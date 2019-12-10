Match Group: Superior Subscription Models Are Not 'Designed To Be Deleted'

Despite Match conquering online dating through consolidation, structural customer LTV limits will prevent it from becoming a long-term compounder from here.

Dating Services targeting long-term relationships will suffer from high churn and poor retention; short-term relationship services are capped by revenue and ARPU; this is evident by the small TAM.

Online dating is exploding in popularity, but the inability for dating service businesses like Match to build long-term customer relationships will limit market cap potential.

"Designed to be Deleted"

Technology is changing the way we work, how we spend our free time, and how we form new connections. With the stigma of online dating fading over time, Match Group (MTCH) has risen to become an 800-pound gorilla by slowly consolidating the online dating industry through acquisition.

While the data that chronicles the rise of online dating is breathtaking, the underlying business model of Match is flawed. On the surface level, Match has characteristics of a quality market-dominating business. Strong network effects on Match's platforms are evidence that the company indeed has a strong moat.

However, the underlying economics of online dating are unfavorable, thus monetizing the user base is a challenge. This underlying problem is summarized by the tagline of Match's newest acquisition Hinge; "The dating app designed to be deleted."

Creating a product that is "designed to be deleted" is not a great business model. With the rise of subscription models, enterprise software companies that are able to book revenue over long periods of time creates enormous lifetime customer value. The factors affecting lifetime customer value computations are number of customers, churn, retention, ARPU, and revenue.

Consider enterprise software names such as Salesforce (CRM) and ServiceNow (NOW). These businesses provide the backbone to an enterprise's digital operation. Despite meager earnings, these businesses command premium valuations because of lifetime customer value. Salesforce and ServiceNow do not create products that are designed to be deleted.

This characteristic spreads across the portfolio of Match products, not just Hinge. Dating apps focused on longer versus shorter-term relationships will struggle on opposite ends of the spectrum when considering lifetime customer value. The overall dynamic is very negative.

A Binary Dynamic

Match Group customers can be separated into two groups: those seeking a long-term relationship, and those seeking a short-term fling.

By simple logic, greater care goes into screening potential long-term partners compared with short-term flings. This is fully reflected in the various price points for Match's suite of products.

Product Price Per Month Tinder $9.99 (Under Age 30) $19.99 (30+) Match $35.99 Hinge $9.99 Plenty of Fish $19.35 (two month period)

Age is also an important factor, as older people will generally be more able to pay for dating services. But regardless, the more impactive factor is what type of relationship the customer is looking for. Applications targeting more serious relationships are more expensive.

If products like Match and Hinge, long-term relationship builders, are effective in performing as designed, the parent company suffers. If a customer meets a lifetime partner on Match or Hinge, the customer will stop paying for and using the product. Contrary to superb subscription models, Match will struggle on all fronts of the lifetime customer value model. Churn will be high, and retention low. Even if customers are willing to pay more for sites geared towards longer-term relationships, this benefit is not offset by the fact that customer acquisition costs will be stratospheric in moderating churn.

Platforms connecting users in search of long-term relationships are designed to be deleted, and that's bad for business.

Fling Apps Have The Opposite Problem

On the flip side of this binary dynamic, short-term relationships are actually more valuable to dating applications but still have their issues.

Source

Tinder's popular swiping interface has become Match's cash cow. Tinder's superior interface has created network effects that give it an edge over all other dating apps. Given the old adage that "dating is a numbers game," the numbers are most favorable on Tinder given the number of users.

Short-term relationships in fact, create more long-term value for online dating businesses because users are less likely to have the end goal of a relationship in mind.

Source

Notice the difference in marketing materials between Tinder and Hinge. Tinder is the equivalent of an anthem celebrating the single lifestyle. By capturing the carefree single youth, Tinder is better suited than more serious apps to retain users. Those who are content with consistently meeting new people as opposed to settling into a relationship will be more likely to continue to use the app over a longer period of time. But, instead of churn being the bigger issue, Tinder is up against a revenue wall.

Tinder users that do not desire a long-term relationship will not be as compelled to pay for the service. Tinder's popularity will persist because the single lifestyle dynamic will keep users on the platform, getting them to pay is the challenge. The incremental benefit for quality is not worth it for users not seeking a life partner, and despite the stigma fading for online dating, the stigma of paying for online dating is very much alive.

Financials And Valuation

Tinder's overarching leadership position in online dating is important to note, but too much emphasis can be placed on user trends. The company can only spend cash to grow the business or disperse to shareholders, it cannot spend users. Given expected churn is high, user numbers will never tell the whole story.

2015 2016 2017 2018 TTM Market Cap 2,810 4,300 8,270 12,040 19,002 Cash Flow 210 230 320 600 650 Price/CF 13.4x 18.7x 25.8x 20.1x 29.2x

On a cash flow basis, Match has not been in bargain territory since 2015. Even with the market in a tailspin in late 2018 and an overreaction based on the introduction of Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) dating service, Match still wasn't particularly cheap. A seven-bagger in 4 years is nothing to scoff at, but not only is the stock expensive on a historical basis, it is expensive compared to businesses with similar models.

Match's poor lifetime customer value does not deserve a premium valuation. Match commands a massive premium to Chinese comparable Momo (MOMO). Momo's pure-play dating app only generated about 7% of the company's revenue in the most recent quarter. With higher growth and much less penetration into the Chinese market, Momo trades at nearly 1/3 of Match's valuation.

Other social platforms like Facebook and Twitter (TWTR) also look like a bargain compared to Match. The difference is Facebook and Twitter are advertisement-driven, Match's subscription model can be compared with Salesforce and ServiceNow when assessing lifetime customer value.

Salesforce is growing faster, has higher quality customers resulting in higher lifetime customer value, and trades at a similar multiple. Match struggles to square up against peers.

Total Addressable Market

I estimate the market size for online dating to be about $2.7 billion based on actual and estimates of revenue for some of the larger players.

Revenue (2018 in millions) Market Share Match Group $1,960 72.6% eharmony ≈$250 9.3% Bumble $162 6.0% Zoosk ≈$50 1.9% Meet Group $179 6.6% Other $100 3.6% Total $2,701 100%

With nearly three quarters of the market, Match is clearly in the driver's seat. But, even with data suggesting the number of couples meeting online is going parabolic, the total market size is still incredibly small. Match not only trades at a premium based on its own metrics, Match trades at over 7x industry revenue.

With more and more relationships beginning online, users' reluctance to pay, and use of free products enable users to benefit more from online dating products than is reflected in the financials of these businesses.

The underlying problem of Match's limited TAM is the lack of ability to establish long-term customer relationships and reoccurring revenue through the subscription model. There are far better options when exploring subscription growth models than Match.

The combination of poor lifetime customer value, stretched cash flow multiples, and small total addressable market means that Match Group has all of the ingredients to set up underperformance of the broader markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO, FB, NOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.