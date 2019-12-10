Why Washington Prime Group Should Cut Its Dividend

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), a REIT that specializes in owning malls, has been under increasing pressure after peer CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) suspended its common and preferred share dividends. While I may possess a cautiously optimistic outlook on CBL, a deep dive into Washington Prime's data is warranted to determine whether the company is a good income investment.

In addition to common shares, Washington Prime also offers preferred shares and unsecured bonds that investors can own. The common shares are currently trading at an unbelievable dividend yield of over 25%! The company's preferred shares, which are considered safer, still trade with a dividend yield of over 8.5%. Washington Prime has two unsecured bonds; one due this April, and the other due in August of 2024. The low yield on the 2020 note reflects the safety in the upcoming maturity, but the 2024 note has a coupon yield (coupon divided by cost) of 6.7% and a yield to maturity of 7.5%.

Source: Owner's spreadsheet with updated pricing data

There are a few indicators demonstrating stability within Washington Prime Group's operation. First, Washington Prime's occupancy appears rather stable, even if you strip out the fourth quarter outliers. In the third quarter of this year, Washington Prime reported occupancy of 92.9%, which was down from 93.1% in the same quarter of a year ago, but was better than 92.3%, which was recorded in the third quarter of 2017. Additionally, mall tenants reported a 4.6% year-over-year increase in sales in the third quarter. That sales growth is the highest reported since the second quarter of 2016.

Source: Quarterly Earnings Reports 2016-2019, uploaded into author's spreadsheet

While tenant sales and occupancy show signs of stability, there are other indicators demonstrating a problem. For Washington Prime Group, the company has had to lower rents to make spaces more attractive to tenants. With rents currently declining by 2.7% per year, there are no indications the negative trend has stabilized. The company's net operating income (NOI) is also trending negative. Not only has NOI been negative since 2016, the current 5.5% decline is the second largest quarterly decline of the previous three years.

Source: Quarterly Earnings Reports 2016-2019, uploaded into author's spreadsheet

Ultimately, the trump card as to whether Washington Prime Group is a good income investment is the company's cash flow generation. Washington Prime's free cash flow has been squeezed in 2019 by a combination of decreasing operating cash flows and increasing capital expenditures. The company also has six consecutive quarters of positive net borrowing (increased lending) over a trailing twelve-month period. Overall, Washington Prime's dividend is highly unsustainable.

Source: SEC 10-Q/K Data from 2016-2019 uploaded in author's spreadsheet

Simplifying the above chart can give clearer insight into why this is occurring. In order to avoid borrowing (or asset sales) to pay dividends, companies must generate sufficient free cash flow. Over the last twelve months, Washington Prime Group has generated $72 million in free cash flow. However, it's common and preferred dividend obligations over the same period stand at $237 million. Therefore, Washington Prime was $165 million short in covering its common dividend.

Source: SEC 10-Q/K Data from 2016-2019 uploaded in author's spreadsheet

Despite the lopsided cash drain from total dividends, Washington Prime Group can still cover its preferred dividends. As of the third quarter, Washington Prime's trailing four quarter preferred dividend liability is $14 million. Compared to $72 million in free cash flow over the same period, the company's free cash flow to preferred dividend coverage is slightly better than five to one.

Overall, I believe Washington Prime Group needs to cut its common dividend by 80%, and it should act as soon as possible. An 80% cut would balance the company's dividend obligations with its free cash flow and still create a dividend yield of greater than 5% for the common stock (although shares will likely sell off steeply and raise the yield higher). If Washington Prime continues to stubbornly maintain its dividend, it may come at the expense of the common and preferred dividends being suspended, but for the time being, I support an investment in Washington Prime's preferred shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG.PI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.