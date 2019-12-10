Slack: With Billings On Perpetual Deceleration Curve, No Bottom In Sight

At the same time, GAAP operating losses remain large due to massive stock comp, which hurts in a time that software investors have started caring more about the bottom line.

Shares of Slack are hovering near post-IPO lows after the company reported Q3 results, despite beating expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Though Slack (WORK) was a big deal during its IPO, the investment community has shown the popular work chat application much less love as a public company than as a private one. In the two quarters that Slack has announced earnings as a public company, neither release got much traction with investors, even though on a nominal basis Slack beat expectations each time. The company just reported its third-quarter results, and shares are still hovering ~20% below last quarter and near its post-IPO highs:

Data by YCharts

To date, Slack has wiped off 45% of its market value since its first day of trading; relative to its last recorded private valuation of $17 billion, the company has shed about $5 billion of value. The question for investors now is: is Slack a "buy the dip" situation, or will the red ink keep flowing?

In my view, Slack is likely to continue seeing pain for quite some time, until its valuation reaches a normalized point. Two factors are working against the company at the moment:

As we'll discuss shortly in this quarter's results, billings growth continues to decelerate. Investors have consistently pushed against Slack's valuation since its public debut, and the stock will have a harder time justifying one of the most expensive valuations in the software sector as its growth rates are coming down every quarter

Investors have consistently pushed against Slack's valuation since its public debut, and the stock will have a harder time justifying one of the most expensive valuations in the software sector as its growth rates are coming down every quarter GAAP profits continue to look miserable. Amid an expensive and turbulent stock market, technology investors have started to be more demanding on the profit front. While Slack's pro forma operating metrics look fine, the company's heavy stock comp has been a huge drag on GAAP profits. GAAP operating margins clocked in at a scary -56% this quarter, worse than the year-ago period. Such heavy losses are likely to prevent mainstream investors from buying into this name, especially at such high valuations

Slack's rich valuation, of course, is a consideration of its own. At present share prices near $22, Slack trades at a market cap of $12.31 billion. After we net off the $834.8 million of cash on Slack's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $11.47 billion. For the next fiscal year FY21, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenues of $854.7 million, representing just 37% y/y growth over the midpoint of Slack's FY20 revenue guidance of $622 million (which has just one quarter, Q4, remaining). This implies that Slack is trading at a valuation of 13.4x EV/FY21 revenues.

Make no mistake, this has moderated drastically already since Slack's IPO - where at one point, the stock had traded north of >20x forward revenues. But in my view, Slack's stock will continue to see multiple contraction until it hits ~10x forward revenues (~$16.50) before moving back upward. With so much bearishness weighing on the stock now at its current valuation, I'm content to stay on the sidelines until prices come down further.

Q3 download

Let's now dive into Slack's third-quarter results and the issues in more detail. The company's earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Slack 3Q20 results Source: Slack 3Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 60% y/y to $168.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $156.1 million (+48% y/y) by a huge twelve-point margin. Note as well that Slack's revenue also accelerated three points relative to last quarter's 57% y/y growth rate.

Recall though that with software companies, the amount of revenues recognized in any given quarter is more of a timing issue. Real underlying business performance is better measured through billings, which captures all the deals signed in a particular quarter that Slack will recognize as revenues in future quarters. Though Slack's revenue picture looked bright in Q3, Slack's billings fell well short of revenue growth rates, as has consistently been the case for this company since its IPO. As shown in the chart below, billings grew just 47% y/y to $186.1 million.

Figure 2. Slack billings Source: Slack 3Q20 earnings release

Not only did this decelerate five points from last quarter's 52% y/y billings growth rate, but the spread between billings growth and revenue growth widened to thirteen points this quarter, versus just five points this quarter. Because billings growth is the most reliable predictor of future revenue growth trajectory, what this means is that Slack's current 50-60% y/y growth rate is unsustainable - and that Slack will likely fall into the ~40s by early next year.

Heightened competition could be one of the biggest drivers here. Though Slack is still considered the king of enterprise chat, much larger companies are clipping its heels. Microsoft Teams is a huge contender in the space and boasts the ability to natively connect to Office applications, while Facebook @ Work is another relatively newer upstart that has the potential to draw new business away from Slack.

In the Q3 earnings call, interestingly, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield tried to downplay the impact of competition, particularly from Microsoft - indicating his belief that Slack is a "different" application category that may not directly compete against Microsoft. Per his prepared remarks on the call:

I want to acknowledge the escalation in competitive narratives. Microsoft has announced that they are now 20 million people using teams around 10% of their Office 365 user base. [...] Although Microsoft markets teams has a Slack competitor and there's no doubt this causes confusion in the marketplace, in practice these are different tools, used for different purposes and our customers achieve markedly different results. Just look at the week engagement numbers that Microsoft themselves report of our teams and a much deeper level of engagement you see among Slack users. Slack represents a new category of software and regardless of which app opens when you click on a calendar reminder for a video call, if you need to work closely with colleagues in an environment that can integrate deeply with all the software you use, there is a clear choice and our customers know it."

Despite Butterfield's remarks, it's difficult to imagine that new customers without any collaboration solutions aren't choosing between Microsoft, Facebook, Slack, and other competing solutions - and that Slack isn't winning every deal in the space.

Aside from Slack's billings deceleration, the other red flag investors are worried about is Slack's ballooning GAAP losses - which, in a market that has become newly sensitive to tech companies' losses, is a higher-profile problem. Slack touted a pro forma operating margin of -11% this quarter, better than -37% in the year-ago quarter. However, its GAAP metrics tell an entirely different story, due to the fact that Slack relies so heavily on stock comp.

In fact, GAAP operating losses ballooned 87% y/y to -$95.0 million (nearly doubling from the year-ago loss of -$50.8 million), while GAAP operating margins came in at -56%, eight points worse than -48% in the year-ago quarter. Stock comp made up the majority ($75.8 million) of the difference between GAAP operating losses and purported pro forma operating losses of -$18.2 million. The prevalence of Slack's stock comp in driving down GAAP margins is another factor causing Slack's valuation multiple to contract - investors know that Slack will keep diluting its share value by paying its people so heavily in stock, diminishing the incentive to invest now.

Key takeaways

Slack has never mustered a single rally since its public debut earlier this year, and will be hard-pressed to do so amid a still-high ~13x forward revenue valuation, decelerating billings growth, heightened competition, and horrendous GAAP profit metrics. In my view, the stock will bottom out in the high teens at a ~10x forward revenue multiple: investors will have an opportunity to pick up shares of this stock at a much lower price later on, so don't feel the urge to buy the dip now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.