Mirati Therapeutics: A Classic Philip Fisher Growth Stock

Mirati Therapeutics epitomizes a Phillip Fisher growth equity. That's to say, it has rallied robustly yet there's much more growth to come.

How effective are the company's research and development efforts in relation to its size? - Philip Fisher

Back on Oct. 24, 2017, Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) exchanged hands at $5.20 when I first featured it in an expert interview. The stock continues its mega climb over the years. As of yesterday's trading session, Mirati shares stood at the staggering $95.97. Altogether, this Philip Fisher's growth stock garnered strong profits for IBI members.

As you can see, there are mega returns in bioscience investment. But you have to be hungry and aggressive in searching for those investment gems. That's where I come in. My goal is to make your tasks easier. I do both fundamentals and technical research. And if you use a mixed trading and investing strategy like me, you're bound to gain even better results. In this article, I'll feature a fundamental update on Mirati and provide my expectations for this growth equity.

Figure 1: Mirati stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of San Diego California, Mirati is engaged in the development and commercialization of drugs to serve the unmet needs in various cancers. Harnessing the power of precision medicine, Mirati uses next-generation genomic tests for patients with specific mutations. That way, the treatment efficacy and safety are optimized.

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: Mirati)

Combination Therapy Is The Key

You might not think much of combination treatment. But I believe that it's very important for combating cancer. As the cornerstone of management, combination therapy attacks several cancer targets at once. This way, there's less time for these rogue cells to evolve in rendering the therapy obsolete.

Since it's a broad-spectrum tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), the lead medicine (sitravatinib) simultaneously knocks out various tyrosine kinases. They include RET, CBL, CHR4q12, DDR, and Trk. Consequently, this suppresses multiple signaling pathways responsible for tumor survival.

But that's not all. Mirati is hitting cancers with more combo. That is to say, the firm is combining sitravatinib with other immune checkpoint inhibitors ("ICIs"). Despite its long name, ICIs are simply medicines that remove the brake that cancer cells exert on the immune system. With that suppression removed, the patient's natural defense system can kick in to fight cancer more vigorously.

Hence, I'd expect the combination of sitravatinib with an ICI, i.e. nivolumab (Opdivo), to deliver the ultimate treatment synergy. Regarding clinical advancement, the said combo is in Phase 3 and 2 investigations for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other tumors. As I forecasted, the latest data release at the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer 34th Annual Meeting turned out quite promising.

Aside from sitravatinib, Mirati is pushing for the aggressive development of MRTX849. As he captured the essence of the latest development, the President and CEO (Charles Baum, M.D., Ph.D.) remarked,

The recent data presented demonstrate that MRTX849 treatment can result in clinical responses at well tolerated doses. We believe that MRTX849 clinical combinations, including the combination of MRTX849 with TNO155 in our collaboration with Novartis, will significantly increase the eligible patient population. We continue to expand and accelerate our KRAS programs and expect to continue expanding our team, including the addition of commercial talent so that we are ready to deliver our novel cancer therapies to the patients most in need.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your wellbeing, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 3Q2019 earnings report for the period that ended on Sept. 30.

As follows, Mirati procured $988K in revenues compared to none for the same period a year prior. Since the drugs are still in development, you should run through other meaningful metrics. Now the research and development (R&D) invested for the respective periods registered at $47.3M and $23.6M. I view the 100.4% R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

That aside, there was a $54.2M ($1.38 per share) net loss compared to $27.5M ($0.85 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, this underlies a 62.3% bottom-line depreciation. Because Mirati is aggressively expanding drug development, I expect the company to spend more and thereby widens its net loss.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Mirati)

About the balance sheet, Mirati had $454.2M in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments vs. $222.8M for December last year. Based on the $58.0M quarterly OpEx rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 3Q2021 before the need for an offering.

On that subject, you should check the dilution rate. As the shares outstanding increased from 32.4M to 39.1M, my math yields the 20.6% annual dilution. At this rate, Mirati easily cleared my 30% cutoff for a profitable investment.

Potential Risks

At this point in its growth cycle, the main concern for Mirati is if the company can continue to generate strong data for the various studies that assess sitravatinib and Opdivo. If the combination drugs failed to achieve robust results, the stock will likely tumble over 50% and vice versa.

Similar risks apply to the early trials of MRTX-849. As a young company, Mirati can overexert itself by growing too aggressively that it might run into potential cash flow constraint. From a trading perspective, the stock might give up some gains after a mega rally. Nonetheless, I believe it will continue to move higher in the long run.

Conclusion

In all, I recommend Mirati a buy with the four out of five stars rating. Based on the early data and sound underlying science, I believe that both sitravatinib and MRTX849 will post positive data for most franchises. As such, I graded their chances of clinical success a 65%. You might believe that's low. However, 65% means a "more than favorable" probability of success in my analytical system. Several years from now, you can expect sitravatinib to gain FDA approval. And the commercialization efforts will translate into blockbuster sales. With multiple high probability catalysts, it's spaghetti to sauce that Mirati shares will continue to rally.

As usual, the choice to buy, sell, or hold Mirati is ultimately yours to make. In my view, if you banked sizable profits you should sell half of your shares while letting the rest ride further upsides. Last but not least, I know it's your call. But you should try a mixed trading/investing strategy that I detailed here. That way, you can maximize your returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.