Q numbers were pretty reasonable on most growth metrics:

4Q net revenue was +5% YoY driven by 5% growth in lending balances and an expansion in net interest margin

The efficiency ratio improved modestly to 56% and there was positive operating leverage with 4Q expenses +4% YoY

Pre-provision profits consequently grew by 5% and ROTE was a healthy 15.4% for the full year 2019.

However, it is hard not to view credit quality as the defining issue, certainly in 4Q and probably also for the outlook into 2020.

PCL (provision for credit losses) spiked by 38% QoQ to $402m and was up 48% YoY. PCL/total loans still remains fairly modest at 0.33% for the quarter and 0.29% for the full-year (CIBC's "through-the-cycle" level is probably in the region of 50-60bps). But the upward trend is problematic.

The company said the numbers were impacted by a $52m fraud-related charge but even so, that would still leave the underlying QoQ increase at 20%.

And it is not just the PCL provision charge to the P&L that gives pause for thought. There are two other aspects of this issue that are troubling:

CIBC's impaired loan balances are rising quickly

The first is that CIBC's impaired loan trends are starting to diverge materially from peers.

This applies especially to impaired consumer loans, which are now 40% higher than 4Q17 levels over a period where the peer-average is showing a slight decrease (-1%). The YoY increase for FY19 was 11% and 17% annualized for 4Q.

Impaired loan balances are also on the rise in business lending, where they are 46% higher than 4Q17 levels and rose by 14% annualized in 4Q. But at least here CIBC does not stand out from the crowd: its pace of increase is about average for the industry.

Source: Company disclosures

2. Most new loan loss allowances are being made for performing loans

The second troubling aspect of CIBC's credit quality story is the explanation the company gave for the spike in the 4Q PCL charge. It was not primarily taken to cover higher impaired loans. Instead, it was largely to cover higher expected future losses on performing loans.

The company gave numbers on this which I've copied below.

In total, PCL increased by $111m 4Q/3Q. $52m of the increase related to the fraud case leaving an underlying increase of $59m.

Of this amount, higher PCL on impaired loans was only $6m. The remaining $53m came from higher PCL on performing loans.

Source: 4Q results presentation

Management said this mostly reflected changes to "forward-looking indicators."

Source: 4Q results presentation

To understand what this means it helps to touch briefly on how loan losses are assessed under current accounting rules.

When a loan is classified as impaired, it is normally fully-provisioned (excluding whatever collateral might be collectible). This is called a "Stage 3" provision and is largely formulaic.

However, banks also make "Stage 1" and "Stage 2" provisions, which are provisions on loans that are still performing. "Stage 2" provisions are booked when a loan experiences an event that makes it more likely it will become impaired in the future. "Stage 1" is supposed to be booked on inception of the loan to account for the possibility it may go bad at some point over its life span.

This system of loan-loss provisioning was only introduced last year under new accounting standards called IFRS 9, the objective of which was to make provisioning policies more forward-looking i.e. to get away from the previous practice where banks waited until a loan actually went bad before making a loss allowance for it. The idea is to move to a system where all loans carry some level of provisioning even if they are currently fully performing.

The problem with IFRS 9 is it gives banks a high level of discretion on how they calculate "Stage 1" and "Stage 2" provisions. Some banks are more conservative than others.

CIBC explained its decision to increase "Stage 1" and "Stage 2" provisions in 4Q as follows:

Every quarter we have an economic outlook that gets updated and that's what tends to drive a portion of this number. So for us this quarter, essentially what we did is we increased the probability weight to the downside scenario, and equally decreased the weight to the upside scenario. And so from an economic outlook perspective, that was to reflect increased uncertainty in the macro environment Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Chief Risk Officer, 4Q earnings call)

In essence, CIBC made a call that the economic outlook has deteriorated and that a greater portion of performing loans will become impaired in the future.

This is a valid explanation but it presents two problems.

First, no other Canadian bank changed its Stage 1/2 provisioning this quarter. This suggests CIBC might have previously been using economic assumptions that were more optimistic than peers. Management seemed to hint at this on the earnings call:

[It's] hard to compare all of the banks but it really depends on where our starting point was back when we first implemented IFRS 9 (Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Chief Risk Officer, 4Q earnings call)

Second, and related to this, CIBC does seem to have an unusually low level of loss allowance against its performing loan portfolio, and has had for some time. This would also indicate it was previously booking PCL using more bullish assumptions than peers. The 4Q loss allowance on the performing book was 0.33% of volumes. The peer average is 0.48%.

Source: Company disclosures

Granted there are differences in loan book mix which account for some of these differences. It's probably not very sensible to compare CIBC with Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), for example, given BNS has a large Latin American book where you'd expect allowances to be structurally higher.

But the difference to a bank like Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) does look odd. The loan books are similar: both predominantly domestic Canadian, with similar percentage exposures to the domestic mortgage market and domestic commercial. Yet RBC has a loss allowance of 0.41% compared to CIBC's 0.33%.

Source: Company disclosures

CIBC may need to increase loan loss provisions by ~30% in 2020

These may sound like small numbers, but they are small percentages on large volumes so the delta they could produce in terms of PCL provisioning in the P&L is relevant.

I've examined below how much additional PCL CIBC would need to book to bring its Stage 1/2 allowances up to the level of RBC. The number is $310m.

Source: Author's calculations

This is not the end of the story either.

CIBC is making new loans every day. Given it has changed its economic outlook to a more bearish stance, it stands to reason that the Stage 1/2 provisions being booked for all new loans should also be higher than loans it made in the past. If it keeps new loan origination at a similar level to 2019 in 2020 (~$14bn) this would imply a further necessary increase in PCL of ~$60m.

Taken together, it looks like CIBC could be on course to hike PCL by ~$370m in 2020 if these calculations are accurate. That's a material 30% increase compared to what it booked in 2019.

If loan loss provisions rise, profits will fall

This would be problematic for two reasons.

First, management said on the 4Q call they expect loss provisions to be flat YoY in 2020. That's not what these numbers suggest is going to happen, even assuming no further deterioration in the impaired book.

Second, if loss provisions increase by the 30% it's pretty much a certainty CIBC will be reporting lower YoY profits 2020/2019. Again this would be contrary to management guidance on the 4Q call for earnings growth in the low single-digit range.

I've sketched out a plausible earnings scenario for 2020 below using these PCL numbers and also assuming revenues grow at their 2019 pace and expenses at the 4-5% guidance level given by the company. The calculations we'll be looking at c. 6% lower profits next year vs. 2019.

Source: Author's calculations

Conclusion: Falling profits won't be good for the share price

A 6% decline in net profits in 2020 wouldn't be a disaster for CIBC by any means. But it does present a sentiment problem for the shares given investors have become accustomed to uninterrupted growth in recent years and given the more bullish guidance management has given for next year.

It would also inevitably raise concerns things will get worse on the credit quality front, which would be likely to destabilize expectations for 2021.

I wouldn't be buying the shares into this scenario. I'd certainly want a couple of quarters to see if PCL stabilizes and whether 4Q really was just a blip like management asserted.

If the profit estimates I've outlined above are accurate, it would imply ROTE in 2020 will be around 13% rather than 15% in 2019. On that basis, I'd peg fair value at ~$115, pretty much where the shares are currently at.

The bottom line on valuation is I don't see any upside and the trends look like they're deteriorating. A much bigger deterioration than I've outlined here is also plausible (see my last article). I'd be giving the shares a wide berth.

ROTE/COE valuation

Source: Author's calculations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.