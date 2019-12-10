Regenxbio: Fairly Valued Given The Current Risks But Could Have Eye-Watering Upside

Even though I am not entirely sold on the blockbuster potential of RGX-314, valuation wise, it is fairly valued. There is a potential upside with the pipeline and NAV technology platform.

Regenxbio (RGNX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology focusing on gene therapy. Gene therapy products are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce the necessary chemicals to improve diseases.

The company's main product, RGX-314, is being developed for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Wet AMD is a chronic eye disorder that causes blurred vision or a blind spot in your visual field. It's generally caused by abnormal blood vessels that leak fluid or blood into the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision. As many as 11 million people in the United States have some form of age-related macular degeneration of which wet AMD accounts for approximately 10 percent of cases.

Source: Investor presentation November 2019

According to market research, the global wet AMD market attained a size of $6.9 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach $10.4 billion by 2024, advancing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The growth of the market is driven by the rising prevalence of AMD, lack of a specific treatment, and an increasingly aging population.

This is a potentially large market that Regenxbio wants to take a part in; however, it should be noted that this space is very competitive with three incumbents in the market Avastin, Lucentis, and Eylea, a new drug by Novartis (NYSE:NVS) called Beovu, and other upstarts such as Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM). So, even if the TAM for wet AMD is $7 billion, given the competition at most I would assume if successful, Regenxbio gets a 10-15% market share for a $700 million to $1 billion potential revenue. A pretty large chunk of change.

RGX-314 vs. Current Treatments

As mentioned, there are currently three medical treatments available for wet AMD, these are Avastin, Lucentis, and Eylea. These medications are injected into the affected eye every four weeks or so to maintain the beneficial effect of the medication. The company asserts that the frequency and uncomfortable administration of current treatment methods affect compliance and efficacy.

Due to the nature of gene therapy, the company expects that RGX-314 will be administered much less frequently. The catch being that RGX-314's route of administration is sub-retinal, in other words, a "back of the eye injection". This route of administration tends to work best with gene therapies; however, there are certain risks involved such as intraocular inﬂammation, retinal detachment, ocular hemorrhage, and cataract. The current medical treatments are outpatient procedures and while frequent seem relatively mundane and straight-forward while a sub-retinal injection is much more complicated and may require surgical procedures.

When evaluating projects of biotechnology firms, I always ask myself what are the risks and rewards compared to already existing procedures? I know the company is building a new type of mousetrap but is it a better mousetrap? In the case of Regenxbio, I am not so sure if a sub-retinal injection is required given the risks and inconvenience of actually having to go through surgery.

The FDA may share some of the concerns regarding the sub-retinal injection, as the agency has placed a partial clinical hold on the Phase 2 trials of RGX-314. To be clear, the company did say that the hold is with the third-party surgical delivery devices used to administer the gene therapy but really the net effect is the same thing. There have been no adverse events tied to the delivery procedure in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trials so far, but as I alluded to, does the risk outweigh the reward? Right now, I feel the trade-off between RGX-314 and existing products is 50-50.

Consider the Key Takeaways from the RGX-314 Phase I/2a Clinical Trial for Wet AMD for the 5 Cohorts/groups. RGX-314 was well-tolerated among the entire cohort; however, in cohorts (3-5), only 17 out of the 30 were injection-free (i.e. no longer needed the current anti-VEGF treatment) at 5-6 months. Given these results, I believe RGX-314 has a good chance of approval; however, the market appeal may be limited.

Source: Investor presentation November 2019

Based on the latest 10-Q, Regenxbio currently has $332 million in cash and its 9-month 2019 negative cash flow from operations is $86 million. Annualizing this, we can assume the company has a yearly cash burn of $115 million. This gives the company a run rate of about 3 years which would end in September 2021. However, the company is eligible to receive an additional $80 million commercial milestone payment upon the achievement of $1 billion in cumulative sales of Zolgensma from Avexis. Regenxbio is set to receive tiered royalties on sales of Zolgensma up to a low double-digit percentage. Let's assume that Regenxbio is set to receive 10% royalties, this translates to $100 million of additional cash. Given these facts, we can see that Regenxbio has enough runway to execute its strategy.

I've laid out 5 possible revenue scenarios for the company for the next 5 years and attached to it a probability based on my qualitative thoughts on the company's strategy and revenue trajectory. My most optimistic scenario 5 is achieving $700 million in revenue (based on 10% market share of the $7 billion wet AMD market) as well as receiving $200 million of licensing revenues from Zolgensma (based on Zolgensma achieving $2 billion in sales with Regenxbio receiving 10% royalties). I will update these scenarios once the company releases more guidance but this will do for now.

Scenario 1: RGX-314 does not get FDA approval, Zolgensma revenue negligible due to safety issues

Scenario 2: RGX-314 gets FDA approval and reaches $100 million in sales. Zolgensma licensing revenue reaches $25 million

Scenario 3: RGX-314 gets FDA approval and reaches $250 million in sales. Zolgensma licensing revenue reaches $75 million

Scenario 4: RGX-314 gets FDA approval and reaches $500 million in sales. Zolgensma licensing revenue reaches $100 million

Scenario 5: RGX-314 gets FDA approval and reaches $700 million in sales. Zolgensma licensing revenue reaches $200 million

Source: Author Calculations

Running through the scenario analysis gives me a buy range of 23 to 42. I consider Regenxbio to be fairly valued given that the current price is 44, a little above my buy range. However, my valuation only takes into account RGX-314 and the Zolgensma potential revenues, there are other certain possible scenarios that will allow the company to surprise on the upside. The company has a pipeline of 3 other gene therapy programs undergoing phase I/ II as well as 15 other product candidates being developed through partnered programs. The company is able to license its NAV Technology Platform allowing it to expand its pipeline through partnerships. Each of these partnerships has the potential to be another Zolgensma for the company. Given the difficulty of getting a treatment approved and to market, you would want a company that can take as many shots as possible.

At the mid-range of my valuation, subtracting out the value of RGX-314 and Zolgensma, the entire NAV platform and pipeline would be valued at $400 million. Even though I am not entirely sold on the blockbuster potential of RGX-314, I am taking a starter position on Regenxbio given that it is decently valued despite my scenarios on RGX-314 and Zolgensma leaning more on the conservative side and given that there are a lot of catalysts to the upside.

Source: Investor presentation November 2019

Disclosure: I am/we are long RGNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risks may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.