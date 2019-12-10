ITT Inc. Executing Well, But End-Market Weakness Could Create Opportunities For Investors

Although the oil & gas market is looking shaky and both chemicals and mining could see some near-term turbulence, ITT's low overall exposure to short-cycle markets is a positive.

ITT is gaining share with its brake pad and shock absorber products and new products for the EV market could drive even more growth in the coming years.

ITT management still has some tricks up its sleeve regarding margin leverage, with manufacturing improvements likely to help the connector business margins in 2020.

Industrials don’t move in lockstep through their cycles, and multi-industrial ITT Inc. (ITT) continues to benefit from both a stronger skew to process industries and company-specific share-gain drivers, not to mention better than expected margin leverage. With that, the stock has been a notable outperformer over the past year, beating its peer group by over 20%, with a strong run since reporting third quarter earnings.

Although I’m concerned that ITT could still see slowdown in the business (orders have been negative for two quarters), I think the nature of the company’s business mix will lead to a shallower, shorter slowdown than what many industrials are seeing. On top of that, the company appears to have more options to drive better operating margins over the next couple of years. I can’t say that ITT is all that cheap now (though a high single-digit expected return isn’t terrible), but if the company were to stumble a bit over the next few quarters on weakness in short-cycle markets, chemicals, or so on, it would definitely be an opportunity to reconsider these shares.

Operating Leverage Is Still A Driver

Although I’ve written previously that I don’t see a lot of opportunity for large-scale restructuring at ITT, that doesn’t mean that the company has no options for improving its margins.

Segment-level and operating margins were stronger than expected in the third quarter (improving 90bp and 130bp, respectively), but ITT is underway with plans to make its Connect and Control (or CCT) business even more profitable. A new plating process for connectors at the company’s Nogales, Mexico plant should lead to better margins in 2020, and additional production lines for Motion Technologies could likewise open up more operating leverage possibilities.

ITT is also seeing good results in its efforts to grow its OEM brake pads and shock absorber business, and better cost leverage here from improving volumes should continue into 2020. The company likely will need to reinvest some of its operating leverage into additional R&D and product development spending to support its programs in braking for electric vehicles, but this should be manageable.

Share Growth And New Product Platforms May Still Be Underappreciated

ITT’s auto parts business (brake pads, shock absorbers, and damping) has long been stronger in the EU than anywhere else; while the company has low teens overall market share, about two-thirds of the revenue comes from Europe. In recent years, the company has been trying to leverage its strong product development capabilities to launch products aimed at winning share in North America and China, with China in particular becoming more of a priority given the market size.

With 2% growth in its OEM friction products and 11% growth in shock absorbers and damping (KONI/Axtone) in the third quarter, ITT significantly outgrew underlying light vehicle production, though aftermarket sales were weak (down 9%). ITT also announced 11 new platform wins for brake products for electric vehicles.

New products remain a significant market share growth opportunity for ITT over the coming years. The company has launched a new family of brake pads with electronic monitoring and communication, and these brakes include sensors that can shorten braking distance by 7% to 8% as well as give real-time information about the condition of the brakes. ITT is also working on new brake products specifically for electric vehicles, where lighter weight and lower noise levels will be of great interest to OEMs. ITT is also working to leverage potential additional product line opportunities down the road; although ITT doesn’t manufacture rotors or calipers, the performance requirements of electric vehicle braking could create opportunities for new coating materials that ITT could provide.

Lower Short-Cycle Exposure Should Help Mitigate Cycle Risk

I do believe that ITT has business cycle risk, and while third quarter results in the Industrial Process segment were strong in the chemical and mining end-markets, there have been more than a few warnings of slowing activity in those end-markets. Short-cycle business was up 2% in the quarter overall (against 10% growth for the IP segment), but short-cycle orders were down 7% and orders were even weaker in the oil & gas end-market that contributes about one-third of the segment’s revenue.

Spending in the oil & gas sector is all over the map now, though most industrial suppliers are reporting weaker trends/orders. Short-cycle markets like “general industrial” are definitely weakening, and ITT’s peer SPX Flow (FLOW) saw a small decline in Industrial sales in the quarter and a 10% decline in orders. Another peer, Weir (OTCPK:WEIGY), dropped its oil & gas end-market guidance and noted some project deferrals from mining customers, though management remains confident in their longer-term opportunities.

I’m not especially worried about ITT’s outlook, though I do think the IP segment could slow some in the next few quarters. It certainly helps that over 40% of the segment’s business is aftermarket, and it likewise helps that there are still numerous large chemical projects still underway. Still with a 9% order decline this quarter, there could be some risk to sell-side numbers in 2020.

The Outlook

At this point, I see no reason to make meaningful changes to my revenue expectations, and I continue to expect mid single-digit long-term growth from ITT. Not only do I expect growth from the Motion Technologies segment on share gains and new platform wins, but I also expect good growth from the company’s aerospace connectors business – I’d note that Eaton (ETN) recently paid up (paying a 12x EBITDA multiple) to get into this business with the Souriau-Sunbank acquisition.

I’m a little more bullish on the margin side, with ITT outlining some additional opportunities for margin leverage from manufacturing improvements and operating leverage. With the changes I’ve made in my margin assumptions, the long-term FCF growth rate moves up about a half-point and is now more in the high single-digit area. Higher margins also influence my EV/EBITDA valuation model by supporting a higher forward multiple (not to mention a modestly higher near-term EBITDA assumption).

The Bottom Line

Discounting my FCF assumptions back, I believe ITT shares are priced for a high single-digit annualized return. I like to buy with expected returns of 10% or more, but that’s not always possible with higher-quality names, and I think ITT is showing itself to be one of those. Between discounted cash flow and EV/EBITDA, I think ITT is a borderline buy call on valuation, but it’s definitely a name I’d track and watch in case a quarter or two come up short relative to the Street and the shares sell-off.

