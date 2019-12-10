15% Recession Probability In The Next 6 To 12 Months (Turning Points For The Week Of December 2-6)

The leading numbers are mostly positive with the exception of manufacturing data.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction - to determine if the economy has reached a "Turning Point."

Conclusion: my recession probability is 15%. Manufacturing is the main area of concern: orders are down, which has caused a drop in weekly hours, which has negatively impacted industrial production. Other numbers are pointing towards a continued expansion: there is little to no stress in the financial markets, the housing market is strong as is the labor market.

Long-Leading Indicators

The long-leading indicators are mostly at non-threatening levels. Let's start with various measures of risk and leverage in the financial system:

Above are five measures of risk from the St. Louis, Kansas City, and Chicago Federal Reserve. All are below 0. The only potential problem is the Chicago Fed's Non-Financial Leverage Subindex (in purple) which is rising but still below 0. As for specific indicators, they remain at expansionary levels. The BBB yield is still near 5-year lows (left chart) while the money supply is expanding at a near-5-year high (right chart).

The only potential area of concern are CCC bond yields, which are drifting higher. However, they remain below the energy-sector-caused spike that occurred in 2015-2016.

Long-leading indicator conclusion: most of the data here is positive. There are a few potentially worrying developments, but they are limited.

Leading Indicators

Let's start with the yield curve: The 10 year-3-month curve is still positive. The belly of the curve (the 7/5/2-year-1-year section) has come in modestly over the last few weeks but remains positive, as has ... ... the wider 10/7/5-year-3 month section.

This week, a very astute commenter noted that as the yield curve has already contracted, a recessionary indicator has already been given. This could very well be true this time as well. However, in November 12's column, I noted that the last three inversions were accompanied by other events (oil price spikes, bubbles bursting) that were just as likely to cause the recession. We'll know in the next 18-24 months who was right.

The main problem continues to be weakness in the manufacturing sector: Orders for consumer durable goods have stabilized over the last two years (left chart); they're now contracting on a Y/Y basis (right chart). Manufacturer's orders for non-defense capital goods ex-aircraft exhibit the same pattern.

This has led to a drop in the weekly hours worked by manufacturing employees. (This week's ISM manufacturing PMI indicated the weakness has continued.)

However, other leading measures are positive.

Building permits are at 5-year highs

The stock market is at/near highs

The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is low

Leading indicators conclusion: as with the long-leading numbers, the data here is mostly positive. The housing and labor markets are in very good shape and the financial markets are elevated. The primary issue is the manufacturing sector, where orders have stagnated leading to a drop in hours.

Coincidental Data

Last week, the BLS released the latest labor market report, which contained a 266,000 monthly increase in establishment employment. Here are the 3, 6, and 12-month moving averages to remove the monthly noise: All three are now back to the 200,000/month level.

There is one potential problem with the data, which I noted on Friday:

The only cautionary note I'd make with this report is that, due to the GM strike, there was a 97,000 swing in manufacturing jobs, which contracted by 43,000 in October but expanded by 54,000 in November. That would account for 88% of this month's headline increase.

We'll need the next few months of data to see if December's number was a one-off, strike-impacted number or not.

To round out my discussion on industrial data, here is industrial production: Industrial production has been trending more-or-less sideways for the last 18 months (left chart). It's now contracting on a Y/Y basis (right chart).

Coincidental data conclusion: the data here is mostly positive. Industrial production is the only area of weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.