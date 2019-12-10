Principal Financial Group: The Beaten Down Giant

The business has been beaten down on a fundamental level as well, and needs more of a catalyst.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) has four broad segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S. Special Benefits Insurance and U.S. Individual Life Insurance. The company provides insurance, pension plans, provident funds, mutual funds, etc. globally.

PFG is bearer of big accolades:

219th on Fortune magazine's list of the Largest 500 Corporations based on revenues. (May 2019)

Ranked 404th on the Forbes Global 2000 list, which recognizes the world's biggest and most powerful companies.

Charts

The company's ETFs have moved largely in parallel to the market, but the company has been beaten down.

To be fair to the market, they had their reasons. The company reported major falls in revenues and earnings starting Q4 2017. The total AUM for the company dropped almost $42 Billion in 2018. The revenues have picked up from its lows, but earnings have failed to catch pace.

The convergence of 50-day moving average with the 200-day moving average means we have reached a conjuncture that warrants closer look at fundamental factors at play.

Fundamentals

The most important operation for the company is how it invests money, and hence, how much they are earning from those investments. Insurance business in particular derives majority of its income that way. Though the segment makes up a large portion in company's revenues, on a trailing-twelve-months basis, it has received quite some beating to the earnings.

The company is trying to gain ground

The biggest announcement from the company came in April 2019 when it announced that it would buy Wells Fargo & Co.'s retirement plan services business for $1.2 billion. This will give PFG a greater presence in markets serving mid-sized companies in the US. The combined entity would be one of the largest retirement services providers in the US.

This deal is to be completed using cash from the company's coffers and about $400 to $500 million in new debt.

The two entities are expected to be fully integrated by 2022. As per the management, it will fetch $425 million in revenue annually at a pre-tax return of 28% to 32%. These margins are higher than what Principal's current business is generating cumulatively but the add-on is still a tiny number on the map.

Bottom line? Although the company might be in its lows currently, it will require major upgrades on the micro as well as macro level to see it levitating again.

