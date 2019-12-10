Alimentation Couche-Tard: Double-Digit Growth With Recession Resistant Revenues

Investment Thesis

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCPK:ANCUF) is a company with an impressive track record of growth through acquisition. The company combines a propensity for growth with the defensive qualities of the consumer staples sector. Through a combination of organic and inorganic growth, Couche-Tard plans to double its net earnings over the next five years. The company's growth strategy into the Asia-Pacific region, along with its plans to further consolidate the North American market indicates there is still a lot of growth potential for Couche-Tard. Couche-Tard has a consistent record of growing EPS and free cash flow. After delivering record free cash flow growth in 2019, the company will extend its program of returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and double-digit dividend growth.

Company Profile

Founded in 1980 by Executive Chairman, Alain Bouchard, Alimentation Couche-Tard is one of the largest fuel and convenience store chains in the world. Operating primarily under its flag ship brands Circle K, Ingo & Couche-Tard, the company operates a network of almost 16,000 stores around the world including: 9,800 stores throughout North America and 2,700 in Europe. Couche-Tard employs 133,000 people and has licensing agreements for another 2,200 stores. Alimentation Couche-Tard trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ATD.B" with a market capitalization of approximately CAD $48B. With humble roots as a late night convenience store in Montreal, Canada, Couche-Tard has grown through an ambitious acquisition strategy to become second only to 7-11 as the largest convenience store chain in the world.

International Footprint

After a series of acquisitions in Canada, Couche-Tard first expanded into the U.S. market in 2001 with its purchase of Bigfoot convenience stores in the Mid-Western U.S. Following the signing of a licensing deal for the Circle K brand in Vietnam in 2008, Couche-Tard marked its first major international expansion with its take-over of Norway's Stat Oil retail assets across Northern Europe and Russia in 2012. Since then, Couche-Tard has expanded into Asia, the Middle East and Central America with licensing agreements in 16 other countries and territories (Cambodia, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam). As of 2019, Couche-Tard operated in 27 countries and territories with grand plans to grow its footprint in Asia and Australia.

The Fuel and Convenience Store Industry

In 2017, the convenience store industry in the U.S. counted some 154,958 stores with combined sales of USD $616.3B. This industry has continued to experience healthy growth with a 9% increase in revenue driven by higher gas prices. According to the economic research from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the total miles traveled in vehicles each year continues to rise in the U.S. This continued growth in vehicle traffic on U.S. roads means that more and more people are stopping for gas, tobacco, coffee or snacks at fuel and convenience stores.

With their late hours or round-the-clock service in many locations, convenience stores are well suited to meeting the needs of workers who work non-standard hours. Two in every five Americans works a non-standard shift in the U.S.; with an estimated three million Americans working a night shift (between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.) and an additional four million workers working an evening shift. With demographic and employment trends continuing to stretch beyond traditional retail hours, the role of convenience stores looks promising in meeting a growing number of retail needs.

Merchandise & Services

Convenience stores provide a range of benefits to travelers stopping for fuel or restroom facilities on a long drive or for a commuter stopping for milk on their way home from work. Convenience stores attract significant traffic on a daily basis by meeting customer needs for extended hours, convenient locations and wide selections of popular food and convenience items. Convenience stores have loyal clientele who routinely visit their neighborhood convenience store for frozen drinks, beer and even cannabis products. In an effort to extend the core offering of time-saving convenience products, Couche-Tard has piloted a delivery service in select markets in Texas.

Couche-Tard has been working to grow revenue by optimizing its product offerings. The company has been growing the portion of merchandise and services that make up the company's business mix. While fuel sales are related to economic conditions and fuel prices, the company has more opportunity to affect its growing portfolio of merchandise and services offerings. For the fiscal year 2019, the company reported same store service and merchandise growth of 4.1% in the U.S., 4.8% in Europe and 5.2% in Canada over fiscal 2018. This impressive growth in food, car washes, ATM fees, lottery tickets and other items helped contribute to a 13.1% in year over year gross profit growth for this business segment. This positive result extends an impressive record of 11.7% CAGR for merchandise and services since 2011.

Growth Strategy

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a serial acquirer, picking up small and large competitors in the highly fragmented convenience and retail fuel business. Historically, the company has grown with a mix of 70% acquisitions and 30% organic growth. Going forward, management expects that this will be more balanced, with a goal of 50/50 acquisition-driven growth to organic growth. During the company's Q2 2020 earnings call, CEO Brian Hannasch reiterated Couche-Tard's focus on the North American market. "Despite our size, it's a massive market, a healthy economy, healthy consumers, and it's probably the market where we can achieve the greatest synergies". With the North American market still highly fragmented, Couche-Tard has opportunities to unlock value by finding acquisitions where the company can improve operating performance for the target assets. Couche-Tard can deliver operating synergies in its newly acquired retail location by streamlining fuel procurement, expanding merchandising offerings and adding "scalable shared service platforms in the industry" such as product distribution networks, inventory management systems and supplier agreements.

Caltex Bid

In addition to the company's efforts to consolidate domestically, Couche-Tard is looking for value in new geographic locations in the Asia-Pacific region. On October 11, 2019 Couche-Tard made a USD $5.8B proposal to buy Caltex Australia Ltd. (OTCPK:CTXAF), which operates 800 fuel stations and shops as well as a refining facility. This bid is the largest yet in Couche-Tard's storied history of acquisitions. Following an initial rejection, Couche-Tard sweetened its offer from A$32 to A$34.50 a share; however, on December 2, 2019, this offer was also rejected by Caltex as it did not represent a sufficient takeover premium. Despite the rejection, Caltex is interested in selling as the company has reportedly offered to provide Couche-Tard "selected non-public information to allow it to formulate a revised proposal that appropriately reflects the value of Caltex."

While there is a risk that Couche-Tard will overpay for Caltex once the dust has settled, it looks to be a positive move for Couche-Tard which sees an opportunity to turn around the under-performing Australian business. While the retail fuel business is a natural fit for the company, Caltex's wholesale fuel and refinery businesses are likely to be considered non-core assets and could be subsequently divested. These assets could be sold off privately or even publicly listed to raise capital for further expansion. According to the Financial Post, Credit Suisse Group (CS) suggests that splitting up Caltex and selling off the parts could be valued at as much as CAD $11.7B, CAD $4B more than Couche-Tard's initial offer.

Regardless of what Couche-Tard has planned for Caltex's non-core assets, the bid signals the company's intentions to grow in the Asia-Pacific region. While Australia is a stable market where many of Couche-Tard's operating efficiencies can be applied, the bid is widely believed to provide a springboard for expansion into Asia. According to Mark Petrie and Krishna Ruthnum, analysts at CIBC, "The acquisition, if consummated, would bring Couche-Tard into a new geography and serve as a platform for further expansion into the Asia-Pacific region". A move into Asia would geographically align the company with the major sources of expected global GDP growth in coming decades.

Operational Performance

On November 27, 2019 Alimentation Couche-Tard reported impressive Q2 results. (Although Couche-Tard trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the company reports in $USD). Net earnings attributable to shareholders grew 22% to USD $578.6M up from USD $473.1M the previous year. In this quarter, Couche-Tard saw same store sales in the U.S. expand by 3.2% and by 3.3% in Europe. Increases in merchandise and services helped to offset a decrease in fuel sales revenue in the first half of the year. Fuel revenue was down primarily due to lower average fuel prices.

This latest quarter extends a record of out-performance for the company. Since 2011, Couche-Tard has grown total gross profit at a CAGR of 16.3% and EBITDA at CAGR of 21.9%. For the full year 2019, Couche-Tard grew diluted EPS by 28% from 2018; improving on a CAGR of 22.2% since 2011.

Driven by expanding EBITDA and a declining capex ratio, Couche-Tard achieved record free cash flow in 2019 with a 14.1% increase in free cash flow over 2018. Couche-Tard's growing free cash flow will enable the company to: continue paying down debt, funding expansion, buying back shares and increasing its dividend. Couche-Tard's business model has allowed the company to remain focused on growth and expansion while simultaneously allowing for the company to return a growing amount of capital to shareholders.

Dividends & Share Buybacks

While Couche-Tard has a modest current yield of 0.55%, the company's dividend growth rate has been incredible. At 23.6% annually, Couche-Tard has the highest 10-year dividend growth rate of any TSX-listed dividend paying stock. Over the last 5 years, the company has achieved a CAGR of 28.2%. In Q3 2019, the firm increased the quarterly dividend by 25% to CAD $0.125 for an annual payout of CAD $0.50 per share. Couche-Tard has also established a solid record of increases with 2019 marking the 9th consecutive year the company has raised its dividend. With a payout ratio of 10.5% of TTM EPS, Couche-Tard has lots of capacity to increase the dividend. Even with a low current yield, Couche-Tard's dividend growth can still lead to high yield on cost. Investors who purchased shares of Couche-Tard 10 years ago would enjoy split adjusted yield on cost of over 12%.

In addition to robust dividend increases, Alimentation Couche-Tard has also been rewarding shareholders through share repurchases. In April, 2019, Couche-Tard announced that the company would be buying back approximately 17M shares, representing 4% of outstanding shares. In addition to boosting EPS, this transaction indicates that the company expects its share price to continue to grow.

Valuation

Since the shares were first listed on the TSX in 1999, Alimentation Couche-Tard has performed very well with shares splitting 1-for-2 in 2001, 2002, 2005, then 1-for-3 in 2014, and most recently 1-for-2 in September 2019. Over the last 10 years, shares of Couche-Tard have outperformed the S&P 500 by over 900%. In July 2019, the firm released its new strategic plan which sets the goal of doubling net earnings in the next 5 years. With this track record of performance and ambitious earnings targets, growth is priced into the current share price.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is currently trading below many of its 5-year valuation metrics. The company's current P/E ratio of 19.3X is below the 5-year average of 21.09X. Similarly, the current price to book ratio of 3.80X is a 17% discount to the company's 5-year average price to book ratio of 4.57X. Due to the stock's recent run up, Couche-Tard's forward P/E of 19.69X is above its 5-year average forward P/E of 17.92.

As of November, 2019, the 13 analysts who cover Couche-Tard are unanimously bullish on the stock; with 11 buy ratings and 2 strong buys. Fueled by strong quarterly results, analysts have been bullish on Couche-Tard, with several analysts recently increasing price targets. Benjamin Brownlow, an analyst at Raymond James recently increased his price target to CAD $49, while Derek Dley of Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a price target of CAD $46 in November. Michael Van Aelst of TD Securities assigns an 18-19X earnings multiple for a target of CAD $45, while analysts at CIBC have recently increased the target price to CAD $50. With the recent bounce in share price, Couche-Tard is likely within a few dollars of its fair value. Long-term investors can expect additional share price growth as Couche-Tard advances its growth strategy in the Pacific and continues to consolidate the market in North America.

Risk Analysis

As a firm that earns a substantial part of its revenue from selling fuel, one notable risk for Couche-Tard is the impact of electric vehicles. Wider adoption of electric cars could mean that drivers may not need to stop at fuel stations as frequently. Couche-Tard has been addressing these concerns by taking lessons from its Norwegian market; a nation with 230,000 electric cars for a population of 5.3M people. At its Norwegian locations, Couche-Tard has been offering new food products to entice drivers inside. The fuel convenience industry has been adding charging stations at existing gas stations for drivers of electric cars. As electric vehicle charging takes longer than filling a car up with gas, there may actually be an opportunity for Couche-Tard to encourage drivers to spend more money at their locations as they be charging their EVs for 30 minutes or longer.

Another changing consumer habit that Couche-Tard has had to contend with is the decline in cigarette sales. Tobacco products are one of the top five retail products purchased at convenience stores, so Couche-Tard has had to adapt to this change in consumer habit. The company has refined its product offering to include growing categories such as e-cigarettes, cigarillos and smokeless tobacco. The firm recently noted that the ban on e-cigarettes sales in San Francisco has had a negligible impact on sales. With tobacco and e-cigarette products facing more regulation and taxation in jurisdictions around the world, it is likely that this area will be a declining sales category for Couche-Tard and other retailers over the long term.

Following a substantial USD $2.5B debt offering in 2017 to finance its acquisition of CST Brands (NYSE:CST), the company has been actively deleveraging. In 2019, debt repayments have been ahead of schedule with USD $1.8B repaid over the year. This aggressive repayment brought the firm's leverage ratio down from 3.13X to 2.29X from 2018 to 2019. As of Q2 2020, reported in November 2019, Couche-Tard has brought the adjusted leverage ratio down to 1.86X, bringing it below the 2017 ratio of 2.02X. With a growth strategy dependent on debt financed acquisitions, Couche-Tard has historically made good use of debt and has maintained a strong balance sheet. With the company's future growth plans relying more evenly on organic growth than on growth through acquisition, long-term debt should continue to decrease.

Investor Takeaways

Couche-Tard's history of successful acquisitions suggests the company is well positioned to continue its expansion by pursuing market consolidation in North America and expansion into Asia. Consistent double-digit EPS growth demonstrates the company's proven growth strategy and inspires confidence that Couche-Tard can achieve its plan of doubling its earnings over the next 5 years. Free cash flow growth will enable the firm to continue share buy-backs and double-digit dividend increases. While the current yield is modest, long-term investors will be able to achieve attractive yield on cost. As a growth company in a defensive sector, Couche-Tard offers share price appreciation and dividend growth in a recession resistant industry.

