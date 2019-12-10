Why Russian Compliance With The Last And Latest OPEC+ Agreements Is Doubtful

Russia has not explained how it is going to cut another 70,000 b/d effective January 1st and so it is highly doubtful.

And Saudi oil minister said everyone needs to comply with the last agreement as a condition for the latest.

Source: OPEC.

At the OPEC Joint Press Conference on December 7, 2018, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said his country had agreed to reduce its production by 228,000 b/d from the October level. Production had surged to its highest point (11.418 million barrels per day) ahead of the sanctions to go into effect on Iran in early November. He also explained that the cut would be gradual, as it had been before, referring to early 2018, given the climatic and technological differences in the Russian oil industry.

Throughout 2019, Russia failed to make the cut overall. The only three months in which Russia did comply with the OPEC+ cuts were May, June, and July, when an issue involving contaminated oil cut Russian pipeline supplies to refineries in eastern Europe and Germany.

On the sidelines of a Saudi-Russian forum in October, Novak reiterated that Russia was committed to complying 100 percent of its cuts through the end of the year. Russia would comply at 100 percent with its share of cuts as early as in October, Novak said.

Russia’s oil production edged down to 11.23 million barrels per day in the first half of October, yet Moscow remained above its quota. Novak said that the country aimed to stick to its OPEC+ commitment in November. But according to production data from Russia’s energy ministry seen and converted into barrels by Bloomberg, Russia pumped 11.244 mmbd between November 1 and 26, exceeding its quota by 54,000 b/d.

Novak has given various explanations for its non-compliance, including the difficulty of slashing output amid the harsh climate and geological conditions of many of its oil-producing regions during winter months. In March and April, the Energy Ministry explained away its higher output by claiming production-sharing agreements with international partners should be excluded when calculating total production. He said recent gas-field startups may hinder compliance efforts.

At the press conference on December 6, 2019, Saudi Energy Minister HRH Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman explained to the media that KSA’s voluntary contribution to the cuts would only go into effect when they see everybody doing what they were supposed to do. Mr. Novak did not explain how Russia would come into compliance with the initial 1.2 million barrel cut, or how it could cut an additional 70,000 b/d effective January 1st.

Source: OPEC.

Oddly, Prince Salman said during the conference that Novak had to catch a plane, if there were no more questions for him. It seemed as if he wanted the Russian to leave ASAP, before being asked about how Russia would comply, given the previous explanations given.

Source: OPEC.

Conclusions

Former Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih had said that the Russian oil industry has too many players, too many stakeholders, and too many points of view in December 2018. So the Saudis may just have to accept that Russia cannot comply.

The function of the Russian presence seems to be purely optical, to give the impression OPEC+ includes non-members, but in reality, they do not comply. It should be apparent from their behavior in 2019 that they may say they are going to comply but don’t.

The Prince may have to prove he is serious about not cutting deeper due to others' non-compliance. But I doubt very much he will. The whole deal is little more than show business and a farce, believable by only the truly naive or confirmation-biased.

New Member Limits To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services until December 31st and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here. After the end of the month, I may not accept new members again until April.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.