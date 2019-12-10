Coupa: Don't Buy Into Expensive Valuation Amid Decelerating Growth

Coupa still faces plenty of competition in the procurement space against SAP. I'd be wary of investing at lofty valuations amid a market tottering at all-time highs.

For the first time in what seems like a long time, longtime investor favorite Coupa Software (COUP) can't seem to find enough steam to continue its year-long rally. The SaaS company, best known for its cloud-based procurement software tool that has claimed to be the "Amazon" of the B2B purchasing space, just reported third-quarter results. But despite a healthy beat to Wall Street's top and bottom line expectations, including a three-point expansion in pro forma operating margins (which should generate excitement in a market that has recently started caring a lot more about tech companies' bottom lines), shares of Coupa have barely moved - in fact, as the market moved to new all-time highs in November/December, Coupa's gains have lagged behind.

To me, this is a clear signal that Coupa has reached the upper bounds of its valuation, a thesis I posited last quarter after the company's post-Q2 rally (shares were slightly higher than they stand today). There's nothing fundamentally wrong with Coupa - this is a fantastic, fast-growing company in a software market with a huge TAM and a proven business model that has seen improving operating margins. But as Coupa's rally becomes long in the teeth, it becomes more and more evident that most of this outperformance is already baked into Coupa's share price.

Let's do a quick check on where Coupa is currently trading. At current share prices in the ~$150 level, Coupa has a market cap of $9.60 billion. After we net off the $842 million of cash and $553 million of convertible debt on Coupa's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $9.31 billion.

For FY21, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenues of $485.8 million for Coupa, according to Yahoo Finance. This puts Coupa's current valuation at a heady 19.2x EV/FY21 revenues. Not only does this make Coupa one of the highest-valued stocks in the software sector, this also means that Coupa is trading at a richer multiple of revenues than most S&P 500 companies are trading at as a multiple of GAAP earnings. To me, that spread is unbelievable - and reminds us of the dangers of investing in frothy stocks at the peak of a bull market.

We also note that as a company whose business model is tethered to the volume and dollar amount of transactions conducted on its platform by businesses, Coupa may be more susceptible to a global macroeconomic slowdown than other SaaS companies. Coupa's own internal read on the global economy isn't too optimistic, per CEO Rob Bernshteyn's prepared remarks (key points highlighted) on the Q3 earnings call:

Now let's move on to Coupa's Business Spend Index or BSI, a leading indicator of economic growth based on analyzing hundreds of billions of dollars in aggregated and anonymized business spend. Today, we published the Q4 Coupa BSI. Before going into the results, let me once again make it clear that what we're seeing in the BSI data is not indicative of the trends we're seeing in Coupa's business. Our Q4, BSI suggests that although sentiment has ticked up slightly overall, US businesses continue to be cautious about the economy. At an industry level, confidence in the financial services sector continues to slow quarter-over-quarter. Also manufacturing sentiment continues to be low trend perhaps somewhat due to global trade tensions which have continued since last quarter. This quarter as part of the BSI, we also began looking at changes in spend for major products services and categories. Spend on commodities such as appliances and electrical equipment increased quarter-over-quarter, while spend on property, buildings and engineering services decreased."

To me, there's a clear bear case for Coupa shares at current prices: the stock is trading at an incredibly rich revenue multiple, global business spend is on the way down, and Coupa is still up against considerable competition from SAP's Ariba, which is still the market leader in procurement software. Steer clear here and invest in more value-oriented names.

Q3 download: beware decelerating growth

Yet another reason to avoid investing in Coupa at lofty valuations: the company's growth rates are headed downward. Take a look at the company's third-quarter earnings results below:

Figure 1. Coupa 3Q20 earnings results Source: Coupa 3Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 51% y/y to $101.8 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $96.2 million (+43% y/y) by a healthy eight-point margin. Still, however, we can't help but to notice that revenue growth decelerated three points from last quarter's 54% y/y growth rate.

Revenue wasn't the only metric that decelerated - billings of $105.4 million also grew only 54% y/y, dropping three points from last quarter's 57% y/y growth rate - yet another indicator that Coupa's longer-term demand may not be able to sustain in the >50% range for very long. Coupa expects this Billings growth rate to decelerate even further next quarter as well, per CEO Todd Ford's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

For calculated billings on a trailing 12-month basis, we expect to exit Q4 at a growth rate of approximately 40%. As a reminder, in Q4 of last year, we had a benefit of approximately $6 million to our calculated billings from the acquired deferred revenue from Hiperos which was on our balance sheet as of 1/31/19."

The only positive note to counteract Coupa's growth deceleration is the fact that the company did manage to raise its profitability levels. Q3 pro forma operating margins clocked in at 11.2%, a healthy 270bps improvement over the year-ago quarter of 8.5%. Pro forma EPS of $0.20 also resoundingly beat Wall Street consensus of $0.06, while year-to-date cash flows have continued to grow to $36.0 million, up 56% y/y from the prior year period.

One caution here, though, is that Coupa relies on fairly elevated levels of stock-based comp, making its pro forma and cash flow metrics appear advantaged. Though pro forma operating margins are well above breakeven, Coupa's GAAP operating margin this quarter clocked in at -16.6%, which is actually 190bps worse than -14.7% in the year-ago quarter. Though Coupa is profitable on a cash/ex-stock comp basis, it's still quite a ways away from hitting GAAP profitability.

Key takeaways

I see no reason to buy Coupa at the ~$150 level. The fact that the stock has stalled in this range over the past several months even as the broader market has crept upward is a strong indicator that investors can't afford to assign a higher multiple to Coupa stock. With a potentially softening global economy and decelerating billings metrics going into Q4, I'm content to stay on the sidelines for Coupa.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.