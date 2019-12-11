First Majestic Silver: Reality About To Bite

First Majestic Silver (AG) has outperformed peers significantly over the past six months. The share price has roughly doubled to $11 over the course of the past year, boosting the market capitalization to $~2.2B. We believe this share price is not sustainable, and a drop back in line with peers seems both un-avoidable and imminent. We therefore recommend to SHORT First Majestic Silver.

The Thesis In Bullet Points

Operations have been hollowed out by several years of under-investment. Most mines in the company's portfolio are un-profitable, and those that are generating free cash flow are run beyond their means.

Free cash flow from operations has been elusive for years. Selling its own shares has become the company's main line of business.

The recent rally was the result of a well-timed marketing campaign to support the company's at-the-market facility. It was driven by hot money looking for exposure to silver, following a highly speculative narrative. Luckily for First Majestic this hot money had hardly anywhere else to go. Insiders and smart money were more than happy to sell at the same time.

The CEO hardly inspires confidence. His reputation for outrageous calls and pandering to conspiracy theories could be viewed as entertaining; however, his actions indicate that he actually walks the talk.

The third quarter was an outlier with little chance of becoming the norm.

Debentures will put a lid on the share price from here, offering downside protection for our short call. The ever-expanding share registry serves a similar function.

Near-term catalysts should trigger a reversal to the mean.

We target a $6 handle.

Let's put some color on these bullet points...

Review of Operations

For a brief period of time back in early 2018 First Majestic commanded a portfolio of seven operating mines in Mexico. This number has now dwindled to just four, as operations at one mine after another had to be suspended. The company had followed a pattern that we view as common among silver miners: First Majestic had continued to operate its mines throughout the downturn in silver prices, without spending the capex necessary to ensure sustainable production. The prudent decision would have been to suspend operations at these mines as soon as they could no longer be operated in a profitable and sustainable manner, and thus preserve them for better days to come. Instead, First Majestic chose to harvest reserves and at the same time cut sustaining capex, hoping for improved silver prices to arrive before these mines ran out of ore. Silver prices never improved, however, and one by one First Majestic had to close three of its mines: La Guitarra in August 2018, then San Martin in July 2019 (officially due to security concerns but reserves hardly support another year of mine life), and most recently La Parrilla in September this year.

N.B. None of these mine suspensions was announced separately, but instead, they were released together with sub-sequent quarterly results. The snippets below provide the respective links.

(Source)

(Source)

(Source)

Hindsight is always 20/20, but there were tell-tale signs that mine closures would be inevitable if silver remained low enough for long enough. The chart below shows the history of reserve tonnage and grades at La Parrilla (the latest casualty) starting in 2013. The steady decline in reserve tonnage is the predictable manifestation of the mentioned lack of capital investments at this mine -- mine depletion cannot be replaced unless you put your drill rigs to work. And adding insult to injury, this mine was running at a loss all the while it was dying its slow death.

(Source: company filings, author's data base)

Similar charts can be plotted for San Martin and La Guitarra, but we are not here to perform a rear mirror post mortem, but rather we would like to look to the future.

The company still operates four mines, and the charts below show the same metrics for two of them.

Del Toro's reserve tonnage is showing a very similar trajectory to the one for La Parilla. First Majestic put this mine into production back in 2014, with great fanfare and greater expectations. An expansion project never quite materialized, and when sustaining capital was cut and reserve metal price assumptions adjusted, the tonnage went on a steady slide already getting too close to the Zero line for comfort with the last bar in the chart below. The next reserve update will quite likely not provide a trend reversal judging for the small capex allocations for Del Toro this year (underground development has been less than a third year-to-date compared to last year; and drilling less than half). Del Toro has been running at a loss for most of its operating mine life so far, and we submit this mine is next in line for a painful decision.

(Source: company filings, author's data base)

La Encantada is another loss-maker that has been operating for too long. In this case, the tonnage has been maintained, but grades are less than half now compared to what they were back in 2013 after netting out the tailings reserve. Investments year-to-date also show a distinct reduction when compared to last year, boding ominously for the upcoming reserve update.

(Source: company filings, author's data base)

Both, Encantada and Del Toro are mines that should not be operating in the current price environment and should have been shuttered a long time ago. However, as we will explain later in this piece, there are constraints that are forcing First Majestic to postpone the necessary tough decisions.

In all the mentioned cases First Majestic has destroyed value, and continues to do so at Del Toro and Encantada. These assets have been hollowed out; reserves have been depleted, portions of the ore body have been sterilized, and mine development has fallen behind. First Majestic is by no means the only operator resorting to a strategy of running mines into the ground instead of putting them on care and maintenance early on to preserve value for better times. In fact, very similar situations present across the spectrum of silver mines in Mexico and elsewhere (Endeavour Silver's (EXK) El Cubo mine is the most recent mine closure that fits the described bill to the dot). The downturn in silver prices was too severe to spare many assets, and very few operators read the signs correctly. However, as we will explain a little later, the CEO of First Majestic is especially unsuited to recognize reality for what it has been. But before we get open this topic, let's look at the remaining two operations, Santa Elena and San Dimas, and let's do so in the context of Q3 results.

Q3 Results

First Majestic Bulls were pointing to a sharp "plunge" in costs (All-in sustaining costs apparently down 27%) and free cash flow generation (all of $4.6M) during Q3. But of course, any FCF is worth celebrating at this point in time considering that FCF is still negative to the tune of $-10.5M for the year to date, or negative $-50M in 2018, or accumulated in excess of negative $-100M since the start of the downturn in 2011. A quarter with a positive FCF print simply does not happen very often for First Majestic and it sure gets pointed out by the bulls when it does.

But let's turn to the claim about plunging costs, and let's examine those numbers a bit closer. Below is an excerpt from the Q3 MD&A listing so-called Key Performance Metrics, with annotations added by your humble scribe. This table suggests margins of almost $7/oz if one was inclined to take the quoted all-in sustaining costs and average realized silver price at face value. Unfortunately, this initial impression does not hold water, and effective margins were less than half of what they seem.

(Source: company filings, author's data base)

First Majestic uses by-product accounting to calculate the reported all-in sustaining costs, whereby all costs are assigned to the silver, and revenue from other metals is credited against these costs. This is an accepted method as long as by-products amount to only a small portion of total revenue, and by-product credits remain within reason. There is no set definition as to what constitutes a "small portion", but 10% seems to be a widely accepted limit that is sometimes stretched to 20%. If by-products constitute a larger portion of total metal production then by-product credits gain dis-proportionate weight, and cost reporting is skewed towards lower costs and no longer accurately reflects the actual situation.

In the case of First Majestic these "by-products" constituted 49% of Q3 production, and therefore co-product cost accounting is clearly the correct method to calculate all-in sustaining costs. Using the data provided in the MD&A all-in sustaining costs can be re-calculated on a co-product basis, yielding $12.53/oz as the result. The chart below compares all-in sustaining costs calculated using both methods for the past five quarters. Co-product all-in sustaining costs fluctuate much less, with Q3 costs still at the lower bound of the range (but nowhere near as spectacularly as the Key Performance Metrics table suggests).

N.B. Ample discussion can be found in the public domain on the topic of by-product and co-product cost accounting. We won't delve any deeper here and provide this link instead.

(Source: author's database)

And just to conclude this excursion on costs, we would like to add that all-in sustaining costs depend greatly on sustaining capex spending. As we have pointed out above, First Majestic is not running its mines in a sustainable manner and it could be argued that all-in sustaining costs are therefore understated, and the value lost by the company's under-investment into its mines is, in fact, a hidden cost component. It's therefore advisable to keep an eye on unit costs to get a better sense of the real cost development at the company's operations, and here we see a 14.5% increase year-on-year.

But let's turn to the quoted average realized silver price now. Apparently, the company managed to fetch $17.63/oz in Q3. However, this number omits the effects of two streaming agreements: a silver and gold stream with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) on the San Dimas mine; and a gold stream with Sandstorm Gold (SAND) on the Santa Elena mine. One could be forgiven for not noticing this small oversight as the numbers are buried on page 69 (of 76) in the MD&A (same link as for San Dimas tax dispute). However, accounting for the revenue reduction caused by the mentioned streams yields an effective silver price of $15.97 for Q3.

The effective margin per ounce thus shrinks to just $3.44/oz in Q3, which is still better than the preceding quarters as illustrated in the chart below.

(Source: author's database)

However, despite all our picking on numbers, we are quite prepared to give credit where credit is due. Q3 was the best quarter in quite some time, and we understand the temptation to celebrate this quarter as a potential turn-around for the company. Unfortunately, we are reluctant to share in these celebrations after analyzing the roots of this apparent success. And this brings us back to the two operating mines we omitted from our discussion earlier on. Let's circle back to Santa Elena and San Dimas, which were responsible for not only covering the losses for the other operations in Q3, but also managed to push FCF into positive territory to the tune of $4.6M.

Santa Elena

Santa Elena is a remarkable asset. The mine was built by the acclaimed SilverCrest team and acquired by First Majestic in 2015. It has been a reliable cornerstone of First Majestic's portfolio ever since. This is a mine we have followed closely all the way from its discovery to development, its initial years as a heap leach operation, and finally the move to underground mining prior to its acquisition. Sandstorm Gold (SAND) owns a gold stream on this mine, and we continue to keep a close eye on this operation.

Below are a couple of charts we have pulled from our database showing reserve grades and mined grades from the underground portion of the Santa Elena mine for the full years 2016 to 2018, and then for each quarter in 2019. 2016 was an outlier and no gold grades were provided by First Majestic, but since then First Majestic reported mined silver grades around 10% above the reserve grade, and mined gold grades around 25% (give or take) above the reserve grade. A combination of reasons typically accounts for this highly positive reconciliation, including less mining dilution than anticipated, opportunistic mining of ore that's not included in the reserves, and others; but also possible high-grading of the ore body. High-grading is a practice whereby miners selectively target high-grade portions of the reserve, and it is usually frowned upon as it either leads to lower mined grades further down the track, or worse, sterilizes portions of the reserves.

Operational data for Q3 out of Santa Elena is a concern to this regard. Mined silver grades shot to 141g/t, or 27.5% above the reserve grade; and mined gold grades reported almost exactly to double the reserve grade. No wonder, the results out of Santa Elena looked stellar for Q3. Metal values from this mine were at the core of the positive Q3 results, and the abnormally high gold grades allowed for the by-product credits that drove down AISC on paper as explained earlier. However, quite obviously these Q3 metal values were achieved by a hail-mary quarter of high-grading which will almost certainly come at a dis-proportionate cost in future quarters.

(Source: company filings, author's data base)

San Dimas

First Majestic acquired San Dimas in 2018 from failed Primero Mining. The mine, as well as the company, had suffered from many issues prior to the take-over, and First Majestic inherited a number of them. Re-negotiating the silver stream with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) resolved one road block, but the legacy dispute with the Mexican tax man still acts as an overhang for this operation. As do operational issues. San Dimas is a high-grade narrow-vein deposit. In its dying days, Primero had made the error of going after each and every narrow high-grade vein which led to excessive costs and prevented the mine from operating profitably.

First Majestic has yet to file a comprehensive technical report on San Dimas, and we cannot know for sure how First Majestic is adjusting its version of the mine plan at this operation. However, judging from the published operational data we suspect that First Majestic has taken a more balanced approach, and seems to be focussing on the wider portions of the deposit. First Majestic's unit costs are considerably lower than what Primero used to report (but still twice the cost of Santa Elena) and San Dimas has been generating free cash flow of late, and most notably in Q3. Nevertheless, we note that First Majestic is only achieving throughput of around 1,900tpd, or about three-quarters of the 2,500tpd nameplate capacity. This is pointing to a shortage of developed veins of sufficient width, and the need for capital investments to open up enough stopes in the wider portion of the deposit to fill the mill.

The upcoming resource and reserve update will provide the next data point for San Dimas. We would not be surprised to see the reserve tonnage drop as narrow veins are eliminated from the tally, and we will be curious to see how this impacts reserve grades. Moreover, we are looking forward to the release of the 2020 guidance as capital allocations for mine development at San Dimas will be critical in raising throughput levels closer to capacity.

(Source, p.32)

As for now, the jury is still out on San Dimas in our view from an operational point of view; and the ongoing $185M dispute with the Mexican tax man could "have a material effect on the Company’s business, financial position and results of operations" (to use First Majestic's own language on this issue).

The CEO

If you are un-familiar with First Majestic's CEO Mr Keith Neumeyer then a good way to set the scene for this section would be to search for "Keith Neumeyer silver" on youtube.com (or most other social media platforms) and review some of the search results. Mr Neumeyer has been a regular on most precious metals perma-bull websites or news outlet for many years, and he never seems to tire of predicting silver to go to triple digits (the exact number and time frame varies) on the one hand; and preach about silver price manipulations on the other. There are some real gems among these pontifications in terms of entertainment (and cringe) value; but how would you feel as an investor when your CEO has time for such shenanigans on shonky media outlets, but only holds an earnings call every second quarter?

We realize that tastes differ, and we realize there is a market out there for outrageous silver price calls and crazy conspiracy theories. But wouldn't you wonder if the man actually believes his own preachings, and wouldn't you be concerned he starts walking the talk in his day job as the CEO of a multi-billion Dollar company? Well, in fact, we think he does.

We strongly believe that many bad decisions taken during the downturn were driven by this man's well-documented opinions. In his world, it probably made sense to keep mines operating at a loss, so they would be ready when silver shoots to $200/oz next week. And it probably made just as much sense to postpone the sale of almost a million ounces of silver, as surely the price was manipulated lower when these ounces were ready to be shipped.

Conceivably, some people are comfortable with a raging silver bull at the helm of a company they invest in, but we do not count ourselves among them.

The Balance Sheet Offers Downside Protection For Our Short Call

The balance sheet continued to look reasonably healthy at the end of Q3, at least on surface. Working capital amounted to $149.2M, and the $-44.7M net debt position is no real concern as most of the long-term debt matures in 2023. However, the long-term debt does deserve closer inspection in the context of our short call on First Majestic. It consists of convertible debentures with a current value of $134.4M and $19.1M drawn on the $75M revolving facility.

Convertible debentures bear an interest rate of 1.875% per annum and mature on March 1 2023. The conversion price for these debentures is $9.59 and at the current share price of $11, this would mean an immediate profit of $1.41 per share for anyone deciding to sell out now, or about twice the $0.72 in accumulated future interest payments until maturity per convertible share. In other words: the debentures are well and truly in the money right now, and conversion must be getting very tempting for holders already. Every move higher in the share price makes such a conversion all the more tempting. And with 16.3M convertible shares tied up in these debentures, there should be no shortage of sellers in the event of an attempted rally.

Two of the covenants on the revolving facility are also worth noting here as they explain some of the observations we made on the operational side earlier in this piece. First Majestic is required to maintain "a leverage ratio based on total debt to rolling four quarters adjusted EBITDA of not more than 3.00 to 1.00". For our best estimate of the company's EBITDA we used line item "Earnings before income taxes", added "Depletion, depreciation and amortization" and our best estimate for interest expenses to arrive at the chart below. As could be expected, Q3 stands out like a healthy thumb; and it absolutely needed to as another average quarter at say, $15M EBITDA, would have brought the leverage ratio right down to the 3.0 limit. In other words: the hail-Mary Q3 (as we have termed it) was necessary for the company to stay out of trouble with its lenders.

(Source: author's database)

The second covenant of interest requires First Majestic to maintain a "tangible net worth of not less than $563.5 million plus 50% of its positive earnings subsequent to June 30, 2018". We are not aware of any intangible assets on First Majestic's book, and therefore assume the company's net worth as the difference between "Total assets" and "Total liabilities" -- or $667M at the end of Q3. That's still comfortably above the limit stated in the covenant, but it does not include any impairment charges for San Martin just yet. And it explains why the company might be reluctant to close any more mines, despite the losses generated quarter-in and quarter-out at Del Toro and Encantada: there isn't really all that much room for any further write-downs built into the quoted covenant.

Again, this aspect might well be seen as downside protection with regards to our short call, as it ensures the continued negative cash flow from the two un-profitable yet operating mines, putting a damper on any future hail-Mary quarter, just as they did in Q3.

But Why Did The Share Price Double?

Operational and other issues with First Majestic are no exception in a sector that has been under severe pressure for several years now. In fact, the number of pure silver miners has dwindled as several former members of this group have diversified away from silver (think SSR Mining (SSRM), Hecla Mining (HL), or Great Panther Mining (GPL)), and others have been reduced to illiquid micro-cap status (think Santacruz Silver (OTCPK:SZSMF), Endeavour Silver (EXK), or Alexco Resources (AXU) to name just a couple). To date, there are really only three options left for money seeking exposure to silver miners with ample liquidity and a respectable market capitalization, and only two of them have listings on a North-American exchange: PanAmerican Silver (PAAS), and First Majestic.

When gold rallied hard in mid-2019 silver also got pulled along sufficiently to remind speculators of the old narrative that silver would out-perform gold on any move to the upside (in our view, this was a highly questionable thesis in the context of the specific market situation in mid-2019, but that's beside point). This narrative was repeated with conviction by plenty of prominent analysts and market commentators, and it reverberated with the speculative end of the metals market. Hot money was suddenly ready to buy silver miners, and this hot money was looking for a liquid home with a reasonable size.

First Majestic had just amended its at-the-market facility, and the associated marketing initiative was in full swing. Whether by design or out of pure luck does not matter -- the company had timed its move to perfection, and was ready to fill the bids hot money was placing. Panamerican Silver on the other hand attracted a much smaller share of this action, quite likely due to ongoing negative press with the Tahoe Resources (TAHO) takeover, and the associated pre-occupation with legal matters and corporate integration. At the end of the day, First Majestic happened to be in the right place at the right time and hot money was ready to bid the share price up into the double-digits within a matter of just a few weeks, with no fundamental news supporting the move.

Hot Money Is Buying, Smart Money Is Selling

Never afraid of pushing the limits of half-truths the Q3 results release quoted Mr Neumeyer in the opening paragraph as follows: "We added $21.4 million to our treasury during the quarter as a result of continued strong production from our San Dimas and Santa Elena mines...". Half-true because the treasury did indeed increase by the stated amount; but contrary to what Mr Neumeyer seems to convey, operations are not the main contributors here since free cash flow from operations only amounted to $4.6M. The lion share of the cash in-flow was generated by the company's at-the-market facility ($4.6M in Q3 and $53M year-to-date), and the exercise of options ($11.3M in Q3 and $13.4M year-to-date). Silver mining is clearly taking the back seat in terms of cash flow generation, and the main line of business of late has been the sale of the company's own shares (from the start of 2018 to date the registry has expanded by 23.2%, or almost a quarter).

We have already established that hot money was taking full advantage of the liquidity offered by the ATM facility; however, there were other motivated sellers of First Majestic shares that we would like to take note of. And here we turn to SEDI which is the somewhat clunky place that documents insider trades of every company listed on the TSX. This facility lists 4 directors and 11 senior officers as net sellers since the start of the year, most of them exercising large quantities of options and immediately selling the shares into the ample bid, several of them to the tune of hundreds of thousands of Dollars. And there was just one net buyer among all the insiders: CEO Keith Neumeyer who bought shares on market back in January, and exercised rights without selling the resulting shares (yet).

However, there was another seller worth noting here. Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) made good use of the sudden liquidity and reduced their position in First Majestic dating back to the re-negotiated San Dimas streaming agreement by a whopping 640,000 shares so far this year (and counting). And this is a seller we would happily file under "smart money".

N.B. We called SEDI "clunky" above, and many would agree that's a veritable understatement. Navigating this database is an artform seemingly not designed for consumption by the un-initiated. There are several web sites providing summary insider trading reports, and the chart below is courtesy of one of these services. In this representation red markers indicate sales by insiders, and green markers indicate purchases and option or rights conversions.

(Source)

An Attempt At A Valuation

So how does one value a shrinking company with a ballooning share count that's neither generating any free cash flow nor returning capital to shareholders?

We could take a highly optimistic approach and assume that Q3 cash flow was sustainable and could be annualized for an initial shot in such a valuation exercise. In this case, First Majestic would be trading at 120xFCF - an outrageous valuation in anyone's book we submit.

Or we could consider the total mineral reserves which amounted to 103M ounces of silver at the start of this year (and that's before 2019 mine depletion; and before consideration of the mines that have ceased operations since then). In any case, considering the $2.2B market cap the market is putting a value of $21.36 on each of these ounces. We called First Majestic's valuation absurd at the beginning of this article, and we believe this latest bit of evidence speaks to this claim. On the one hand, one is presented with a market that trades an ounce of minted silver for $16.90; and on the other hand, this very same market assigns a value of $21.36 to ounces in the Mexican ground, which demonstrably cannot be mined in any profitable manner. Absurd? We think so.

Or taking another angle, we could consider First Majestic's guidance for 13M ounces of silver at mid-range for 2019. This implies a market valuation of $169.23 per ounce of annual production -- or almost ten times the spot price, while reserve support less than seven years of mine life. Absurd? Yes, indeed.

In fact, finding an answer to the question we asked at the beginning of this section represents a conundrum omni-present in the silver-mining space. And since there does not seem to be a good answer to this question, analysts typically turn to "optionality". Apparently, such optionality plays offer no tangible immediate value but will do so in troves when market conditions improve. We view this as the last-straw argument in mining company valuation, something one reverts to if all else fails; and that's exactly what's needed with the sorry remaining lot of primary silver miners, a lot into which First Majestic fits just fine. However, this optionality play argument is wearing paper-thin, as mines are hollowed out, reserves dwindle, capital structures deteriorate, and human resources leave.

We argue, that even if the silver price was to rally hard, most silver miners would take a long time to become sustainably profitable again. Capital investments are needed to bring most silver mines back into shape, and this will weigh on the cost structure for longer than many speculators are willing to realize. But we digress.

The market is, in fact, giving us a good benchmark of where First Majestic should be trading -- right with the rest of the mentioned sorry lot; and we submit that this is exactly where the share price will be headed once hot money gets sick of being stuck in a stock that's not moving higher due to the seemingly endless supply of new shares, the presence of a motivated seller like Wheaton Precious Metals, and a lid provided by the convertible debentures.

So, if the rest of the silver miner lot has received a 30% lift in the course of the past 12 months, then that's exactly what we are willing to grant First Majestic as well. And since First Majestic was trading with a low $5 handle one year ago we formulate our price target to $6.50, up 30% from that starting point.

This is not the first time First Majestic has traded well to the upside of peers in the past few years. And previous occasions will most likely serve as a blueprint for what's to come: First Majestic is set to fall back in line and trade with peers again in the not-too-distant future.

So let's run some comps and check how First Majestic shapes up with our price target. The table below provides these comps for reserve ounces and annual production for First Majestic at the current market valuation, and at our price target, along with selected peers.

Even at $6.50 (based on the current share count), First Majestic's valuation will remain head and shoulders above the listed peers, and we repeat, for no apparent fundamental reason.

At $12.62 per reserve ounce the company is still valued 17% higher than PanAmerican Silver; and more than twice the number for Endeavour Silver (arguably First Majestic's closest peer within this group).

And at $100 per ounce of annual production, the valuation is still barely covered by reserves, sitting 71% above the number for Panamerican Silver, and an order of magnitude above the number for Endeavour Silver.

Judging from the table below, we argue that our price target is still conservative.

(Source: author's database)

N.B. PAAS reserves include AG-equivalent reserves from Shahuindo and Timmins, two primary gold mines. EXLLF does not provide reserves, we used indicated resources instead. Where company guidance was not available we best annual production estimates based on third quarter MD&As.

Catalysts

The lid provided by the debentures will be frustrating for speculators hoping for a quick buck from here onwards. Hot money is fickle, and we submit that First Majestic has just about run its course. If we had to make a guess, then book squaring towards the end of the year would be the time when this frustration might start to set in. The ever-increasing share count thanks to the ATM facility will be noted, and dilution will serve its ugly function as soon as hot money starts to look elsewhere. The presence of a motivated seller in the form of Wheaton Precious Metals will only accelerate the turn to the downside.

On the fundamental side we see several occasions for the mentioned portfolio issues to manifest themselves. Impairment charges will need to be booked at the end of the year. San Juan, Del Toro, Encantada are good candidates for such measures. The covenants on the revolver might come into play as a result. Mineral reserves are set to decline as depletion will most likely not be replaced across the portfolio, and hits will be taken on the mines that have been closed this year. Most of these events will take place sometime during Q1.

Additionally, we submit that Q4 results will almost certainly disappoint as First Majestic is unlikely to squeeze out another hail-Mary quarter. The company has repaired the balance sheet, and insiders have had ample time to sell; there is simply no need to flog Santa Elena and San Dimas even more at this stage, even if it was possible. Q4 results reverting back to the mean will be a thorough disappointment for those that have turned bullish after Q3.

And then of course, there is the tax dispute at San Dimas which cannot be dragged out forever, and which is a wild card in this collection of potential downside catalysts. It's hard to conceive this dispute going in First Majestic's way entirely, and we expect a painful hit from this topic when the time is due.

Risks

Mr Neumeyer might be right after all, and silver might shoot to triple digits next week.

Now, seriously... First Majestic has a history of replacing a depleting portfolio through clever M&A. Another attractive deal might be in the cards, and thus provide support for the share price. This is a real risk, and hard to gauge -- except there aren't all that many quality assets left to buy that fit First Majestic's bill. We believe that First Majestic has in fact exhausted this avenue with last year's acquisition of the San Dimas mine. But we would not discount this risk entirely.

However, we are pretty comfortable with these risks and any other risk we might have forgotten to mention here, in the light of the described downside protection provided by the debentures. The higher the share price goes, the more tempting debenture conversion gets. And greed usually wins, in this case the greed of the debenture holders.

Summary & Closing Remarks

First Majestic has moved well ahead of peers for no fundamental reason. The company is plagued by issues common to the wider silver mining sector, and should be trading with the rest of this shrinking pack. Instead, clever marketing and pure luck has led to the recent surge in share price which can only be described as "absurd" in the light of rational valuation metrics. First Majestic has used this rally to repair the balance sheet and insiders have used it to offload their holdings. We see little reason for the share price to remain at current inflated levels and anticipate a reversion to the mean in swift order, helped along by an assorted collection of catalysts. A price target in the mid-$6 is very realistic, and could be achieved within a quarter or two.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.