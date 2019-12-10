The Bullish Case For New Age Beverages In 2020

Sentiment towards the company and the stock is extremely negative. Meanwhile volume has dried up and short positions are very high, and shorts could be set for a rough ride.

I am a shareholder of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV), currently more of a bagholder, as I am down 60% from my purchase price on this stock. While I am not clearly enthusiastic about the performance of the company and the stock price, I am starting to see some signals that might point to a possible turnaround in 2020.

First, let’s make a recap of what went wrong for the company in 2019. Here the answer is pretty much everything.

The year started with high hopes for the company as they introduced Marley CBD. Management even hinted to over 100MM in pre-orders in a conference call.

“Since October 2018, over 125,000 national accounts and distributors have signed on to sell Marley+CBD Mellow Mood. Significant demand for CBD drinks is expected in 2019, with the U.S. market for CBD drinks expected to reach $260 million by 2022, according to analysts at Canaccord Genuity.”

Then came the FDA and ruined the party. Selling CBD in food is illegal, the FDA says. So why are so many retailers selling it?

The current situation is still very confusing as some small companies are selling CBD-infused beverages in the market and NBEV is not able to commercialize the product given its status as a publicly traded company. The introduction of the Marley + CBD product line was the backbone of the company's strategy going forward, so the FDA prohibition was a huge blow to the company which forced it to establish a new strategy.

China crackdown on MLM companies and the trade war with the US

In 2018, New Age Beverages announced the purchase of Morinda, a company 5 times the size of NBEV with operations in 60 countries around the world. Most of its business is done in Japan and China. The operation was promoted as generating the 40th largest beverage company in the world and the fastest-growing beverage company in the world. As it turns out, like many other things at NBEV, the reality is not so much like it is being told. Morinda does sell beverages, mainly very expensive bottles of Tahitian Noni Juice, but this is not a traditional beverage company. They have an army of 200,000 independent salespeople that work as a multi-level-marketing company. Morinda is an MLM company that happens to sell beverages.

At the beginning of the year, the Chinese government cracked down on a couple of MLM companies operating in China and that put the whole sector on stand-by. This, coupled with some anti-American sentiment among people in China due to the ongoing trade war between the US and China considerably cooled the operations of Morinda in China and hurt sales and financial results. The only good outcome from this situation is that the company avoided paying a 15MM performance fee to Morinda's previous owners as the business performed below some financial objectives.

Joining the “pot stocks” market craze

The legalization of marijuana consumption in some states and countries around the world and the wild expectations of pundits regarding the size and growth of this new market, generated a clear bubble in the few publicly traded “pot stocks.” This frenzy even prompted the appearance of sector-specific ETFs aiming at this new “disrupting” industry. I personally never believed the hype and I was wondering what the analysts touting the industry were actually smoking. Marijuana, after all, is just a plant and it can be grown on anybody’s garden or balcony.

With the announcement of the imminent launch of a CBD-infused beverage back in January 2019 and given the limited amount of publicly-traded companies, NBEV was immediately touted as a new “pot stock” and the stock price rapidly multiplied. The problem for investors that came after the CBD announcement is that the “pot bubble” popped and stock prices have come down 80% from its highs dragging NBEV along, despite not even selling a single Marley CBD can.

End of the year tax-loss selling

Given the dismal stock price performance, and given the huge profits obtained this year in the American stock market, it is no wonder that NBEV is a great candidate for end of the year tax-loss selling. As I write this article, the stock price is trying to hold on to the $2 level, trading volume has dropped enormously which indicates very little enthusiasm by market participants in the stock and short interest remains very high. After such punishment, it is hard to commit new money to this company and I believe management is now fully aware that they should start delivering if they want to stay in business.

Reasons to expect a turnaround in 2020

I basically believe management is coming to the realization that time is running out. Past is the time the company can be forgiven because they were acquiring other smaller players and building the company's product portfolio. New announcements will probably generate no excitement like in the past, so this is showtime for management. At the current price trying to raise new capital is extremely expensive and dilutive, and probably the reason why the company has not sold any new shares under the ATM agreement since September. Insiders hold 25% of the stock so it is not in their interest to sell more shares, besides they don’t need to do so, as they have a decent balance sheet with 68 MM in cash and 24 MM in debt. 2020 will probably mark if this company has a future or it will end up in the pink sheets market.

MARLEY CBD coming to market but under another company

As the company has come to the realization that they won’t be able to commercialize the Marley CBD products in the US, they have found a way of getting into the market through their partnership with private Canadian company Docklight Brands. They have a 50/50 profit sharing agreement with Docklight. They are starting now to commercialize the product and even though it is a profit-sharing agreement, it is better than having nothing, besides it generates no costs to the company and in the meantime generates brand awareness and they are testing the market. In the meantime, they got approval to commercialize CBD-infused beverages in Japan and they will be entering the market by January 2020.

China is coming online

Finally, the restrictions in China were lifted and the company resumed normal business in the month of September. That month they had sales of $7.6MM, which represented an increase of 5% vs. the year before and +91% over the previous month. For a company the size of NBEV, this market is very important and should start to contribute positively in 2020.

Tackling NABD negative contribution to the business

They are starting to tackle the drag on earnings the North American Brands Division (NABD) is on the company. They have hired Mr. Sonnois, founder of BWR “Brands Within Reach” with great experience in the industry to run this division and has been offered a very interesting incentive package that I believe he must think is achievable.

From the latest 10-Q: “Commencing on the effective date of the ICA, the Company is required to provide special performance incentives to Mr. Sonnois consisting of issuing unregistered shares of Common Stock with a fair value of $1.5 million if NABD’s gross profit is $10.0 million or more for the first 12 consecutive months of the agreement, an additional $1.5 million of shares if NABD’s gross profit is $20.0 million or more for the first 24 consecutive months, and an additional $2.0 million of shares if NABD’s gross profit is $35.0 million or more for the first 36 consecutive months of the agreement. All shares issued for the special performance incentives will vest immediately upon achievement of the performance targets.”

This is a division that had NEGATIVE GROSS MARGIN of 3MM last quarter, so if we can get them to contribute 10MM to gross profit that would make for a huge improvement.

In the last conference call, management spent considerable time explaining how difficult it is to manage their rapid growth and the integration of different companies. That is understandable, but to find out that they were managing the whole US market with only two salespeople was demoralizing. Now with the acquisition of BWR they have increased that number to a team of 20/25 people (why can't Brent Willis give precise numbers?).

The way management has run the business in North America so far is very disappointing. Most of the brands they acquired are currently selling less than what they were selling before, to the point that some, like Maverick and possibly Marley might take impairment charges in the upcoming quarter. I am hopeful that Mr. Sonnois and his team will contribute positively to turn around this division and start finally building their own brands in the marketplace.

A new Chief Marketing Officer was recently appointed by NBEV. I will recommend Mrs. Garlikov to look at the work of other small beverages companies with limited budgets to see how you can build a name without betting the barn. One good example is a company I covered in the past, SodaStream (NASDAQ:SODA) (see this article). They built a presence in social media and TV with short and funny ads. How come a company that has the rights to the Marley brand with 70 million followers in Facebook cannot come up with even a YouTube video? The Bob Marley family are shareholders of NBEV. When it comes to marketing, next to nothing has been done here, so there is only room for improvement.

Conclusion

I believe management has so far spent a lot of time and resources building the company but they have overlooked some of the day-to-day operations of the businesses they put together. The time and the pressure is now to deliver on what was promised and I see them starting to take the right steps towards executing on their strategy. It is hard to be enthusiastic at this point, so I am not planning on investing any more until we get some real evidence that the business is moving along.

The potential is there to become a very profitable investment. The stock currently sells for roughly 50% sales so if they can simply stop losing money, and given the high 30% short interest on the stock, we could easily see the stock go up 100% from here. If finally the restrictions on CBD commercialization in the US are lifted, we are looking at a multi-bagger opportunity. But first, they have to stop losing money.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBEV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.