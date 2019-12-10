Bed Bath & Beyond: A Look At The Potential Turnaround

He should prove his worth in the coming quarters. New initiatives from him should provide more upside for the share price.

The new CEO, Mark J. Tritton, is effectively active since the 4th of November. The market reacted very positively to his appointment.

Bed Bath & Beyond was sent too low and still has a lot of room to recover further. It's still undervalued by a great margin.

Investment Case

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) implements the right strategy to return to revenue growth and, more importantly, higher profitability. It appointed a great new CEO, Mark J. Tritton, to which the market reacted positively. Bed Bath & Beyond is still a profitable company. It pays a well-covered dividend. The share price is still down more than 80% from its all-time high, despite the 100% recovery from this year's low. They will survive the retail apocalypse and come out stronger. I will refer to the company as Bed Bath further on.

Mark J. Tritton, The New CEO, Called For By Activists

The new CEO came to Bed Bath after activist investors, Legion Partners, Macellum and Ancora Investors, attacked to previous CEO earlier this year. In cooperation with these activists, there were also new board members appointed in May. They wanted a new strategic plan which consists of the following:

Revamp executive management - recruiting a top-flight CEO to lead Bed Bath going forward and instill a world-class winning culture. We plan to launch a search in the near term to address this key position. Reverse sales weakness - fixing the merchandise over-assortment problem through a detailed SKU rationalization process as well as developing a merchandise architecture that will better resonate with customers. Making the in-store experience something that drives traffic to the stores will be a major priority. Turn around Company culture - increase focus on employee training and education to improve motivation; empower employees to better use technology and improve customer experience. Significantly expand gross margins - improve vendor relations and drive profits by establishing a direct sourcing strategy and private label program as well as fixing mix issues created by the Company's shift to commoditized and lower margin products. Implement cost cutting - conducting an extensive reassessment of the increases in expenses over the last five years, including the explosion of the Company's advertising budget, seemingly endless array of initiatives that have failed to produce meaningful results and extensive use of consultants. Improve inventory - increasing inventory turns which would result in a substantial release of cash tied up in slow moving goods. Fix capital allocation - reviewing all non-core businesses and assessing their value as part of the business or their potential value to other parties. Excess cash created could be applied to share or debt repurchases, both of which are significantly accretive given discounted trading levels. Lastly, the increase in capital expenditures will be addressed. Source: Business Wire

So far, the only thing that is executed is the revamp of executive management. There are initiatives for the other highlights, but they still have to be executed or have to prove themselves. This is where the opportunity lies. The CEO has the right background coming from Target as Chief Merchandising Officer. As he implements and executes on these strategic initiatives, we should see a recovery in Bed Bath's financials. Along with the recovery of the financials, higher multiples become justified again as well. So, while the share rebound of 100% since August looks spectacular, it's only the beginning.

Getting Revenue Growth Back On Track

In its latest quarter earnings, Bed Bath's outlook was $11.4 billion of revenue. This is a 5% decrease from last year. Bed Bath is taking several short-term measures to address this. They refresh rapidly 160 high-volume and most profitable stores to reset store experience and drive traffic. This should get the revenue at physical stores higher. Together with this, they also reduce inventory to make room for newer products.

An aggressive reduction of up to $1 billion of inventory is expected to be executed over the next 18 months, including the removal of excess aged inventory from our stores anticipated before the 2019 holiday season. This effort should allow us to quickly reset inventory levels in both our stores and distribution centers, as well as refresh our assortment, providing for newness and higher-margin products, all in an effort to drive customer traffic and support top-line performance. Source: shareholder letter 9-4-2019

The reduction of inventory did go together with a write-down of $193 million on the inventory. In the earnings call, it was mentioned this should be the only write-down and provide room for a newer assortment, which is essential to get revenue growing again. The target of $1 billion inventory reduction is steep, but I think it's good that they aim high.

These efforts are all focused on short-term revenue recovery and mainly occur in the brick-and-mortar stores. More important in the long term are Bed Bath's efforts to get more digital growth. An omnichannel approach should be key in Bed Bath's business.

A good sign is the black Friday deals that Bed Bath launched for the first time. They were noticed by several experts like Warren Shoulberg and Coresight. It's a clear statement at the start of the holiday shopping season that Bed Bath is here to stay. This could be the first step to revenue growth.

Increasing Online Sales

Investments in customer-facing digital channels and customer convenience to better meet the customer where and how they want to shop and how they want to receive their purchases Source: Q2 investor presentation

Bed Bath is active in a business where a lot of costumers still like to shop at the store. This doesn't mean they'll buy it at the store as well. That's where an omnichannel approach comes into play. Especially, the BOPIS (buy online, pickup in-store) seems to attract a lot of online business. Bed Bath doesn't provide separate results for their online and offline sales, which is debatable. It's hard to assess how far along they are in e-commerce on the one hand. On the other hand, it doesn't matter where the goods are sold, as long as they get sold. I believe the latter is important to remember because, as an investor, I like profits. It doesn't matter as much where those profits were made.

We also plan to convert our reserve online pickup in-store service to Buy Online Pickup In-Store, to provide more convenience for customers to quickly pick up items at the store and enable conveniences like curbside pickup or lockers. These positive changes are yielding favorable results in our mobile app sales, which have grown over 90% year-over-year in the second quarter. Source: Q2 earnings call

The increasing mobile app sales are encouraging. It will be interesting to see how the performance of Bed Bath has been during the shopping season. I expect to see the first results of the new strategy in the following quarters.

Decreasing Costs: Launch Of New Private Label Brands

While getting revenue growth is important, profitability is also an important factor when evaluating a company. This has also been an issue over the past few years. While growing revenues can help profitability as well, it's also important to look at the cost side. The launch of these private labels will certainly help. They can purchase goods at a lower price and provide customers more value while keeping gross profit margin at a higher level. Source: Q2 investor presentation

The Dividend Is Covered, There Is Room For Buybacks

Bed Bath pays a quarterly dividend of 0.17$ or 0.68$ yearly. Excluding write-offs and transformation costs, they expect earnings per share of $2.08 and $2.13. This means they have a payout ratio of about 32.7%, and the dividend is sufficiently covered.

There is, besides the dividend, still room for share repurchases, which they did in the past quarters. They could also opt for opportunistic debt repurchases as mentioned in the strategic plan of the activist investors.

The Debt Is Under Control

Bed Bath carries a long-term debt of about $1.5B, which has been stable over the past years. This debt was issued in 2014, to use in a share repurchase program. Looking back, this was not the best decision at the time. Still, the debt they have can be controlled. At the end of fiscal 2018, Bed Bath mentioned a debt leverage rate of 0.8. This should be the net debt/EBITDA rate. With lower revenue and transformation costs, this rate could increase a bit. In my view, debt should remain controllable.

The long-term debt exists of unsecured notes and is only repayable in 2024, 2034, and 2044. These bonds are all trading under par at the moment. In fiscal 2018, the company repurchased a small amount of the 2024 notes. It could further repurchase them to reduce interest expenses.

Bed Bath Valuation

I talked a lot about the revenue and how they are going to get it growing again. I also talked about increasing gross profit margins as well. Now, let's take a look at how this translates into financials. We'll see how improving margins on top of increasing revenue could leverage valuation. Just to be clear, the year ending 03/02/2019 is fiscal year 2018 and so forth.

2015 2016 2017 2018 Revenue $12.1B $12.2B $12.3B $12B Gross margin 38.1% 37.4% 36% 34.12% Gross profit $4.62B $4.57B $4.44B $4.10B SG&A $3.20B $3.44B $3.68B $3.68B Net earnings* $1.41B $1.13B $0.76B $0.37B*

*Excluding one-off items, like impairments

As can be seen, a lower gross margin led to much lower net earnings as SG&A (selling, general and administrative) increased as well. This led to the low valuation of Bed Bath today. There are some positive signs here. In the latest quarter, SG&A expenses were reduced by $47M in comparison to last year.

If we consider the lower SG&A expenses, expect gross margin to improve slightly and revenue to recover a bit as well. We could see something along those numbers in the next year:

2019 2020 Revenue $11.4B $11.6B Gross margin 33.8% 34% Gross profit $3.85B $3.94B SG&A $3.6B $3.6B Net earnings* $0.25B $0.34B

*Excluding one-off items, like impairments, severance costs

The estimates for 2019 are based on management estimates mentioned in the Q2 investor presentation. In 2020, I assumed a slight increase in revenue, a bit higher gross margin and more or less the same SG&A. This already has a huge effect on net earnings. The street isn't as optimistic about 2020 and expects a further decline in revenue. They do expect slightly higher EPS, which could also be driven by share buybacks. The strategy and CEO will determine the outcome.

Risks

Bed Bath has set the first steps in the right direction. There is still a lot to be executed. The new CEO is promising but will need time to implement the strategy. Concretely, the inventory reduction of $1 billion is a steep target. This target could be missed or there could happen further inventory write-downs. This risk is reflected in the share price and bond prices.

Other initiatives have to prove themselves as well. The increase in profitability through more private labels is a logical move. Still, it hasn't proven itself yet. The financial estimates I put forward are hard to predict. Bed Bath has been suffering under write-offs and exceptional expenses. The changes of Bed Bath could cause more write-offs and costs. It could take longer than expected for the CEO to implement the new strategy put forward by activists.

Valuation Comparison To Williams-Sonoma And Target

I'm going to compare the valuations of Bed Bath to Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) and Target (NYSE:TGT). Before I get into the valuation, I would like to point out the differences between these companies.

Williams-Sonoma is the most comparable to Bed Bath. Williams-Sonoma does have a much larger part of revenue coming from online sales. It's above 55% of its revenue. Bed Bath doesn't specify how much comes from online sales, but we can presume it's lower. Williams-Sonoma has also been performing better over the last years with higher revenue growth and better margins. So, a higher valuation is justified to some extent.

Target is a pretty different company from Bed Bath. It's a much larger general merchandise retailer. Target has shown much better results over the past years and is trading at a historically high multiple. I included it in the comparison because it's still also a retailer. Besides, it shows the large divergence in valuation over the past few years.

I used the EV to EBITDA valuation because it takes into account a couple of things. EV or enterprise value equals the market cap, including the net debt (or deducting net cash). The EBITDA is the most comparable because it excludes all one-time write-offs etc. This chart demonstrates exactly my point: Bed Bath is valued to low both historically and in comparison to peers.

A Fragmented Industry

The next picture comes from an investor presentation of Williams-Sonoma. This offers for Bed Bath an appealing opportunity.

There are still ~25,000 relatively small companies active in the home furnishings market. A further consolidation should offer opportunities for larger companies. I don't expect Bed Bath will pursue acquisitions itself. But smaller retailers could disappear due to the changing environment. This provides another chance to get revenue growing again.

Summary And Key Takeaway

Bed Bath shares recovered phenomenally, and there is still a long way to go upwards. This is supported by the new strategy, the valuation in correlation to peers and the valuation in correlation to its history. The dividend could provide a nice income while waiting for further share price hike. The buybacks at this price level support the share price nicely and will improve the EPS. Bed Bath is a buy at this price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.